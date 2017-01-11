VOXX International: An Odd Post-Earnings Decline Gets The Stock Nearer Fair Value

Still, at $4.50, VOXX looks reasonably valued, barring an acceleration in its turnaround. And I still don't see enough to project that acceleration.

I've been highly critical of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) for some time now, but I'll admit I'm not entirely sure what led to Tuesday's 15% decline in the shares. Obviously, the market disliked the company's fiscal Q3 report released after the close on Monday, but from my standpoint, that seems an issue of expectations rather than execution. VOXX's sales did miss the sole analyst estimate by about 3 percentage points, but revenue did increase over 3% year over year, led by a strong performance in Premium Audio.

It wasn't a hugely impressive quarter, to be sure, but it seemed within the company's expectations. And it was a modest step toward VOXX getting back on track somewhat and supporting a reasonable share price, after a disastrous few quarters had dropped shares from $11 in mid-2015 to below $3 as recently as October. Investors may have expected more from Q3, but honestly, I'm not sure why.

A Good Quarter - Relatively Speaking

VOXX's fiscal 2016 (its fiscal years end in February) basically was a disaster, so in that context, FY17 has been an improvement. The company at least has been in the range of hitting its guidance - though projections of full-year revenue growth in its Automotive OEM business had to be pulled back - revenue is up modestly, and Adjusted EBITDA is flat through the first three quarters despite significantly increased losses on VOXX's EyeLock security product.

From that standpoint, the 3% revenue growth in Q3 looks reasonably strong - and actually a modest improvement relative to the YTD trend. A nice increase in Adjusted EBITDA, which rose 18% year-over-year, looks solid as well. Notable strength in the Premium Audio segment, where revenue jumped 27% year over year, similarly would seem to keep investors (at least those long the stock above $5 into earnings) reasonably satisfied. Q3 wasn't spectacular by any means, but it seemed further evidence that VOXX has at least stabilized its business. And this is a stock that gained 49% (admittedly, off a post-crisis low) after a Q2 report that didn't look noticeably different.

All that said, I don't necessarily see the decline as a buying opportunity. FY17 results do look better than those from the year before, but that prior-year weakness also means VOXX also has benefited from very easy comparisons. Adding to that, in Q3 VOXX lapped the consolidation of EyeLock - which took $2-3 million a quarter off Adjusted EBITDA - and the licensing of its Jensen product line, which posed a modest headwind to Automotive revenue over the past four quarters. While the FY17 sales growth in Premium Audio, for instance, looks impressive, FY16 revenue in the segment was down almost 18%; over two years, sales have grown just over 4% and gross profit is up less than 2%, according to figures from the company's 10-Q.

Elsewhere, the news wasn't all that great. Automotive revenue declined, with VOXX continuing to see weakness in aftermarket sales of remote starts and satellite radios. Domestic OEM sales fell as well, which CEO Pat Lavelle attributed to contract timing, though international OEM revenues increased. Sales in the Consumer Accessories business dropped over 6%, though Lavelle said new products would boost revenue there in Q2 and Q3.

VOXX did drive margin improvement, with gross margin up 30 bps and opex down on an absolute basis due to layoffs. But that benefit will also be lapped. And the question now after a couple of decent quarters is how VOXX can change its trajectory from roughly flat to up.

Getting - And Staying - Above $5

In retrospect, a sub-$3 price simply was too cheap, even given the myriad concerns at VOXX. I've long been a critic of VOXX management, which has consistently overpromised and underdelivered, while also destroying a substantial amount of shareholder value. (The company has spent ~$400 million on acquisitions since 2005; its current enterprise value is barely half that.) Earnings and cash flow multiples at other automotive suppliers seem to imply that the market expects the cycle is near a peak. Premium Audio looks stabilized from a long-term standpoint, but the Consumer Accessories business sits in an intensely competitive space.

And even at $4.50, VOXX isn't that cheap. Trailing Adjusted EBITDA is $24.5 million, putting the company's EV/EBITDA at about 8.6x. Harman International (NYSE:HAR) sold itself to Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) for 9.3x EBITDA, a multiple that would value VOXX at about $5.25. To be fair, backing out EyeLock losses and assuming an 8x multiple does get shares over $7, and as I wrote after Q2, even a ridiculously conservative SOTP valuation gets shares to $5.50.

But VOXX perhaps deserves to trade at a much greater discount to HAR's takeout price, given its history of destroying value and given its likely interest in further acquisitions when and if it can clear covenants on its debt. I'm not exactly compelled to pay a 1-2 turn discount to an acquisition price for a controlled company with significant, and continuing, management concerns. There's certainly room for another bounce in VOXX if Q4 shows some sequential improvement, and/or if EyeLock or 360fly gain traction. But longer term, it's still extremely difficult to have much confidence on either front.

So while I'm not sure exactly why the market punished VOXX for Q3, I still think it gets the stock closer to where it should have traded in the first place. There's still a way to forecast further upside, but VOXX has to both execute and make a priority of turning that upside into shareholder value. After following the company for years, I don't trust the company necessarily can do either consistently, and a couple of decent quarters aren't enough to change that.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.