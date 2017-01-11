Dark Pool S&P 500: The Best And Worst Of 2016

The results are perfectly in line with our experience.

Then we look at their performance.

We find the best and worst buy/sell imbalances on the S&P 500.

What goes on under the surface of the Dark Index (DIX)?

By now, most of our readers are familiar with the Dark Index (DIX).

We host it here, for free.

The DIX tells us when there's a buy or sell imbalance in dark pool transactions across the S&P 500.

When the DIX is high, that means there are real buyers. When it's low, there are real sellers. This appears to be predictive of future prices, and we're very pleased with what we've been able to do with it.

The reason that the DIX is able to cut through so much market noise is that it's unlike most other technical or fundamental indicators. Neither price nor volume are part of the calculation.

The only things that matter to the DIX calculation are the particular characteristics of individual transactions across the S&P 500 - the DNA of the market.

Is this stuff still new to you? Read this before you continue, because we're only going deeper from here.

Zooming In

Since the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) comprises around 500 component stocks (but you knew that already), we thought it'd be an interesting exercise to break the DIX into those constituent parts and zoom in on the best and worst of those components in terms of dark pool buying and selling.

We anticipated that the components with more dark pool buying over the course of a year would outperform those components with more selling. To find out, we sorted each stock by its average buy/sell imbalance.

We anticipated that those with net buying would outperform the index, while those with net selling would underperform.

Here's the Top Ten from that list (in two parts), and what we found out:

5 Worst of 2016 (from bad to worse)

1. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH)

Avg. 33% buying; -3%.

2. Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Avg. 33% buying; +22%.

3. Mead Johnson Nutrition Company (MJN)

Avg. 33% buying; -7%.

4. AMETEK Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Avg. 32% buying; -7%.

5. CSRA Inc. (CSRA)

Avg. 26% buying; +11%.

5 Best of 2016 (from good to better)

1. Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Avg. 63% buying; +0%.

2. W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW)

Avg. 63% buying; +18%.

3. Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR)

Avg. 64% buying; +45%.

4. CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Avg. 66% buying; +23%.

5. People's United Financial Inc. (PBCT)

Avg. 68% buying; +27%.

Performance

So, how did we do?

The S&P 500 returned somewhere around +11% in 2016. According to our data, the five best S&P 500 components returned an average of +22.6%, while the five worst returned +4.4%.

With a delta of 18.2%, we think that's a pretty telling spread. This leads us to believe that a portfolio built around buying, e.g., the top decile of the DIX and shorting the bottom could be quite beneficial.

The DNA of the market doesn't lie.

Going Forward

It's been nearly a year since SqueezeMetrics first started bringing dark pool data into the public eye, and we're very pleased with the results so far.

But "good" is never good enough, and so we want you to tell us how we can make this data more accessible, and applicable to your portfolio.

Here's to making better decisions in 2017 (and getting rewarded for it).

