Trump, Tillerson Team Would Be A Huge Tailwind For Oilfield Services Companies

With or without Russia, the reason many of them should do very well over the next couple of years.

source: metro.co.uk

There is no doubt the oil and gas industry will benefit from a Trump presidency, but include former Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) CEO Rex Tillerson as Secretary of state, and it provides a powerful team that could do a lot to boost not only boost U.S. oil and gas production, but provide an expanded market for oilfield services companies as well.

What is most promising is the opening up of federal lands for exploration and development, as well as possibly removing a lot of regulations that have hampered the industry for a number of years. Since this plays well into the hands of oilfield services companies, it could be a strong catalyst for those that work closely with shale producers in the U.S.

It would also provide a more friendly and cooperative relationship with Russia, which if the sanctions were removed, would allow a number of oilfield service providers to expand business there once again.

Taken together, this all will be extremely good for the U.S. shale industry in particular. But even if this isn't quite how it plays out - meaning the small chance Tillerson were to be denied the position - Trump would still be enough to make most of this happen, with the one question being whether or not he would have the political capital to move relations with Russia forward.

The other factor is even if Trump weren't friendly to fossil fuels, the improved efficiencies and productivity of shale producers have allowed them to compete with oil at a much lower price. That means oil service companies working with them will have a lot of opportunity for growth because they're not only completing a lot of wells, but continuing to search for quality fields and the development of current wells under their control.

Oilfield service companies would have enjoyed increased business throughout the next couple of years, but Trump and Tillerson would accelerate and expand it beyond the existing market conditions, and possibly help the U.S. industry in particular grow exports and take market share as it moves toward becoming the undisputed global energy leader.

Shale producers and oilfield service providers

I want to mention and underscore the importance of understanding the value to oilfield service providers that comes with the costs taken out of the production process by many shale producers operating in the U.S.

Those upstream companies with exposure to shale production have taken a lot of costs, which allows them to continue expanding production going forward. There are a lot of moving parts to that, such as companies like Exxon Mobil, which has a significant position in shale, but of course has other high-cost production locations, as well as other products and services it offers outside of supply, being an integrated company.

In companies like Exxon Mobil, the amount of exposure to shale has to be measured against higher costs of non-shale oil production, as well as the other products and services they offer. Companies that are pure play shale producers have an easier and more profitable business to measure.

The good news for oilfield operators is it doesn't matter too much who the company they're working for and with is. Either way, they generate revenue, no matter what the other businesses their customers may compete in.

Probably the best opportunity will come from the Permian Basin. Production costs are the lowest there, coming in on average at about $32 per barrel as a break even point.

The removal of a lot of cost out of shale production has provided the growth story for the sector, which is why oil service companies would have a positive narrative for 2017 - with or without Trump and Tillerson. With them, as mentioned, it only accelerates what was already happening and expanding.

Companies that would benefit from lifting of Russian sanctions

If Tillerson does land the job, his benefit from the of oil service providers is he would probably be a powerful force that would guide the process of removing the sanctions on Russia. That would provide a lot of business for some of the better known service firms.

The three key players benefiting the most would probably be Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) and Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT). Of these, Weatherford International is the most risky, although it does have more upside if it is able to successfully turn itself around in what may be a more favorable market environment.

Although not my favorite of the three, Schlumberger does have a solid balance sheet, and with recent acquisitions, including Cameron International, it has a lot of potential for strong long-term growth. In the short term though, by which I mean the next year or two, I believe Halliburton will continue to outgrow them. Schlumberger has underperformed many of its competitors over the last twelve months, and appears it will continue to do so over the next 24 months or so.

The same thing that keeps the company a safer investment during more volatile environments - exposure to numerous markets around the world - is the same thing that is holding it back from keeping up with its smaller competitors. That said, it has been able to make some nice deals when the price of oil was low, primarily because of its strong balance sheet and leading position in most markets it competes in.

Halliburton on the other hand has met or exceeded earnings expectations over the last two and a half years, and is positioned to continue to do so. Over the last three months, while the industry grew by about 8 percent, Halliburton was up 20 percent.

Having succeeded in meeting its stated goal of cutting annual costs by $1 billion, increased shale production activity positions it for growing revenue and earnings going forward.

Halliburton also has one of the better histories of this market segment in surprising to the upside. I think that will continue on unless oil prices plunge. It's one of the reason investors should evaluate many oil field companies by their exposure to U.S. shale, and the percentage of their portfolio and overall business it represents.

A higher percentage of shale exposure, as measured against their remaining portfolio, is what will determine the strongest performance among oil field providers.

As for Russia, if the sanctions are lifted the rising tide will raise all three of these ships, but Halliburton is the one I think will outperform in the short term. Further out I see Schlumberger grinding out some consistent gains.

Conclusion

Trump and Tillerson would be a major plus for the fossil fuels market. With the combination of strong domestic shale growth and the strong probability of removing sanctions on Russia, oilfield services will enjoy some solid growth in the years ahead.

If Russia doesn't have the sanctions removed, there is still going to be a lot of growth potential in the U.S. where again, I think Halliburton will generate the most growth.

With or without Tillerson, and with or without Russian sanctions being removed, the shale industry in the U.S. is going to continue to add rigs and complete wells, while at the same time spending more on the exploration side of the business because of the shorter duration of shale wells. They've been able to expand the life of the wells over the last couple of years, but they don't last nearly as long a life as offshore oil fields, for example.

That means in order to grow reserves, they have to continue to find or acquire new reserves. There is no doubt acquisitions will continue in 2017, with the strong probability of some fire sale prices coming up because of so much debt maturing in the year. Even so, many will continue searching for new reserves, which plays into the hands of oilfield service providers.

Donald Trump and Rex Tillerson will probably be there to help them in any way they can along the way.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.