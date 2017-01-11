Stop Freaking Out About Ford's 2017 Guidance And Special Dividend

By Parke Shall

Ford (NYSE:F) CEO Mark Fields presented yesterday evening at the Deutsche Bank Auto Conferece. Inline with his presentation, the company announced a special dividend of five cents per share and it gave outlook for 2017, a year that the company expects to fall short of 2016, mostly due to spending and investment. What the company is less reluctant to say that we have commented over the last year is that 2016 is simply going to be a very hard year to outdo, as numbers posted over the course of the last 12 months have been relatively astronomical and Ford has pulled all levers possible to catalyze sales for the year.

Reading the comments on Seeking Alpha and social media, we were surprised to see so many people outraged about the company's forecast for next year and the size of its special dividend. We wanted to comment on those two things, along with what Mr. Fields presented on yesterday, in today's article.

Mr. Fields' speech yesterday had a lot of positive vision for the future of the company. We have always liked Mark Fields and we were happy with almost all that he had to say yesterday. We pulled some highlights of yesterday's presentation to give readers a Cliff Notes version of what they may have missed. During their speech yesterday, Ford executives made a couple of noteworthy comments,

...building on what we said back in our Investor Day, back in September, we want to equip you with the evidence that Ford is a solid investment with an attractive upside on emerging opportunities. And in the near-term, we want to make clear that our core business is robust and defensible. And we are much more, if I could call it, physically fit to withstand a downturn than I think ever we have been in our past. And along with that comes a stable and a sustainable dividend like the one that we just announced a little earlier today.

like the one that we just announced a little earlier today. Moving to the right there on incentives, we have taken a very disciplined approach to incentives. And as we have talked about in the past, our approach is to be competitive, but disciplined on incentives. And while the industry incentives were up as you can see in 2016 , I think our measured approach really allowed us to increase at a lower rate than the rest of the industry.

, I think our measured approach really allowed us to increase at a lower rate than the rest of the industry. Now, we are very well aware that as we think about core and emerging, that we keep our core business very, very strong, because we need that so that we can then invest aggressively in line with the strategic priorities that we have laid out.

in line with the strategic priorities that we have laid out. Looking at autonomy, as you know, last August, very simply, we announced that our intent is to have a fully autonomous SAE Level 4 vehicle in the marketplace in 2021. And last week at CES, we debut our Fusion Hybrid Autonomous Research vehicle, our next generation research vehicle. And I think this vehicle really demonstrates Ford's in-house hardware and software engineering efforts. And if you get a chance to go down to our stand while we have the vehicle, I encourage you to check it out. We also announced earlier last week that we would invest $700 million in our Flat Rock Michigan plant, not only to build the autonomous vehicle Hybrid, but also the long-range fully electric small utility vehicle. A nd last year, we expanded our test fleet from 10 to 30 vehicles. We will have this month 30 vehicles on the road. And then we will triple that during the year to have 90 by the end of this year. And we begin testing in Europe which complements the testing that we are doing in Michigan and Arizona and in California.

So, let's talk about shareholders, very important constituency for us. In '17 they can expect distribution totaling about $2.8 billion and this reflects a regular dividend, of course always subject to Board approval and that's unchanged from 2016 $0.15 per share or about $2.4 billion annually. It also reflects a supplemental dividend which we announced today of $0.05 per share or $200 million and that's based on 2016 adjusted net income.

As you can see, the company's vision is firmly intact going forward. They want to innovate and be a steady dividend payer. They are working on autonomous driving and are happy to be returning capital to shareholders. We wrote an entire article yesterday talking about how the company's grasp on it's own future is one of its most important commodities. Mr. Fields reiterated our satisfaction with how the company sees itself heading into the future yesterday and he did it in a fashion that acknowledged some of the less exciting points that still need to be acknowledged; namely that the company is going to have a tough task in meeting incentive-selling-fueled expectations and that investment spending remains necessary.

Regarding profitability for next year, the company came out and said in a press release that accompanied the presentation,

Consistent with the guidance outlined at Ford's Investor Day in September, the company expects continued strong performance in 2017, with total company adjusted pre-tax profit somewhat lower compared to 2016 due to increased investments in electrification, autonomy and mobility. The company also anticipates cost efficiencies of greater than $3 billion in 2017 alone and improved profitability in 2018 - led by gains in the core business.

We really don't understand how this is coming as a surprise to some people. We have stated in all of our recent articles that it would be foolish to expect Ford to try and top 2016. We noted that the company is going to have ridiculously difficult comps to beat in the upcoming year and we have already seen the company start to struggle to beat comparables over the last two months. Ford and General Motors both had incredibly strong 2016's, both domestically and in coveted international markets like China. At some point, the growth has to take a breather, which is normal and just fine with us.

Ford itself stated that 2017 would be a slower year mainly due to the amount of investments they have been making as well as the company taking the time to focus on rolling out strategic initiatives in things like autonomous driving. These items are intregal to the future of the company and need to be considered as positive steps for the company moving forward, regardless of whether or not it takes the company's eyes off of sales for a couple of quarters. We happen to believe that Ford is still going to do extremely well in 2017 and that we will see the company generate millions in cash and possibly even flip one or two other international territories into profit centers. With the way Ford stock is valued, simply generating nearly the same amount in cash for the year next year would be an extremely impressive feat and still makes Ford worth a buy.

The company will also be introducing some new models next year, like the Bronco. As we stated yesterday, "Ford is looking to release the Bronco for the first time in years with a significant facelift and a totally new look, one that we think will make the Bronco a resounding success similar to the way the F-150 was of recent."

We expect it to be a year of strategy as opposed to a year of simply smashing their way through sales expectations, like 2016 was.

Another issue that people are taking exception with is the special dividend that was announced yesterday. If you read through some of the comments on Seeking Alpha and social media, investors are clearly perturbed that the company is only issuing a special dividends of five cents per share. This seems like a great time to remind investors that a special dividend is in no way guaranteed by a company and is usually paid using only the most excess capital that the company has available. With 2017 shaping up to be a big year for continued investments, we don't think that setting $200 million aside for special dividend is anything to scoff at. We appreciate Ford's continued commitment to return capital to shareholders and we are more than satisfied with the additional dividend that will be paid as a result.

All in all, judging by Mr. Fields' comments and the company's outlook for the coming year, we think the 2017 is shaping up exactly how we predicted. We are excited to see what innovation lies in store for Ford, as it's innovation over the last 10 years has led directly to the robust sales that we have seen the company produce here over the last 12 months. We're optimistic that the company will continue to expand its footprint globally and we will continue to remain long-term shareholders of Ford.

Disclosure: I am/we are long F.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.