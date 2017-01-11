Apache Corporation - American Oil With Strong 2017 Potential

Apache Corporation has significant assets in the Permian Basin. At the same time, the company's recent Alpine High discovery provide it with billions of barrels of new oil.

Apache Corporation has significant assets spread across the world. It plans on using its international assets primarily for cash flow and its American assets for growth.

Even with its recent stock price recovery since early-2016, Apache Corporation's stock price is still almost 40% below the company's pre-crash highs.

Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) is an oil company with a market cap of almost $25 billion. The company currently offers investors a respectable annual dividend of 1.59%, or a dividend near that of the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) which yields 2.00%. As we will see in this article, Apache Corporation, on top of its respectable dividend, has significant growth and earnings potential from 2017 onwards.

Introduction

Apache Corporation is a petroleum and natural gas exploration company that was originally founded in 1954. The company operates across the United States, Canada, North Sea, and Egypt, however, the vast majority of its operations are in the United States. Over the coming years, as we will see, Apache Corporation plans to focus on expanding American oil production.

Click to enlarge

Apache Corporation - Apache Corporation

Apache Corporation, like all other oil companies, has had a difficult time since the start of the mid-2014 crash. The company saw its stock price peak in mid-2014 at just over $100 per share, before it began to fall rapidly to an early-2016 low of just over $35 per share, wiping out $25 billion in investor capital. However, since then, the company's stock price has responded significantly to a present price of just over $60 per share.

However, the company's present stock price is still noticeably below its pre-crash price. As we will see, Apache Corporation has significant future growth potential.

Apache Corporation Portfolio Overview

Now that we have an introduction to Apache Corporation and the company's recent stock price performance, it is now time to begin by discussing Apache Corporation's portfolio overall.

Click to enlarge

Apache Corporation Portfolio - Apache Corporation Investor Presentation

Apache Corporation lumps its assets into two main groups: it's North American Onshore production and its International production which also includes North American offshore production. The company sees its International and offshore assets focused on cash flow generation with some regions of future potential. Namely, the company sees North and South American offshore as regions of future potential.

However, in North America, the company sees its production as a source of significant future growth. This mainly comes from the company's Permian Growth Engine along with its recent Alpine High asset which we will discuss in further detail later. As we can see here, Apache Corporation has a strong and well-distributed portfolio. This should help the company's future growth ambitions.

Click to enlarge

Apache Corporation Permian Basin - Apache Corporation Investor Presentation

Apache Corporation sees the Permian Basin as its major future source of growth. Here, in the Central Basin Platform, the company has 739 thousand net acres with 3Q 2016 production of 69 thousand barrels per day. At the same time, this region also has 7 CO2 fields and 42 waterfloods, all regions that can help to supplement the income from oil production. This shows the potential for future income.

The company's Delaware Basin assets and Midland Basin assets total 776 thousand barrels. Here the company has total production of 90 thousand barrels per day with 9 rigs running. On top of this, the company's Delaware Basin assets have an astounding 20+ years of inventory and with the Alpine High discovery have the potential to significantly support growth.

This shows how the Permian Basin, overall, represents an area for significant growth for Apache Corporation, while having significant present production. This region should help Apache Corporation's future cash flow to continue expanding.

Apache Corporation Alpine High Discovery

Now that we have a detailed overview of Apache Corporation's recent stock price performance along with the company's impressive Permian Basin assets which have not only significant production, but growth potential, let's move on to discussing the company's recent enormous Alpine High oil discovery.

Click to enlarge

Apache Oil Corporation Alpine High Expansion - Apache Oil Corporation Investor Presentation

Apache Corporation's Alpine High asset consists of 320 thousand net acres with 4 rigs currently running. The company has 9 wells shut in and is testing multiple wells. At the same time, the company is undertaking extensive infrastructure expansion at present and expects its first gas in roughly 6 months. According to Apache Corporation, this region consists of more than 3 billion barrels of oil and as a result has significant earnings potential.

Click to enlarge

Apache Corpoartion Alpine High Discoveries - Apache Corporation Investor Presentation

This shows Apache Corporations plan for the Alpine High region. The company is moving rapidly to take advantage of this multi-billion barrel resources and use it to increase production. The company has commenced construction on a truckline and has central processing facilities under construction. At the same time, the company's central tank batteries are nearing completion.

Now that the assets are base, that means that Apache Corporation is well on its way to tapping these 3 billion barrels of oil and more than 75 trillion cubic feet of rich natural gas. In fact, using a reserve life of 25 years, Apache Corporation could more than double its present production with this asset production an additional 330 thousand barrels per day.

This shows how Apache Corporations' Alpine High discovery is essential to its future earnings.

Apache Corporation Financials

Now that we have an introduction to Apache Corporation and we have discussed the company's portfolio along with its very significant, recent, Alpine High discovery, it is now time to finish up by discussing the company's financials.

Click to enlarge

Apache Corporation Margins - Apache Corporation Investor Presentation

Apache Corporation has continued to achieve high operating margins in all of its operations. The company's Egyptian operating cash margins have remained strong international are the high $20s per barrel. At the same time, the company's Permian basin assets, with its recent Alpine High Discovery are earning $17 per barrel and the company's North American assets are earning $9 per barrel.

As we can see here, in all of its regions of production, Apache Corporation is continuing to earn a significant amount of cash. These cash earnings will support Apache Corporation's continued expansion in other regions and will help the company's long-term earnings. This shows how Apache Corporation is not only earning large profits but has the cash to continue further expansion.

Overall, this shows how Apache Corporation has the earnings potential, which combined with its portfolio, allows the company to not only pay out its dividends but provides the company with significant growth and earnings potential going forward.

Conclusion

Apache Corporation has had a difficult time since the start of the oil crash. Even with the company's recent stock price recovery over the past year, the company is still almost 40% below its pre-crash highs. Despite this, Apache Corporation has a significant and well-distributed portfolio, or a portfolio that provides it with cash flow and growth opportunities both in the United States and internationally.

On top of this, the Permian Basin represents Apache Corporation's next major source of growth. The company has more than a million acres in this region producing hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil annually. At the same time, the company's recent Alpine High oil discovery provides it with 3 billion barrels of oil and 75 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, enough to significantly increase its production.

As we can see, Apache Corporation is an American oil company with strong 2017 potential. The company has a respectable dividend along with significant growth and earnings potential from 2017 onwards making it a strong investment at the present time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APA, SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.