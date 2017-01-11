Less Than 10 Days For $2/Share In Cash And 50% Total Annual Return Potential

Gastar just announced it was paying nearly $2 per share to record holders later this month. Based on the terms, a good buy just got much better.

Having climbed from below $3 to nearly $20, its preferred shares have already made huge gains. One main risk, however, was the suspended distributions.

Things have changed. The company's debt trades near par, and it has been able to issue common equity successfully. WER has consistently said the preferred was the best value.

Late last month, I wrote a bullish article on Gastar (NYSEMKT:GST) and recommended investors consider its preferred shares GST-A (8.625%) and GST-B (10.75%) as I have several times in the past. They've made a heck of a run already.

Click to enlarge

Source: Google Finance and WER

On January 10th, Gastar made a critical announcement on the status of its preferred shares and credit facility. I doubt the market will notice, and I am almost certain it will not price the news in properly. As a substantial and unwavering owner of GST-A, the news is material to me as well.

Gastar declared special cash dividends on both share classes for a total value of $12.1 million. This represents unpaid cumulative distributions going back to April 2016 as shown in the above chart. The exact figures are $1.796875 per share of GST-A and $2.239584 for GST-B. But here is the kicker:

The dividend on the Series A Preferred Stock and Series B Preferred Stock is payable on January 31, 2017 to holders of record at the close of business on January 20, 2017.

As a "special cash dividend," Gastar has significant flexibility.

One might think those who owned the shares on what would be the declaration dates in the past would receive the accrued distributions. That is not the case. Based on the language provided directly from Gastar, those who own the stock on the close of business on January 20, 2017, will receive the full amount of the accrued distributions. Assuming the stocks are still trading at the levels when the announcement was made, investors will receive yields on cost of 13-15%, a cash distribution payment of $1.8-2.24 per share (A and B respectively) within a few weeks and additional capital gains upside of approximately 20% depending on how close they trade to par. Over the period of one year, this adds up to 45-55% depending on the share class and how close to the $25 par value the shares end up.

Where Do We Go From Here?

The major contributor to where the preferreds land is the health of GST and, subsequently, its ability to pay distributions. We've seen through my detailed article on Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) is that preferreds, even of smaller oil and gas exploration companies, will quickly trade at or even above par if they pay sizeable distributions relative to the rest of the market. Callon's CPE-A preferred pays essentially the same as GST-B and about 200 basis points above GST-A. Its preferred stock trades at $52-53 versus a par value of only $50. Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY) is another firm I've written about recently (my recommendation made on January 3rd is already up 20%, and I expect it to go much, much higher) with preferred shares that are still struggling to determine if they should go to par or zero. LGCYO and LGCYP trade around $10 per share relative to par of $25 due to Legacy's significant leverage issues, which the company still needs to tackle if it plans on remaining a going concern long term. GST is better positioned than Legacy, but not quite as well positioned as Callon. That being said, Gastar made changes to its credit facilities that we need to pay attention to.

Credit Facility Updates

Included in the announcement was language concerning an amendment to its credit agreement that controls the credit facility. These terms previously restricted Gastar from making distributions on its preferred shares. The company is now permitted to make "limited payments" of certain cash dividends on its preferred stock provided that its borrowing base will be reduced proportionately. As Gastar notes in the release, the prior version of the agreement did not permit these payments, so it is a big deal not only for preferred share holders but all layers of the capital structure.

The amendment also states that the monthly cash preferred stock dividends may persist only if: 1) there are no defaults or deficiencies regarding the borrowing base; 2) Gastar maintains liquidity of no less than $30 million; and 3) dividends are paid solely from proceeds received by Gastar from the sales of equity since November 30, 2016 (including ATM sales). Lastly, the company agreed to pay down its facility by at least an additional $8.1 million by April 30, 2017. It mentioned in the release that this particular tranche of monies is expected to be derived from the sale of non-core Canadian County, Oklahoma, oil and gas properties.

It's Back But Is It Reliable?

GST has defied doubters and announced it will pay the deferred distributions on its preferred shares to the tune of $12.1 million. Future preferred distributions are not guaranteed, but are now a possibility. Distributions will be paid going forward if Gastar and commodity prices perform moderately well. This is a significant change compared to the extremely tight grasp the creditors had on the firm. Its lenders still maintain a tight grip on the firm, however, with strict rules surrounding when and how preferred distributions can be made.

Click to enlarge

Source: SEC.gov

The firm's total current assets exceeded $65 million, including $46.7 million in cash as of the end of Q3 2016. Subtracting the $8.1 million required borrowing base reduction and $12.1 preferred distributions results in total current assets of $44.95 million. The degree these are paid out of cash or other current assets is uncertain, but we know Gastar will be somewhat close to the $30 million minimum cash level. From there we can look at Q3's figures to gauge its profitability at slightly lower oil prices.

To do this, let's estimate the firm's organic revenues and expenses. Without including derivatives, the company's Q3 revenues from the sale of production and gas were $14.5 million. How about costs? Gastar's cash costs for the quarter were $9.9 operationally and another $8.2 million in interest expense. Deferred preferred distributions were $3.62 million over the time period. Fortunately, Gastar realized a $10.1 million gain due to a favorable litigation outcome. We now better understand why the country referenced the sale of properties to help pay for the $8.1 million reduction in the borrowing base - it's struggling profitability-wise with oil prices below $50. That being said, its net cash from operating activities for the first nine months of 2016 was a positive $21.8 million. This includes the impact of derivatives and impairments, which will vary in 2017 compared to previous periods. Preferred shareholders should only expect reliable distributions if Gastar maintains or improves its drilling efficiency and oil prices remain at or above approximately $45/bbl. Keep in mind that the company recently engaged in a joint venture deal, as detailed in my previously cited article, which significantly reduces its cash costs associated with developing wells.

As we've just witnessed, even if these two criteria are not met short term, Gastar will have to accrue then pay out the distributions eventually as long as it remains a going concern and can ride out any downturns without restructuring. While its existing cash levels and cash flow are not terrific, it seems probable the company will be able to pay preferred distributions as long as its operational results and commodity prices remain moderately favorable. This is also beneficial for common equity holders in terms of the support and confidence Gastar is receiving from its creditors. Combining the cash and normal distributions of $4-5 per share and expected capital gains as the now dividend-paying stocks (with 15% yield on cost, no less) moves closer to par results in 1-year return of approximately 50% for GST-A and GST-B.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GST-A, VTR, HCP, HTA, OHI, DOC, MAIN, BXMT, BNS, LGCYO, CF, EPD, MMP, CF, EVEP, TD, RY, HMC, CCP, MRCC, LGCY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: WER has positions in EVEP debt only and LGCY debt and preferred only. WER does not own the common units in either. WER is short Deere & Company (DE). The author may enter into long or short positions in any part of the capital structure of any of the firms mentioned in this article. Readers should always conduct their own independent due diligence and not rely upon information or opinions provided by the author.