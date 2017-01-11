Announcing Winning Performers For 2016's Top Long Idea Competition

Two other articles from the commodity complex split the other prize, and 8 articles saw a double over the course of the year.

An article on Teck Resources was the runaway winner, delivering the top peak return and the top 12-month return.

Entrants in our 2016 top long idea competition did well - average return of 19.5% over 12 months - but a few stood out.

We ran a contest a year ago for top long ideas of 2016 and for the first time added a performance element to the prizes, so authors and readers could see how their picks measured up to the market. The top performer after 12 months and the top peak performer would win awards, so that the contest was not just contingent on editorial criteria (though we had winners by those means as well).

We weren't sure what to expect, but while we were pleased by the number of entries we got - 124 published entries - it's also quite nice to see how stocks performed. And while the winning entries should have been plenty rewarding to the authors, they've earned the extra prize.

As a reminder, we factored in 12-month returns from the close prior to the article's publication; an entry published on December 7th, 2015 would be measuring returns from December 6th, 2015 to December 6th, 2016. We included dividend returns but not factoring reinvesting.

If the stock was bought out for cash, the returns stop the day the stock stopped trading; if the stock was bought out for stock, we tracked the stock performance equivalent to what a holder in the original shares would have received.

Some headline numbers for those curious:

19.5% : Average total return on 124 entries

: Average total return on 124 entries 12.8%: Median total return on 124 entries

Median total return on 124 entries 32.1%: Average total return on 15 finalists

Average total return on 15 finalists 21.8%: Median total return on 15 finalists

Median total return on 15 finalists 23.2%: Average total return on 3 winners (as selected by editorial team last year)

Average total return on 3 winners (as selected by editorial team last year) 8: # of articles that achieved 100%+ total return at end of time period

# of articles that achieved 100%+ total return at end of time period 10: # of articles whose subject stocks were bought out in the 12 month period, each at a premium to original price

As we mentioned in our announcement, we planned to award two separate articles even in the event that the same article took both the top peak return and the top 12-months total return spots. That indeed happened, but in reviewing we decided rather than choosing whether to take the 2nd best peak return or 2nd best total return, we would split the second $2000 prize into two. So, without further ado, our winners are:

Top Peak Return and Top Total Return for 12 months

Chris Kobryn - Long Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) - $2000 prize

Total return: 417%

Peak return: 537.8%

Teck was far and away the top performer. Kobryn's call suggested the company could be the bounce-back performer of 2016 and forecast significant upside amidst a commodity turnaround. As with the other winners, getting the sector right and the individual stock mattered, and Teck has indeed bounced back.

2nd best 12-month total return

Michael Boyd - Long SXCP (SunCoke Energy Partners) - $1000 prize

Total return: 284.3%

Peak return: 320.4%

Michael Boyd also went to commodities for his top idea. SunCoke's coke coal business was/is dependent on the steel industry, and Boyd felt that the industry was poised to do better than expected. That played out, even to the point of obviating some of the details of Boyd's thesis - a distribution cut, e.g. - and led to a big win for the stock.

2nd best Peak return

Nicholas Bodnar - Long Claude Resources (OTCQB:CLGRF) - $1000 prize

Total return: 215.1%

Peak return: 454.8%

Total/Peak return on date of merger close: 273%

Claude Resources was a deep value play in Bodnar's eyes, with an improved balance sheet and stabilized production leading to a favorable risk/reward. Ultimately, it appealed to Silver Standard (NASDAQ:SSRI), which took out the firm in a primarily stock deal in June. We tracked the returns through the stock deal, but even at date of merger close the stock had returned 273%.

Congrats to our winners! Each of those articles are freely available if anyone wants to revisit them.

Just to wrap things up, here's a table of our top 10 performers (12-month performance, not peak performance), with links to the article and some basic info. (Click on the table to expand and click through to an article)

Link Title Contributor Publication Date Ticker Peak return Total return http://seekingalpha.com/article/3778246 Teck Resources Limited: The Potentially Biggest Bounce Back Stock Of 2016 Chris Henryk 12/28/2015 TECK 537.84% 417.20% http://seekingalpha.com/article/3753406 SunCoke Energy Partners: Immense 2016 Upside Potential Michael Boyd 12/14/2015 SXCP 320.35% 284.26% http://seekingalpha.com/article/3756536 Claude Resources: A Turnaround That Is Just Becoming Visible To The Street But That Has Not Taken Off Yet Nicholas Bodnar 12/15/2015 CLGRF 454.79% 215.06% http://seekingalpha.com/article/3764326 Top Idea For 2016: Golar LNG Partners J Mintzmyer 12/18/2015 GMLP 192.61% 191.45% Finalist http://seekingalpha.com/article/3776086 Anglo American: My Best Long Idea For 2016 Courage & Conviction Investing 12/24/2015 NGLOY 236.93% 186.72% http://seekingalpha.com/article/3782906 2015's Pain Is 2016's Gain, Avianca Has Significant Upside Rational Chaos 12/30/2015 AVH 161.00% 133.25% http://seekingalpha.com/article/3773696 Sprint And The Buying Opportunity Thurman Dunn 12/23/2015 S 140.11% 127.27% http://seekingalpha.com/article/3757686 Transocean Partners LLC: The Best Buy In Energy? Anthony Ruben 12/15/2015 RIGP 99.89% 115.18% http://seekingalpha.com/article/3738966 Transocean Partners' Enterprise Value Is Less Than $500 Million. Now What? Profit Propositions 12/07/2015 RIGP 84.04% 97.34% http://seekingalpha.com/article/3782656 KNOT Offshore Partners LP Undeservedly Caught In A Perfect Storm Chris Damas 12/30/2015 KNOP 82.55% 96.88% http://seekingalpha.com/article/3776116 Crawford & Company: Cost-Cutting Unleashes True Earnings Potential In 2016 Liu Capital 12/24/2015 CRD.A 101.15% 94.83% Click to enlarge

All those articles are available for all readers - the GMLP article will only be made available for the next 48 hours, having been added to our PRO archive.

Thanks again to all entrants and to readers for your interest! We're not immediately planning to repeat this experiment but I hope we'll have news of a new contest opportunity in sometime in the coming weeks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.