Macau: Where To Place Your Bets

Macau has recently become something of a battleground topic both among the Seeking Alpha community and the broader investment community. At the risk of oversimplifying the two points of view, bulls point to the incipient recovery in Macau gaming revenues and a bright long-term future for the market driven by infrastructure improvement and visitation growth. Bears point to political risks (specifically the potential for capital controls by the Chinese government), economic risks (most notably a potential slowdown in mainland Chinese real estate markets following recent property markets curbs), and a sequential slowdown in the year-over-year growth in Macau gaming revenues in December.

In our twelve years of following the Macau gaming market, we have learned that it is dangerous to speak in absolutes. All the risks mentioned above are real, and we have yet to encounter someone with a consistent track record of forecasting them ex ante. And as anyone reading this knows, gaming stocks can be intensely volatile.

That said, we think that over a longer-term time frame, one can speak with greater conviction about the market. In a nutshell, count us among the long-term bulls on Macau. In fact, we believe it is difficult to reach a bearish conclusion for the long term after considering the relevant data, as we show below.

In investing in general, but particularly when it comes to gaming, we are also big believers in seeing things first-hand, in addition to studying the data. We took our first trip to Macau in 2006, and we have traveled there on three separate occasions in 2016 to see all the properties in the market before and after the openings of Wynn Palace and The Parisian. While we admit that our observations may be anecdotal, we will share a couple of them below to explain our current views on Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS).

The Long-Term Bull Case for Macau

In our recent note on MGM National Harbor (NYSE:MGM), we discussed the two characteristics shared by the world's greatest gaming markets:

A large, captive local population with a high propensity to gamble, for which there is limited competition

Significant destination / VIP business

In our view, Macau clearly ranks first among all current gaming markets globally, on both of these counts. First, due to its Pearl River Delta location, Macau is the "local" market for residents of Hong Kong and Guangdong province, which combined account for almost $1.5 trillion in GDP, dwarfing any other casino feeder market in the world. Macau currently draws about half its visitors from these surrounding markets:

Source: Macau DSEC (No English source available)

Most observers would agree with us that we are unlikely to see gaming expand to mainland China in our lifetimes. While integrated resorts in Japan and South Korea may be closer geographically for some residents of Northern China eventually, for much of mainland China Macau is likely to remain the closest location that offers casino gaming.

Even when integrated resorts open elsewhere, Macau will retain a distinct advantage in appealing to mainland Chinese customers, particularly in the mass segment. As anyone who has visited Macau can attest (and the numbers above illustrate), Macau is a quintessentially Chinese destination, with over 90% of visitors arriving from Greater China (including Hong Kong and Taiwan). There is a shared language, culture and style of play that would be difficult to replicate elsewhere. While Taiwan (if it were ever to legalize gaming) could conceivably compete, we find it difficult to believe that a much smaller Taiwanese home market could support the capital investment to match the scale and diversity of offerings in Macau.

In summary, we believe Macau will be the dominant destination for mass gaming customers from Greater China for decades to come. While we understand and share some of the concerns discussed frequently about the Chinese economy, we believe the long-term trend for consumer spending is favorable, albeit with potential bumps along the way.

Secondly, Macau has over the last decade become a destination in its own right, in no small part due to the vision of Sheldon Adelson, the founder and CEO of Las Vegas Sands. The signature properties on the Cotai Strip are among the great destination resorts in the world.

China also remains a primary source of high-roller customers for casino properties all over the world. And the widely discussed issues with junket VIP gaming notwithstanding, Macau is still in the best position to attract Chinese premium mass and VIP players. In addition to the aforementioned location advantage and the well-developed existing VIP infrastructure, we point out that for all the political risks, the incentives of the Macau operators and the Chinese government are aligned in this regard. If a Chinese national is going to gamble at high stakes, both would rather see them do it in Macau than overseas. The recent arrests of employees of Australia's Crown Resorts in China and the reported scrutiny over use of China UnionPay cards at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore suggest as much.

We believe that the qualitative arguments above suggest that even among the destinations in our "privileged intersection," Macau occupies a special place, with significant potential growth ahead.

