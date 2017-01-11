Mid-Cap Dividend Aristocrats Generate Alpha

This article covers three factor tilts that are combined in a single index that is replicated through an ETF.

In the last few days, I have published two pieces on combinations - Dividend Aristocrats/Equal Weighting and Low Volatility/Value - that have outperformed the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) in 15 of the last 17 years. These factor tilts that have generated long-run market-beating performance are taken from my "5 Ways To Beat The Market" series. Building again on this previous work, the strategy discussed in this article derives its alpha from three of these factor tilts.

The S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats Index consists of mid-sized companies within the S&P S&P MidCap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:MDY) that have increased dividends every year for at least 15 years. This mid-cap dividend growth index is equal-weighted, with its constituents re-weighted every quarter. Therefore, the three factor tilts captured by this index are size, dividend growth, and equal weighting.

The S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats Index is replicated by the ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:REGL). If that ticker sounds like it should be for a regional bank index, remember that the ticker for the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF is NOBL. These Dividend Aristocrat funds are referred to as Regal and Noble, and they have generated royal returns over recent periods.

The historical performance of this mid-cap dividend strategy since the beginning of the index is graphed below versus the S&P 400 MidCap Index and the S&P 500.

Click to enlarge

Note in the graph above that the S&P 400 MidCap Index bests the S&P 500 due to capturing the size premia. The Dividend Aristocrats version of both the S&P 500 and the 400 MidCap beat the broader indices from which they are drawn over this time period. Both Dividend Aristocrat indices also generated their higher returns with lower variability of returns. Importantly, both underlying Dividend Aristocrat indices experienced lower drawdowns during the financial crisis than the indices from which they were derived.

The S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrat Index is actually more correlated to the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat index than it is to the S&P MidCap 400 Index from which it is drawn. However, there is no issuer overlap between the members of the two Dividend Aristocrat indices, so there is a modicum of diversification for dividend investors already long NOBL despite the high correlation.

The S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrat Index strongly outperformed the S&P 500 in 2016 as smaller-cap stocks outpaced the broad market. The index and the replicating ETF produced total returns of roughly 30% last year.

Click to enlarge

While the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrat Index has generated long-run outperformance, the replicating ETF offers a scant indicated dividend yield for prospective investors (1.4%). The expense ratio on the fund (40bp) may be undesirable to some index investors despite the historic market-beating performance. At this time, I do not own the fund, but am constructive on the premise of the underlying index and will look for a better entry point, with the average constituent currently at 24.1x trailing-twelve month earnings and following a 30% return this year.

I hope this article again reiterates the power of the factor tilts I have been describing to Seeking Alpha readers in recent articles.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY, NOBL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.