Energy Holdings: Enterprise And Pattern

EPD is a leading pipeline partnership that has one of the best management teams in the US.

The Energy sector comprises 3.1% of the portfolio

The Energy sector is represented in the portfolio by Enterprise Products Partners EPD, at 1.6% and Pattern Energy Group Inc. PEGI, at 1.5%.

Energy is about 7.5% of the economy, as measured by the S&P 500, so energy is considerably underweight in the portfolio.

(Photo of Natural gas liquids operations, from EPD website NGL Pipelines & Services.)

Enterprise Products Partners

EPD is a premier pipeline operation, organized as a master limited partnership. As a MLP, investors receive a K-1 rather than a 1099, which can add some complications in tax season, and it can be problematic for investors with large MLP holdings in tax deferred accounts.

MLPs provide distributions rather than dividends to unitholders (rather than shareholders). Distributions come from funds from operations, which is a more relevant metric than earnings per share (similar to real estate investment trusts).

Enterprise Products Partners has increased distributions to unitholders each year since its formation in 1998. David Fish shows EPD with 19 consecutive years of distribution increases, with a 5-year distribution growth rate of 5.7%. EPD has increased the payout each quarter since 2004.

Enterprise Products Partners on F.A.S.T. Graphs

I used the FFO/CFL (cash flow per unit) function at F.A.S.T. Graphs, which shows the cyclical nature of the business (FFO of $4.24, $5.83 and $4.19 in 2008-2010, and averaging $2.03 for the next 5 years (2011-2015).

F.A.S.T. Graphs indicates EPD's S&P credit rating is BBB+, a price to CFL (or FFO) ratio of 15.5, a distribution yield of 5.9%, and a 45% debt to capitalization ratio.

EPD had an asset base of $49 billion as of December 31, 2015, including 49,000 miles of natural gas, NGL, crude oil, refined products and petrochemical pipelines; storage capacity of 250 million barrels of liquids and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas; 25 natural gas processing plants; 22 NGL and propylene fractionators; shipping import/export terminals.

Sarafaraz Khan's December 30 article offers 3 reasons why you should consider EPD: 1) It is well run and has fared better than its peers in a tough environment; 2) It is well-positioned to benefit from a recovery in commodity prices; and 3) projects coming online will grow distributable cash flow in 2017.

In the Q3 earnings call, CEO Jim Teague said, "We increased our distribution by 5.2% during the quarter and retained $124 million of distributable cash flow. Year-to-date, we've retained over $550 million of cash to reinvest in the business." Teague talks straight and his words are backed by consistent execution. Here's an example:

At Enterprise, we really don't focus on what OPEC does, we focus on what we do. Global demand continues to increase by over 1 million barrels a day per year, and U.S. producers continue to reduce their costs of finding and producing, while frankly weaker producing nations are struggling to compete. The reality is, that while it feels like bad news comes all at once, the path to recovery is never smooth. We are optimistic, but we are also realists. We believe we are at the inflection point of a recovery phase. It won't be fast, it will be volatile. Over at Enterprise, we've never feared volatility, we embrace it.

I try to listen to the quarterly earnings calls and/or read the transcripts of the calls for each of the companies in the portfolio. Two companies consistently stand out for clarity, transparency and excellence of execution: Enterprise Products Partners and Texas Instruments TXN.

I hold EPD in a taxable account. My cost basis is $24.51. My target price to considerable an additional purchase is $24.30 (a 6.75% yield at the current annual distribution rate of $1.64.

(Photo of Fowler Ridge Wind Farm in Indiana, from PEGI website.)

Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group, Inc., is a United States corporation that operates 17 wind power facilities (plus one under construction) in the US, Canada and Chile, representing a 2,644 megawatt interest. Each facility has contracted to sell all, or a majority, of its energy output on a long-term, fixed-price power sale agreement. Eighty-nine percent of the electricity to be generated by the facilities will be sold under these agreements, which have a weighted average remaining contract life of approximately 14 years.

The management team has worked together for 10 years and, on average, possesses more than 20 years of energy industry experience. average in the energy industry. PEGI has developed, financed and managed more than $12 billion of infrastructure assets, including more than 4,500 MW of wind power projects and facilities.

PEGI seeks to create long-term value for shareholders in an environmentally responsible manner and with respect for the communities in which it operates. The business is based on three core values: 1) creative energy and spirit, 2) pride of ownership and follow through, and 3) a team first attitude.

Pattern Energy's financial objective is to create long-term value for shareholders by producing stable and sustainable cash for distribution, grow the portfolio of facilities and dividend, and maintain a strong balance sheet and flexible capital structure. PEGI's strategy is to grow the business through third-party acquisitions, including "drop downs" from Pattern Energy Group LP, PEGI's primary shareholder and a leading North American power developer.

The company name reflects a distinctive feature of its operation: find patterns in wind currents, electrical grids, risk mitigation, site locations and financial models that help the company identify opportunities, build tools, select technologies, and create solutions to yield successful, high-performance facilities.

