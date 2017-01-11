Orbital ATK: Up, Up, And Away

Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA) certainly had a drama-filled second half of 2016, but investors in the stock are breathing easy now that the price has mostly recovered lost ground. As part of my ongoing series "Buy on the Drop?", which looks at recently hammered stocks in an attempt to find value, I looked at Orbital ATK after the accounting issues surfaced in August and rated the stock a Strong Buy on the drop (my highest rating) in an article that can be read here.

Since then, OA is up about 28% and is again nearing its 52-week high of $91. From reading over management's statements about the accounting issues and what the discrepancies were, the market's initial reaction (dropping OA 20% in one day) seemed waaay overblown. Normally I stand clear of stocks with any sort of regulatory risk or drama, but this situation seemed like a genuine mistake, and management's swift action to perform a comprehensive review of all contracts gave me the confidence to recommend the stock.

However, as you can see from the chart above, OA has only just regained the price level it boasted prior to the selloff. The next topic investors should consider is this: now that the stock has recovered from a market overreaction, where will the fundamentals take it next? This article will be an attempt to tackle this question.

I'd like to first start off by saying that, in my opinion, if you're looking for a potential high-powered growth play, do not look at Orbital ATK stock. The company's, and therefore the stock's, greatest asset is stability (barring something like accounting issues that shave 20% off the stock price). Want proof of that? Look no further than the company's total backlog of $15.2 billion as of a Q3 2016 financial update, up 10% year-over-year ("YoY").

This guaranteed business provides investors with significant insight into the company's near-term future and can help them sleep easy knowing revenue will continue to pour in for years to come. However, Orbital ATK's business model, like all those in the defense and space flight industries, are centered around winning contracts. What million and billion dollar contracts do is create incentive for a lot of competition and therefore necessitate slim profit margins. The good news is that the Orbital ATK still has the supply chain and offerings to secure those contracts with relatively health profit margins.

While the company has yet to release Q3 2016 earnings due to the previously mentioned accounting issues, we did get a "financial update" on November 8th that basically discussed full-year 2016 guidance. Before getting into the details, here's the meat and potatoes: full-year EPS is estimated in the range of $5.30 and $5.50. This is a slight improvement over earnings of $5.22 per share in FY2015 and is also slightly better than the $5.25 - $5.50 EPS range the company projected at the beginning of the year.

While the growth is not exorbitant, keep in mind that year-over-year comparisons are a bit less useful for a company like Orbital ATK that sees fairly lumpy revenue due to the contract-based business model. Secondly, the revenue and earnings synergies from the merger have been weighed down this year by merger-related costs which will no longer be incurred for the most part beyond 2016. Besides these reasons for slow growth, I think there are reasons for optimism moving forward.

As I stated earlier, don't expect Orbital ATK to be high-growth play. That said, there are significant opportunities on the horizon that the company can take advantage of in order to boost revenue and net income in the coming years. First off, Republicans are in control of the White House and both chambers of Congress, which should provide a boost to military spending and spread the wealth among defense companies. President-Elect Donald Trump appears to be in support of growing and updating the U.S. military's hardware as well.

Second, for-profit companies are increasingly procuring bigger and more contracts for missions to the International Space Station, launching satellites for other corporations, and other tasks, which should benefit Orbital ATK as one of only a few companies in the market with the necessary capabilities to perform these various tasks. This may not manifest significantly in revenue for a while but the trend will certainly be a catalyst for the company and stock down the road.

At the current FY2016 EPS estimate, OA is trading at around 16 times forward 2016 earnings, which doesn't make it overly cheap for the relatively low growth prospects. However, growth isn't everything, and in Orbital ATK's case I still think the stock is a buy at current price levels. Don't expect outsized returns in 2017 or a multi-bagger here, but OA is a good prospect for long-term investors due to the mixture of potential short-term and long-term growth opportunities, management's commitment to return capital to investors through share repurchases and dividend payments, and a robust backlog that guarantees steady revenue for years.

For those that are thinking of investing in OA, take note of several things. First, keep an eye on the restated financials and on financial reports in the near-term. I don't expect anything to go awry, but I would be remiss if I did not warn you of the risks the accounting issues pose. Second, watch for indications from Congress that military spending is indeed going to be ramped up as nothing is guaranteed in politics. Third, the Space Systems segment revenue and contracts will be a good indication of how Orbital ATK is faring in the new space race. Keep close watch. And lastly, if you're the kind of investor that hates to see a stock go sideways for prolonged periods of time, perhaps OA is not the best fit for you. If you're looking for a quick growth play, look elsewhere. If you're looking for stability and security, then OA might just be the right play.