But, as always, we like to compare our qualitative assessment to hard numbers, when available. In this case, it allows us to address one of the biggest and most common misconceptions in gaming. Many of you have probably, at one time or another, read a story describing Macau as "earning gaming revenues X times as much as the Las Vegas Strip" (with X being some number like 4, 5, or 6, depending on when the story was written).

We believe headlines such as these are highly misleading and give the incorrect impression that "Macau must be a bubble." In fact, we believe these headlines are based on a very selective presentation of the relevant data, one that crumbles under the mildest scrutiny.

All figures in the following paragraphs are for 2015. Gaming figures come from the Nevada Gaming Commission and the Macau DICJ. Non-gaming figures come from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and DSEC - the Statistics and Census Service of Macau.

First, the headlines tend to compare gaming revenues for all of Macau ($28.9 billion) to only those of the Las Vegas Strip ($6.3 billion). In our view, if you include all gaming in Macau, it seems appropriate to include all gaming in Clark County ($9.6 billion), which includes Downtown and the various neighborhoods comprising the Las Vegas locals market.

Secondly, it seems to us that the more relevant metric than gaming revenue alone is overall visitor spending. In other words, we should count revenues from hotels, food & beverage (F&B) and retail and entertainment, not just gaming revenues. The DSEC's 2015 Hotel Survey states that hotel, F&B and other hotel-related revenues for Macau comprised $1.5 billion, $0.7 billion and $1.0 billion, respectively. Based on the LVCVA's data for Las Vegas room nights, rate and occupancy, Las Vegas generated $5.1 billion in hotel revenue. Since there is no comparable data for the other 2 categories, we estimate them using the revenue percentages that MGM disclosed for its Las Vegas Strip resorts. Given MGM's large footprint and range of properties (from Circus Circus to Bellagio), we believe this is a reasonable starting point.

Source: MGM Resorts Investor Presentation

For conservatism, we apply these percentages only to Las Vegas Strip revenues, effectively assuming that Las Vegas outside of the Strip generates no F&B, retail, entertainment and other revenues. This still yields an estimated $5.0 billion for F&B and $4.2 billion for other revenues.

Finally, we consider both markets excluding VIP gaming to get a sense of the money spent by mass market visitors. Since the Macau-style junket VIP concept does not exist in Las Vegas, we use Las Vegas Strip baccarat revenues as a proxy. Recall also that while VIP revenues in Macau is a large figure, most operators have stated that they are much smaller contributors to EBITDA due to the presence of junket commissions that lower margins. The following graph shows the results:

Click to enlarge

When we first calculated these numbers, we found them stunning. The only place where gaming is legal in China has just over $16 billion of estimated total mass market visitor spending. On the other hand, a single market in the US, where casino gaming is available in almost every state, generates over $22 billion in mass market visitor spending.

Our conclusion is consistent with visitor statistics for Las Vegas and Macau. In the 12 months ending November 2016, Las Vegas had 42.9 million visitors, while Macau had only 30.8 million visitors, of which 15.3 million were day trippers and only 15.5 million stayed overnight! Again, this does not count a single visitor to the hundreds to regional commercial casinos in the US. Total visitor spending at casino properties across the US is a multiple of visitor spending in Macau.

We think only one conclusion is warranted - that mass market visitation and revenues in Macau will grow substantially in the coming decades. And while the market will periodically experience large gaming supply expansions (right now being one of those times), we believe this increasing demand will, in the long run, be up against limited supply, both due to physical land constraints and due to policy constraints by the Macau government that limit the number of gaming tables that can be added to the market in any given year.

In summary, the future for the gaming industry in Macau looks bright.

What does the near-to-medium term hold?

Making near-term predictions on the Macau market is much more difficult, and from an investing point of view, a challenging way to make a living. We do, however, understand the need for making day to day trading and risk management decisions, and in that spirit, we will share some of our observations from our recent market visits and data releases. We urge you, however, to take these statements with an appropriate degree of caution. We genuinely believe it is difficult to forecast the twists and turns in the road, and in the spirit of John Maynard Keynes, "when the facts change, we will change our mind."

