Oil Market Update: EIA STEO Review And Forecast Update

We will review demand, supply, and inventory as it relates to the outlook for oil prices.

Starting in 2017 we will be updating our models and providing consistent reporting on the oil market given our structurally bullish view and positioning into 2017. Today we will review the EIA STEO release and discuss our model's revision to help you grow your capital!

Every month the EIA updates the oil markets with its STEO, which provides forecasters and members of the market to update their models and understand several growing dynamics. We will be referring to the report throughout the article. Our team at BlackVault directly models and updates forecasts given updates on demand and supply, often times used from a variety of organizational reports - EIA, IEA, OPEC, select sell-side firms. We have monitored the reports and are particularly interested in revisions as they often forewarn of expected changes.

Production:

OPEC Cuts Drive Market Higher in 2H 2016

Starting in late 2014 the oil market began its precipitous decline that seemingly reversed when prices bottomed at $26/ bbl almost a year ago. The culprit for this decline has been US shale, who has been able to leverage new technological advancement to improve well economics and increase production. The US shale industry seemingly captured the role of swing producer and thwarted OPEC's strategy of retaining, sometimes even increasing output. OPEC responded late last November and decided to cut production along with members of non-OPEC such as Russia.

Since then, the story has been one of two fronts: OPEC supply cuts and US shale ramp. A recent Bloomberg article discussed that measuring the cuts will be challenging given the lack of confidence around OPEC reported figures.

A silver lining could be deliveries, which are reported before hand. News from customers of OPEC members is bullish citing the fact that exports have come down. Ultimately; however, the fact that there is uncertainty around OPEC coupled with uncertainty around the reported numbers will certainly brew up volatility in the oil market.

US Shale Production Remains a Wild Card

Meanwhile on the US front, it is clear that US shale will be there to make up lost volume from OPEC. We can clearly see this being the case in the EIA report, which reports of US crude production averaging 9.0 mmb/d in 2017 and 9.3 mmb/d in 2018 owing to a rise in federal offshore drilling in the Gulf of Mexico and increasing tight oil production. The 2017 figures have been steadily rising upwards over the past 3 months. In fact, the pace of the revisions has actually increased creating some cause for concern.

I am skeptical about the rate of US shale ramp given the fact that many of the achieved cost cuts came in a market that was prepared for the worst. In other words, because the demand to drill a well was down, the costs to drill a well also came down. With demand for new wells steadily increasing I expect service sector margins to begin to turn around and well costs to begin to rise making overall breakeven costs rise. This may provide some relief to oil bulls. Nevertheless, I do certainly expect an increase in US shale production and it remains a wild card in our view.

Inventory Builds: Our lower inventory assumptions appear to be coming true

On a more positive note are 2017 inventory estimates, which have been coming down. Our forecasts implied inventory of between 230-250. We have brought them down slightly to suggest greater inventory draws in accordance to the OPEC cuts.

The EIA had estimated as much as 0.7 mmb/d inventory builds in November. Downward revision to inventory builds have occurred over the last 3 months, a definite positive in our book and is reason to remain optimistic about the future of the oil market. Currently, the EIA expects 0.3 mmb/d of inventory builds in 2017 and 0.1 mmb/d in 2018. The EIA concluded in December that inventory builds would be high in 1H 2017 and would come down in 2H 2018. However, the fact that they have revised down their forecasts suggests that they are taking the OPEC cuts seriously, a definite positive for oil bulls.

While overall supply growth must be held in check, inventories are also a key piece of the puzzle and are certainly at odds with rising prices. Fortunately for oil bulls, with inventories set to go down over the next 2 years, the price of WTI should certainly rise.

Below I have added several figures from the EIA report to substantiate several claims I have made.

Consumption: Positive Revisions to Demand Side Suggest Stronger Economic Forecasts going into 2017

The EIA has suggested several consumption figures beginning the year, and we have noted positive revisions compared to last months figures driven by increased economic output in non-OECD countries as well as continued consumption growth from the US and the Middle East. Overall, the EIA expects consumption to increase by 1.6 mmb/d in 2017 and 1.5 mmb/d in 2018.

Below, we have updates from our models that incorporate several swaths of data including the EIA, as well as our own research.

In our view, the increases in consumption forecasts are indicative of higher than expected global demand as a result of increased manufacturing output. According to recent PMI data, these forecasts seem to make sense. What concerns me; however, is the fact that some expectations of heightened demand may come from the Trump effect, something that has yet to prove itself. This presents yet another wild card for demand. Nevertheless, the fact that we have already seen positive PMI figures allows me to remain 'tactically bullish.'

Conclusions:

We took the recent EIA report as bullish despite forecasted rises in US crude production. We think that the fact that the EIA has placed downward pressure on inventory forecasts suggests that they are taking OPEC seriously. We believe that the OPEC cuts will place a floor on prices and drive inventory draws that will bring the market back into balance and push prices higher. We have provided our updated price deck as well as suggested revisions.

We are expecting a continued path upward in 2017 with marginal bumps along the way pushing oil into strong footing into 2018 and beyond. Our structurally bullish view remains supported by 1.) cuts from OPEC and non-OPEC states, 2.) inventory drawdowns, and 3.) a return to service sector margins pushing well costs higher in the longer term putting a cap on US production increases.

