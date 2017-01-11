Yamana Gold Announces That Operations At El Peñón Have Been Suspended

I recommend to accumulate AUY on any weakness right now, assuming no more correction for the gold price.

El Peñón is Yamana's second biggest gold mine by gold output. It produced 53,875 Oz of gold in the 3Q'2016.

Picture: El Peñon. Yamana Home site.

Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY)

This article is an update of my preceding article on Yamana Gold published on November 1, 2016.

Today, the company announced the following: [...] In relation to El Peñón, the Company has successfully entered into a collective bargaining agreement with the union representing supervisors and has tabled a final offer to the two unions representing underground workers. The final offer took into consideration the current commodity price environment and the ongoing evaluation of the optimal long-term production and cost profile at El Peñón, along with several other factors including recent collective bargaining settlements at other mines in country including at Minera Florida and at El Peñón with the supervisors. Both unions representing underground workers have rejected the Company's final offer with one union on strike and the other now in a strike position and expected to strik Operations at El Peñón have been suspended in light of the foregoing. While strike actions presently involves picketing and road blockades, there have been incidents of incidental equipment damage and members of one of the unions have staged an illegal sit in at the employee camp. [...]

Investment Thesis:

Yamana Gold is a top-tier Canadian Gold miner with seven gold mines producing, excluding the three mines owned by Brio Gold (BRIO) subsidiary (Pilar, Fazenda Brazileiro and RDM), which has been successfully spun off on December 23, 2016 (Proceeds were about $42 million to AUY). The company produce gold, silver and copper.

As a result of the completion of these transactions, Brio Gold is now a standalone public company. Yamana continues to be a significant shareholder of Brio Gold, holding approximately 85% of the issued and outstanding Brio Shares. The net proceeds from these transactions will be used for general corporate purposes and to further reduce net debt.

El Peñón is Yamana's second biggest gold mine by gold output. It produced 53,875 Oz of gold in the 3Q'2016, equal to about 16.4% of the company's gold output for the same quarter.

To access the latest Company presentation please click here.

Consequently, any production stoppage has a direct negative effect to the company revenues. Production has been already suspended since last week and everyday represents approximately 600 Oz of gold lost in 1Q'17.

It is therefore paramount to look at the situation and evaluate what could be the effects potential of this difficult labor problem on the stock price?

Yamana Gold - Graphs 3Q'16 Production Snapshot per mine (including BRIO Gold).

Click to enlarge Click to enlarge

Note: Mercedes mine: the Company completed the sale of on September 30, 2016.

Click to enlarge

The situation at the El Peñón mine is definitely not a good news for the company. Already, many shareholders were really upset with management about the unorthodox way of the Brio Gold spin off has been handled and now this potential production loss at one of the company flagship mines.

This is another set back, but hopefully the dispute will be solved soon and will have only a limited impact in production.

On the bright side:

The Cerro Morro mine in Argentina with underground mine development over the 617 meters planned for 2016 and detailed engineering more than 90% complete. Production expected early 2018. The Chapada Suruca mine with a projected start-up in 2019 (45k Oz - 60K Oz).

Conclusion:

This situation is very important to monitor and could affect the production rapidly in 1Q'17 with a negative outlook for the stock price. However, I do not believe that this dispute will keep the mine closed for a long period of time and a compromise will be reached quickly. It is not in anyone interest to keep this situation going for a long while.

Click to enlarge

This news comes at the wrong time because the stock had just a positive breakout from a falling wedge, which is regarded often as a bullish TA formation. Depending on the time it will take to solve the issue and assuming another week, I expect the stock price to re-test the $3 level and then resume the uptrend with a upper resistance at $4.25.

Click to enlarge

One important element is the gold price, of course. Momentum has been strong since the $1,125/ Oz low, and we may see a re-test of $1,200/ Oz soon which will be bullish for AUY.

I recommend to accumulate AUY on any weakness right now, assuming no more correction for the gold price.

Important note: Do not forget to follow me on AUY. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade AUY