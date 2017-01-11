Williams Companies' Restructuring

While this looks bad, especially with the drop in share price, it is my belief that this move is geared toward a strategy of eventually acquiring Williams Partners.

In essence, the firm has decided to issue a meaningful number of shares, use the cash from those proceeds to buy up more of Williams Partners, and make other changes.

Shares of both Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) and Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) crashed after the market closed on January 9th and held losses on January 10th, falling 10.7% and 0.1% (the latter recovered during the day compared to after-market prices), respectively, after news broke of a major change in the companies and how they will relate to each other moving forward. In what follows, I will provide my own bold opinion of what this means for shareholders not just short-term but also long-term as well.

A look at the news

According to a press release put out by Williams Companies, the firm intends to issue 65 million shares of itself to the public, plus they are issuing a further 9.75 million shares should their underwriters choose to exercise them. The price they settled on, after seeing their share price's decline, was $29 apiece, meaning that the business will be raising about $2.17 billion in cash should their underwriters exercise their right to buy shares in the business.

Instead of allocating the capital toward reducing debt or investing in outside opportunities, however, management has decided to buy up shares of Williams Partners at a price of $36.08586 apiece, effectively transferring the cash over to it in exchange for 60.07 million shares of the firm. This represents a nearly 6.7% decline from the $38.66 per share that the market valued Williams Partners at immediately prior to the announcement.

Beyond that, however, Williams Companies also decided that they would trade their current incentive distribution rights (their IDRs) to Williams Partners in exchange for a further 289 million common units of the latter. While removing from Williams Partners the responsibility of paying out distributions to its parent company, the transaction will, for Williams Companies, increase its ownership in the firm up from around 60% (58% common shares plus a 2% general partner interest) up to around 72%. Add to this the extra shares of Williams Partners that will be acquired and the parent should end up owning around 74% to 75% of the firm.

In addition to all of this news, Williams Companies also made clear two other things. First, it intends to increase its own distribution by 50% from $0.80 per year to $1.20 per year while decreasing Williams Partners' distribution by 29% from $3.40 per year down to $2.40 per year. The second piece of news is that Williams Partners now expects, by monetizing certain assets, including its previously-announced Geismar divestiture, to raise a further $2 billion in after-tax cash so that it can focus more on its core operations.

What does all of this mean for shareholders?

Over the past several months, I've kept an eye out on both Williams Companies and Williams Partners because around 90% of the articles I write focus on the energy space and there are few companies as interesting (and maybe none in this space more complex, with one possible exception) as these. Seeing these latest moves, I'm beginning to get the feeling that it's only a matter of time before Williams Companies ends up acquiring Williams Partners.

The reasons here are multi-faceted. You see, one key here is that Williams Companies is already increasing, rather drastically, it's already-large stake in Williams Partners while flooding the business with cash. Even though the latter will see cash come in as a result of this move, there is also the benefit to Williams Companies that Williams Partners' distribution is slated to fall now, a move that makes the firm, in the eyes of the market, less appealing than it otherwise would be.

My other reason, however, relates to precedent. Yes, Williams Companies is increasing its stake in Williams Partners and, yes, the move to cut the latter's distribution should prove negative to investors who overwhelmingly rely on distributions in their investment theses. However, we know from looking at the past that the prospect of a deal between these two giants has already been tried. Back in May of 2015, management actually struck a deal with Williams Partners to buy the rest of the firm that it did not already own. This transaction was not, however, realized because Energy Transfer Equity (NYSE:ETE) stepped into the fray and convinced Williams Companies to allow itself to be absorbed. After a lengthy fight between those two parties, which you can read more about in my article about it here, the courts allowed the deal to be broken, leaving all three players on their own again.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems as though a great deal of changes are taking place between Williams Companies and Williams Partners. From all that I can see, with the larger stake in Williams Partners, combined with the higher distribution the firm will be paying out, investors in Williams Companies seem to be getting the better end of the transaction even though the IDRs are going away. That said, with Williams Companies already having acquired such a large piece of Williams Partners over time and with the benefit of having these assets on its books, not to mention the attempted buyout in 2015, I think it's only a matter of time before Williams Companies buys up the rest of the business in a stock-for-stock deal or, perhaps better, a debt-based transaction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WMB over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.