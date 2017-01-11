Hartford-Berkshire Reinsurance Agreement: How Does It Affect Stakeholders?

Nonetheless, the deal carries advantages related to mitigating earnings volatility, freeing up capital toward use in core business operations, and potentially reducing the company’s cost of capital.

The cost of the agreement is high at $650 million (against an additional $1.5 billion in protection).

The Hartford recently entered into a definitive agreement with National Indemnity Company on a reinsurance arrangement to better stabilize the financial effects of asbestos and environmental liabilities.

Central Argument

The reduction in earnings volatility is generally a positive for the company's creditors by reducing its risk profile. The transaction can also be a net positive to shareholders if its cost can be counterbalanced by the various risk-reduction elements inherent in it while using any freed up capital to expand initiatives that create shareholder value.

Overview

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) recently negotiated a retroactive reinsurance agreement to more effectively manage the risk regarding the future legal and financial impact of its asbestos and environmental (A&E) liabilities. The agreement was reinsured to National Indemnity Company, a division of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B). Entering into this contract will help The Hartford limit the earnings drag associated with the mercurial nature of these liabilities.

Given the agreement became effective December 31, 2016, this even will impact 2016 Q4 results. After taxes, the company announced that it expects to take a $423 million charge in the quarter, but will have a limited impact on management's capital allocation plans for the FY2017, including a $1.3 billion share buyback program, which comes to more than 7% of its book value.

The transaction is not cheap and will take away from future net investment income given the insurance premiums paid out to NICO, but will limit the company's exposure to volatility in its future earnings and provide greater clarity on that front. The Hartford's current A&E reserves stood at around $1.7 billion as of the end of the FY2016. Under the terms of the agreement, the company will pay $650 million in exchange for NICO's provision of an additional $1.5 billion of protection on adverse net loss developments on its A&E reserves. The deal, however, does not apply to non-US based operations with under $3 million in A&E reserves, or its UK Property and Casualty ("P&C") run-off subsidiaries, which are expected to be sold to Catalina Holdings UK Limited before the end of Q1 2017.

A&E related liabilities have become very difficult to manage due to associated ailments and diseases that can manifest from asbestos exposure, such as mesothelioma. The nature of asbestos-related illnesses causes the associated liabilities to be among the highest duration. With the time- and cost-intensive litigation process related to asbestos cases, and medical costs that are difficult to ascertain in the long-run, the company took the opportunity to accept a pact that will provide a costly yet volatility-reducing solution to better secure its financial profile. Since 2008, asbestos-related reserve additions have increased by approximately $1.2 billion, upping capital requirements to a level that provides a significant headwind to earnings growth.

Asbestos claims are a continually thorny issue for P&C insurers, with science beginning to back up its associations with mesothelioma and other ailments beginning around the early 1960s, and many asbestos policies underwritten prior to 1985. A level of tort reform 10-12 years prior have worked to reduce associated asbestos liabilities and many of the highest profile class-action mesothelioma cases have been settled. Yet litigation fees and a consistent uptick in medical claims continue to weaken P&C insurers' financial robustness.

The Hartford pays out approximately $250 million in A&E claims per year against a backdrop of $1.7 billion in estimated A&E reserves. This would suggest a reserve total that could expectedly last 6.8 years (though technically unknown due to high volatility), if the company were to no longer contribute to reserves. (It currently does at a rate of approximately $200 million per year.)

How does this deal affect stakeholders?

The potential accretive effects to the deal are, in my view, three-fold:

a) Greater cover for A&E liabilities, which subjects earnings to less volatility and mitigates tail-risk exposures.

b) Freeing up capital: Instead of providing ~$200 million annually to buttress A&E reserves the company can contribute that capital toward investments, shareholder initiatives, and other parts of its core business operations. If the company can balance the earnings reduction from the cost of entering the agreement - and the temporary drag on net investment income - while using the extra capital to repurchase shares, it could be directly accretive to earnings on the basis of earnings per share.

c) Lowering the company's cost of capital: The company is essentially exchanging cash in return for a transparently priced source of capital that may be cheaper than taking on some other form of debt or equity liability. Naturally this liability would need to be paid back (in the case of debt), come at a high cost (equity) and be subject to interest expense (or dividend payouts). It would also dilute stakeholders interests (i.e., decrease its market value) in the security issued and may increase future costs of accessing the capital markets.

Following from point b), if freeing capital allows for additional share repurchases (the highest cost of the capital structure, assuming some degree of existing under-leverage), the company's cost of capital can be lowered further and increase the company's value if it manages to sufficiently counterbalance the earnings reduction.

If anything, it does manage to materially reduce vulnerability to long-tail shocks on earnings performance. Even if the substantial cost of the deal projects to reduce the value of the company purely thinking in terms of the median, shedding tail-risk exposure can improve value on the basis of "expected value."

Conclusion

The effects are hard to quantify because of the many moving parts and how to appropriately assess tail risks inherent in the P&C business model. In terms of qualitative effects, the company is achieving the benefits of the managing volatile liability requirements, reducing potentially costly financial risks, improving earnings quality through volatility reduction, mitigating liquidity risks, preserving credit quality and avoiding shareholder dilution by entering a reinsurance pact (rather than tapping into the capital markets), and safeguarding underwriting capacity.

If The Hartford can appropriately balance the high cost of the reinsurance agreement while efficiently deploying the freed up capital (particularly toward shareholder initiatives) while extracting value out of the benefits mentioned above, the deal can be a net positive to shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.