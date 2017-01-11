General Motors: Embrace The Large Stock Buybacks

The stock looks to breakout of trading flat for three years.

As somebody that runs an investment model on Covestor based in large part on the benefits of stock buybacks, the common complaint from investors is that stock buybacks don't work. The typical negative thesis is based mostly on the inclusion of small scale buybacks that purchase shares of expensive stock.

The main distinction of the net payout yields concept is that the scale of the buyback matters. A company such as General Motors (NYSE:GM) can't implement massive buybacks if the stock wasn't cheap by some metric in relation to cash flows or the balance sheet.

In this regard, should investors rush into the stock based on the latest buyback announcement?

Buybacks Impact

The key to understanding the importance of stock buybacks is understanding the impact of the stock buyback in general and the complete capital return plan. GM is worth $56 billion now after surging nearly 4% on the news of increasing the share buyback authorization by $5 billion. Clearly in this case, the buyback is material in relation to the market cap.

Another key point is understanding that the auto manufacturer pays a 4.1% dividend. A large reason for the sizable dividend is that the stock has traded flat for over three years now while results have improved.

With a dividend in excess of 4%, any share buyback is already material. GM has repurchased $6 billion worth of shares since starting the new program in March 2015 including $1 billion in Q4 not listed in the below chart.

GM Stock Buybacks (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The goal is to complete $9 billion worth of purchases by the end of 2017 leaving roughly $3 billion for this year. GM can repurchase slightly above 5% of the outstanding shares at the current market cap.

This spending level leaves GM with $5 billion approved on Tuesday not utilized by the end of 2017. How the company uses that cash will likely determine how the stock trades this year.

Impressive Yields

The net payout yield (net stock buyback yield + dividend yield) has dipped as GM pulled back slightly on the aggressive buybacks in 2016. The yield though is set to rebound to 9% this year, if the stock remains at this level.

GM data by YCharts

This brings us back to why large-scale buybacks matter. A big part of why GM is guiding towards an EPS increase in 2017 is the reduced share counts.

While everybody was focused on whether auto sales peaked in 2016, everybody missed the prime reason that GM was repurchasing so many shares. The company has become significantly more profitable from reducing costs.

GM added another $1.0 billion to the cost efficiency target leaving $2.5 billion in additional cost reductions through 2018. The company doesn't need sales to rise in order to juice earnings with cost reductions amounting to $6.5 billion by 2018 and lower share counts.

Click to enlarge

Source: GM presentation

The new EPS target of up to $6.50 places the 2017 P/E multiple below 6.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that as long as the company has the automotive cash flows to repurchase shares in a large quantity, investors should keep owning these shares with a 4.1% dividend yield. Ignore the headlines and pay attention to what the management does with the significant cash flows in comparison to the market cap.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.