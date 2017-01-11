Don't Buy Deepwater Drilling Stocks - Cramer's Lightning Round (1/10/17)

This is not the right time to buy Alcoa.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, January 10.

Bullish Call

Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH): Cramer likes the business.

Bearish Calls

Ensco (NYSE:ESV): Oil has to be between $70-80 for deepwater drilling to be profitable. Buy Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) instead.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA): Alcoa is more on the commodity side. It's worth noting that 18% of the company is owned by Arconic (NYSE:ARNC), which may sell it, increasing the stock supply in the stock market.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS): "Skyworks has the most actual intellectual property in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), but the problem is that therefore they are viewed as an Apple play. The super cycle for Apple is going to come up later in the year and maybe people like Skyworks more."

Teva Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:TEVA): Cramer doesn't like the generic drugs business. Stay away.

Weight Watchers (NYSE:WTW): It's a one-trick pony. Don't buy.

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM): Kimco has those companies in their malls that do not compete with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). "I do not feel a need to own that stock. If I want to own that group I would be in Federal Realty (NYSE:FRT) because CEO Don Wood has got a better formula."

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR): It's a good company, but Nucor (NYSE:NUE) is the only steel company Cramer is recommending.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU): Cramer is bearish on online education.

USG Corporation (NYSE:USG): It's a commodity producer. Buy Home Depot (NYSE:HD) at $136 for a play on housing.

