Bank Of New York Mellon Looks Cheap Heading Into 2017

BNY Mellon (NYSE:BK) has become a long of mine in the past couple of quarters after I was very critical of the company's operating model for a long time. But when the facts change, so does my opinion and thus far, begin long BK has worked out. The stock has rallied since the election just like absolutely everything else (it seems) but it certainly hasn't kept pace with its rivals in the financial world. BK's model is different but should still benefit from many of the impending tailwinds that are fueling massive rallies at the other financials and heading into the Q4 report - due out in a few days - BK looks rather cheap against its peers and historical valuations.

Analysts have BK 3% sales growth and a 9-cent improvement on 68 cents in earnings from last year's Q4. Those numbers certainly seem reasonable as BK's revenue growth has been steady in the low single-digits area - including +4% in Q3 - as BK continues to unload lower-yield investments and boost its core fee business. Nothing of substance should have changed there so I think BK will maintain status quo in terms of revenue in Q4.

Where things get interesting is with respect to BK's hard-fought gains in margins. BK's model was bloated and overstaffed for the longest time and that was a principal reason why I was formerly bearish on the stock. But to its credit, BK has slimmed down and is indeed still in the process of doing so, resetting its cost structure lower. That has helped immensely with margins and that is why earnings are expected to grow so much more quickly than revenue. All I want to see in the Q4 report is continued progress on expense reductions and if we get that, the bull case for BK will certainly be intact. If we don't, I'll have to reevaluate the damage against the other tailwinds BK has going for it right now but my base case is still lower expenses and higher margins in Q4.

Looking forward, BK is certainly fee-heavy with its revenue mix but that isn't to say it cannot benefit from higher rates. BK has been shifting its mix of income investments as the landscape has changed and I'm keen to see additional progress there as well in Q4. Commentary around what management sees for its mix of income investments will be interesting as the Fed has said it will hike three times this year. Whether or not that actually happens is up for debate but so long as BK can reap the benefits of however many hikes end up occurring, that is a moderate tailwind to earnings.

Finally, any guidance updates from management will obviously be in focus but specifically, surrounding rising equity markets. BK would certainly be in a strong position to take advantage of such an environment and while the current euphoria won't last forever, conditions certainly seem right for continued equity market gains. BK is in good shape with its core business if that were to occur and along with rising rates, both the fee and interest income businesses should be strong in 2017.

Despite all of this, expectations for growth in 2017 aren't particularly high. EPS growth is slated to come in at 11% - right near where it did for 2016 - and while the company's cost savings will be difficult to repeat, there is certainly still some room for improvement. In addition, the favorable market conditions for BK's model should grease the wheels for revenue growth and with higher margins, hitting 11% EPS growth should be relatively easy on 4% in expected revenue growth. In short, I'd expect there is greater risk of upside to that number than downside.

Despite this, BK is still going for just 13.6 times forward earnings which, incredibly, is right at where it has traded historically. That means that the enormous rally we've seen in financials has largely passed over BK, something I think will be remedied in the coming quarters. The Q4 report could certainly be a catalyst to see the stock higher and while BK's model doesn't reap the benefits of higher rates the way a more traditional bank would, this environment is still favorable for BK and as such, I think the fact that BK's valuation hasn't really moved is an opportunity.

With BK typically sporting a much higher valuation than traditional banks, the fact that the money centers and BK are both sitting in the 13 to 14 range is striking to me. Given that BK is going to grow earnings in the double digits for the foreseeable future, I think a more appropriate valuation is 15 to 16 given the historical gap between the trust banks and the money center banks. At any rate, with the rally having passed by BK, there is certainly room for upside heading into and after the Q4 report so I'm not going anywhere.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.