On the overall Macau market, we will only note that both the numbers and our recent visits to the market suggest a greater vibrancy than we had seen in some time. Absent any new information to the contrary, we expect the market to experience continued moderate growth in gaming revenues. Moreover, we are by now closer to the end of the current wave of casino openings than the beginning, with only MGM Cotai and Lisboa Palace still under construction. While the timing is uncertain and probably still at least a year away, we are moving closer to where market revenue growth will once again translate into positive same-store sales growth.

Given the volatility and tail risks in the headline revenue figures, we believe it is somewhat easier to make statements about relative winners and losers in the market than about the absolute level of the market over a short-term time frame. Thus, while we will not make a specific prediction about Macau revenues in the coming year, we will share our thoughts on two specific companies, namely Wynn Resorts and Las Vegas Sands.

Both companies have a few things in common. They each have a wonderful portfolio of assets and are run by two of the greatest entrepreneurs and visionaries not just in gaming, but in all of American business - Steve Wynn and Sheldon Adelson, respectively. Both also stand to benefit substantially from the long-term bull thesis we laid out for Macau. And finally, both are possible beneficiaries of gaming legalization in Japan.

In the long term, we are big fans of both. In the shorter term, however, we have a preference for WYNN over LVS.

WYNN - Why the Market May Be Becoming Too Bearish

Source: Wynn 2016 Investor Day Presentation

We believe the ups and downs in WYNN stock in the last year were, to a significant degree, a consequence of misaligned expectations. At an Analyst Day in April 2016, the company's management team laid out an incredibly bullish outlook for its new Wynn Palace property and for the company in general. The bullishness was founded on the idea of a "Wynn Premium," the ability of its properties to earn a substantially greater than "fair" share (based on number of gaming devices, hotel rooms, etc.).

Following a disappointing opening for Wynn Palace, the stock and EBITDA estimates for 2017 have declined, to the point where they may now be more fairly reflecting reality or perhaps have gone too far.

The issues with the property are well known - a lower-than-expected table allocation from the Macau government, construction disruption that makes access to the property difficult, and (for now) a somewhat isolated location, which is exacerbated by the performance lake in the front of the property.

All that notwithstanding, Wynn Palace is a beautiful property. Maybe with the exception of the Ritz Carlton at the Galaxy (which is a boutique hotel by Macau standards with only 250 suites), the hotel product is best in class. We cannot help but think the market may be giving up on "Wynn Premium" at the wrong time. We believe once construction disruption subsides in coming quarters and more high-end customers sample the product, market share should improve, perhaps considerably.

One fact that makes us cautiously optimistic about an upturn is the fact that various reports have suggested VIP revenues may have seen a greater acceleration than mass revenues in 4Q16 (official DICJ numbers for the quarter will likely be reported on January 17). This is consistent with our on-the-ground observations during the quarter. Greater VIP business in town should give WYNN a greater opportunity for customer trial, potentially accelerating the ramp-up at Wynn Palace.

While we believe these statements directionally point to improvement for WYNN, they are far from definitive, especially since construction disruption in front of the property was likely at its peak in 4Q16. Catalysts become somewhat more convincing later in 2017. Wynn Palace will be the closest property to the new Pac On, Taipa, ferry terminal, whose opening should help traffic. Similarly, the opening of MGM Cotai, located directly across the street from Wynn Palace, has the potential to divert more Cotai traffic to Wynn's neighborhood.

Away from Macau, we believe the market has downgraded its assessment of WYNN's domestic development pipeline as well. In light of the disappointment at Wynn Palace, investors do not appear to put much faith in the company's Analyst Day guidance for $300-400 million in annual EBITDA out of Wynn Boston Harbor. In this regard, the opening of MGM National Harbor may act as a catalyst for the company. As we discussed at length in our recent note on MGM National Harbor, we believe the market has never seen the cash flow potential of a true destination casino resort with limited competition in a major urban market in the US. If MGM National Harbor achieves our estimated EBITDA range of $300-400 million, we believe the market will have an easier time giving credit to Wynn Boston Harbor for a similar range.

