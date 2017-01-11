3M Company: Looking To Sleep Easy? This Is Your Pick

At 20.5x next year's earnings, it isn't what many would call cheap, but that hasn't stopped 3M Company from being a generator of alpha over the past five years.

There are some headwinds to 2017 guidance: keep an eye on the Electronics and Energy business, along with continued moderation of share buybacks.

About a year has passed since I last covered 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) as part of my Dwarfs of the Dow series, which was aimed as an introductory look at some of the least-followed companies within the Dow Jones by Seeking Alpha readers. The conclusion I reached then - and have often reached with 3M Company in the past - is that it is a stalwart company that can be used to form the foundation of a portfolio for risk-averse investors. 3M Company isn't going to make you rich overnight, and while I believe that you can find better risk/reward opportunities elsewhere in the small and mid cap space, 3M Company isn't likely to let you down.

2017 Guidance, What To Look For

Most investors already involved with 3M Company are familiar with the company's first guide towards likely 2017 results. This was given in December, and at first glance it is pretty solid. Management has called for GAAP earnings per share of $8.45-$8.80/share, up 4-8% from expected full year 2016 results. This is a touch over 20x earnings, broadly in line with average market multiples.

I think there are a few key takeaways. First off, the top line. The expectation here is for 1-3% of local currency growth, offset to some extent by 1-2% of negative foreign exchange impact (Euro, Pound Sterling, Brazilian Real). Obviously, to get to 4-8% earnings per share growth on flat revenue, the company is going to need a little help from margin expansion (raw materials savings, increased utilization and productivity are on the table) and reduction in average shares outstanding (2-3%) in order to get there. This shouldn't be too difficult, but the company already has seen solid margin expansion over the past several years, and squeaking out more and more improvement is going to continue to be more difficult.

Overall, I think the biggest area to pay close attention to, particularly early on in 2017, is the Electronics and Energy segment. Electronics and Energy has seen sizeable declines in 2016 reported results, with revenues down 10% over 2015 levels, along with some pressures on margins. 3M Company is calling a bottom in this business this year, guiding to a return to dollar-denominated growth next year. To be clear, this decline wasn't oil and gas driven as investors might expect given the segment's name: 3M's Electronics and Energy business is primarily geared towards electronics (consumer, semiconductor, automotive) and clean energy (grid automation, utilities, renewable energy). Primary products are high performance films, connecting components, and electronic coatings and adhesives.

Overall, results here have been a real letdown for 3M Company this year, as the company continues to have persistent challenges in competing and winning contracts within consumer electronics, particularly in Asia. The shift from LCD to OLED in displays has caused what management believes is short-term market share loss, and it remains to be seen if management can win back some of those losses.

Even the energy businesses within the segment have performed poorly, with renewable energy organic revenue down double digits in 2016, which honestly was surprising given fairly aggressive worldwide renewables development. I think it is important to remember that this segment has the weakest margin profile of the five business segments, and management is banking on bringing margins in-line with current consolidated operating margins (25%). Driving organic revenue growth and margin expansion in what continues to be a highly competitive marketplace, particularly overseas where its brand names don't have the same weight as they do domestically, will be a challenge. Q4 2016 results should provide some indication of how likely meeting these expectations is going to be, and it will be important to see some sequential improvement in this business. I will say that management tone has improved between the Q3 conference call (late October) and the December investor event, which could mean management was liking what they were seeing heading into Q4 close.

Shareholder Returns

If there was one cautionary note from my prior research note, it was this:

I'm deeply wary of companies that use debt to write those very checks to shareholders. At the very least, current 3M shareholders shouldn't expect this level of combined buybacks and dividends to continue forever without earnings expansion; it simply isn't sustainable.

While it certainly hasn't impacted 3M returns over the past year (the company has outperformed the Dow Jones Industrial Average handily), the inevitable has come to pass, and management has started to taper back on the company's repurchase program. This is in spite of operating cash flow being up strongly (9% y/y to $4,453M through the first three quarters of fiscal 2016) on flat overall capex spending. To get granular on the decline year to date, management has repurchased $2,829M in common stock, down 31% from the prior year pace. The years of $1,300M/quarter in buybacks (2013-2015) are over, and that type of brisk buying activity is unlikely to return in the short term. Despite likely further operating cash flow growth next year, expect this trend to continue into the new year. While management has given the (very) wide guidance of $2.5-$4.5B in buybacks for fiscal 2017, investors should expect a number closer to the low end of guidance than the top in my opinion.

Takeaway

Concerns notwithstanding, 3M Company remains one of the safest companies to park your investing dollars. CEO Inge Thulin has done an excellent job since taking over the helm in 2012, and there is a reason why the company has nearly doubled the return of the Dow Jones Industrial Average while under his direction. This is one of those companies that you don't need to get fancy with; it just works. While some authors continue to see the company as overpriced, I still think it has the potential to outperform going forward, even if the current bearish tone towards industrials ("too far too fast") comes to fruition. While some of businesses are cyclical, 3M Company really has not seen the earnings volatility that other industrials have seen over the last ten years. If you're looking to sleep easy, the company remains a compelling pick.