Here are the 18 facilities:

Armow Wind in Kincardine, Ontario

Broadview Wind in Curry County, New Mexico (in construction)

Amazon Wind Farm Fowler Ridge in Benton County, Indiana

Logan's Gap Wind in Comanche County, Texas

K2 Wind in Goderich, Ontario

Post Rock Wind in Ellsworth Lincoln Counties, Kansas

Lost Creek Wind in DeKalb County, Missouri

Grand Renewable Wind in Haldimand County, Ontario

Panhandle Wind 2 in Carson County, Texas

Panhandle Wind 1 in Carson County, Texas

El Arrayán Wind in Orvalle, Chile

South Kent Wind in Chatham-Kent, Ontario

Ocotillo Wind in Ocotillo, California

Santa Isabel Wind in Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico

Spring Valley Wind in Ely, Nevada

St. Joseph Wind in St. Joseph, Manitoba

Hatchet Ridge Wind in Burney, California

Gulf Wind in Armstrong, Texas.

Videos about Pattern are available on their YouTube channel. Webcasts and visual presentations of quarterly earnings calls are available at the company website, beginning with the Q3 2013 earnings call held shortly after their October, 2013 initial public offering, which raised approximately $352 million in total gross proceeds through the issuance of 16 million shares. At the IPO, PEGI's principal shareholder, PEG LP, sold an additional 2.4 million shares for proceeds of $52.8 million. Prior to their IPO as a public company, the predecessor entity was Pattern Energy Group LP. You can read more about the IPO in my June, 2015 article about PEGI.

PEGI went public at $22.00 per share. Here is the price range for each year and the dividends paid each year:

Year Low Price High Price Dividends Paid 2013 $22.26 $30.81 $0.3125 2014 $22.68 $34.51 $1.2975 2015 $16.96 $32.00 $1.4290 2016 $14.56 $25.13 $1.5790 Click to enlarge

The first quarterly dividend of $.3125 was declared in 2013 and paid on January 30, 2014. The dividend has been raised each quarter, with the most recent dividend of $.4080 will be paid on January 31, 2017, which would be $1.6320. Here is a graph of the dividend history from the company website:

Pattern Energy Group on F.A.S.T. Graphs

I used the FFO/CFL (cash flow per unit) function at F.A.S.T. Graphs, which shows a decline in 2014, but estimates increases for both 2016 and 2017.

PEGI does not have a S&P credit rating. F.A.S.T. Graphs indicates a price to CFL/FFO ratio of 10.4, a dividend yield of 8.5%, 41% debt to capitalization ratio.

Q3 2016 Results

PEGI reported these year-over-year changes from Q3 2015:

Proportional GWh sold of 1,472 GWh was up 17%;

Revenue of $91.9 million was up 2%;

Net loss of $11.1 million was an improvement of 69%;

Adjusted EBITDA of $62.3 million, up 6%.

Other highlights included:

Net cash from operating activities was $36.4 million;

Cash available for distribution (NASDAQ:CAFD) was $20.2 million, on track to meet full year guidance;

The Q4 dividend of $0.408 was a 2.0% increase over the previous quarter;

90 MW of owned capacity was added with the acquisition of the Armow Wind project in Ontario, from Pattern Energy Group LP (Pattern Development), which brings the total portfolio owned capacity to 2,644 MW, including the Broadview Wind projects which Pattern Energy has agreed to acquire;

Construction is on schedule at Broadview, in which Pattern Energy has agreed to acquire a 272 MW owned capacity, and commercial operation is expected in early 2017;

A follow-on equity offering of 11.3 million common shares was completed for total net proceeds of $258.6 million.

I believe Robert Dydo's November 14 article is essential reading for anyone considering a position in PEGI. He offers a perspective about the potential impact of the upcoming administration change in Washington, and an important assessment of the company's disclosure in its Q3 report of weakness in accounting controls. Dydo concludes:

I do not think they are unusual for a growing company, which has a relationship and share employees, with the privately owned sponsor. Perhaps what is uncommon is the candid disclosure on the subject. ... The level of disclosure and the attention by the management describing remedies have satisfied my due diligence, even though adverse conditions may continue at least to Q4 or perhaps longer.

I hold PEGI is a tax-deferred account. My cost basis is $17.99. My target price to considerable an additional purchase is $18.14 (a 8.995% yield at the current annual distribution rate of $1.632).

Conclusion

In the past, I've held shares of major integrated oil companies Exxon XOM and Chevron CVX, as well as rig producer Helmerich & Payne HP. I have "fossilized" and "re-fossilized" the portfolio, also previously holding shares of Hannon Armstrong HASI and Enviva EVA.

Now, the energy sector represents only 3.1% of the portfolio, about half the sector's percentage of the economy. Currently, HASI and Magellan Midstream Partners MMP are on my watch list.

At present, about half the portfolio's energy allocation is invested in fossil fuel transportation and storage and about half is invested in renewables. (For full disclosure, two other portfolio holdings have sizeable stakes in renewables: Avangrid AGR and Brookfield Renewable Partners BEP.)