While we will not go into detail on our outlook for Las Vegas here, we reiterate our broadly bullish view on the market. This is a tailwind for Wynn Las Vegas, but we caution the company's revenue and EBITDA growth in Las Vegas will likely continue to trend lower that of MGM Resorts. One key reason is that WYNN's business is far more reliant on international customers, while the evidence overwhelmingly suggests that the Las Vegas demand recovery is domestically driven.

So while we like WYNN, we view it as a very different kind of opportunity than MGM. In MGM we see a low valuation, analyst estimates that appear demonstrably too low, a multitude of ways to create value, and a limited risk of significant downside. WYNN is far more binary. Due to its higher leverage and greater business concentration, the company is far more exposed to the aforementioned downside risks in Macau, particularly on the policy side. That said, leverage cuts both ways. If sentiment turns and the market gives WYNN full credit for upside at Wynn Palace and future development projects, the upside is potentially greater than in MGM. Note, finally, that we believe MGM has upside catalysts in place today, while WYNN's most credible upside catalysts are more likely to occur mid-year 2017 or later.

Since the timing of sentiment swings is always difficult to call in gaming, we believe it is reasonable to have a partial long position in WYNN today. However, we strongly recommend sizing commensurate with the risks. For those with large positions, we recommend a strong stomach.

LVS - The Pause that Refreshes?

In a way, the LVS story in the last couple of quarters is the inverse of the WYNN story. After a stronger-than-expected opening for The Parisian and an upside earnings surprise, the stock outperformed (at least until recent China UnionPay headlines caused a pullback) and estimates have risen.

Indeed, the long-term story in LVS is compelling. The scale of what the company has built on Cotai is amazing. Importantly, all properties are interconnected with air conditioned walkways, which means a customer at any LVS Cotai property can gamble at 5 differently themed casinos without ever stepping outside. This is a major asset in a town where the weather can be quite inhospitable (especially in the summer months), and where traffic is a real issue. As frequent visitors to the market, we have seen Estrada do Istmo (aka the Cotai Strip) turn into a parking lot on several occasions.

This large captive customer base may explain the limited cannibalization that LVS's existing properties faced in 3Q16 despite the openings of Wynn Palace and The Parisian.

There are, however, two reasons why we worry the short-term expectations in LVS may have gotten ahead of themselves a bit. We will not go into all the details here, but in our proprietary valuation analysis, the stock looks the most expensive among all the Macau-levered names. Put differently, our blended total return expectations for the coming year across a range of scenarios, while still in the low teens, are noticeably lower than expectations for MGM or WYNN. While that could conceivably still be a decent return relative to the overall market, it does not clear our hurdle rates for new investment.

The second reason is more qualitative and, we admit, somewhat anecdotal. Based on our property tours, we feel the market may have become too optimistic on the ramp-up at The Parisian, based on a single data point in 3Q16. Our impression of The Parisian is that it is indeed a great mass property. The Eiffel Tower and the grand entry lobby are significant traffic draws, as is the The Parisian-themed mall. The evidence on the casino floor seems a bit more mixed, however. Traffic generally appeared mostly clustered around low-limit tables near the entrance facing the grand entry lobby. We believe premium mass and VIP play at the property may be much more limited. For VIP play, LVS's management confirmed as much on its otherwise very bullish 3Q16 earnings call.

We believe that for premium mass and VIP players, there may be more attractive alternatives on Cotai (LVS's own Venetian, Galaxy, Wynn Palace, and City of Dreams, in particular). Without these players, however, it may be difficult to ramp up cash flows as fast as the market currently expects. Moreover, the competition will work hard to ramp up share in the premium segments of the market (particularly Wynn Palace and Galaxy Phase 2).

In light of the relatively more muted return outlook and the possibility of near-term disappointments in the ramp-up of The Parisian, we prefer to watch LVS from the sidelines for the time being. In light of the many long-term bullish arguments and the potential upside kicker from Japan, we view this more as a "pause that refreshes" than a call to sell the stock, even though any miss at The Parisian would clearly cause near-term downside. New capital should flow to its most productive use, however, and at least today, we see greater opportunity in MGM and WYNN.

