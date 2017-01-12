Fishing For (Temporarily) Tax-Free Dividends With Marine Harvest

Introduction

Marine Harvest (NYSE:MHG) is a Norwegian company and with a market capitalization of $8B one of the largest salmon growers/producers in the world. It's not just a 'pure' salmon farmer, but it also sells ready-to-eat meals and finger food. Even though Marine Harvest is based in Norway, it has a full NYSE-listing with decent volume (almost 100,000 shares change hands on a daily basis), but reports its financial results in Euro. And to make it even tougher to follow/understand; it reports its dividends in Norwegian Kroner.

In this article I will use an EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.05, and an USD/NOK exchange rate of 8.5 to recalculate all amounts into USD.

Marine Harvest is the 7th largest position in the iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR) and Global X Norway Index (NYSEARCA:NORW), so this isn't a dodgy micro-cap with a story that sounds too good to be true.

The dividends outpaced the free cash flow in the first nine months of 2016

In the first nine months of the year, Marine Harvest generated a total operating cash flow of 530M EUR ($557M), but after taking working capital changes and deferred taxes into consideration, this number is corrected to 370M EUR ($390M). This was definitely sufficient to cover the 142M EUR ($149M) in capital expenditures and 16M EUR ($17M) in interest expenses, resulting in a pro-forma free cash flow of 210M ($220M) EUR. Unfortunately Marine Harvest paid a total of 304M EUR ($319M) as dividend, and technically that's not something I like to see as it indicates the company is paying a higher dividend than it can afford.

Click to enlarge

Source: financial statements

So, yes, the adjusted free cash flow in the first nine months in the year didn't keep up with the dividend payments, but there are two reasons why this is still acceptable. First of all, the higher dividend payment after the second quarter was related to the cash inflow from the sale of Marine Harvest's position in Grieg Seafood (for a realized gain of in excess of US$55M), and this (higher) payment will very likely not reoccur.

Click to enlarge

Source: company presentation

Secondly, Marine Harvest hasn't disclosed a sub-division between sustaining capex and expansion capex, but in an old Capital Markets Day presentation, the company mentioned approximately 50M EUR ($52.5M) of the full-year capex would be spent on growth projects. This means the sustaining capex will be just 130M EUR ($137M), with a maintenance level of 150M EUR ($158M) from this year (2017) on.

If I would now include these two items in an adjusted free cash flow calculation, the adjusted free cash flow would increase to 240M EUR ($252M), whilst the total dividend payment would decrease to approximately the same amount. So based on a sustaining and normalized free cash flow result, Marine Harvest's dividend is well-balanced.

Additionally, the third quarter was actually really good (and the high salmon price continued well into Q4, so the financials of H1 2016 might not be fully comparable with the second half of the year). In Q3 alone, Marine Harvest's adjusted free cash flow was 79M EUR, or approximately US$0.18 per share.

But Marine Harvest is expecting an improving situation with lower mortality rates

Marine Harvest claims the salmon prices are 'unprecedented' as the price for the pink fish increased by 44% in Europe, and 53% in Miami. That's great, but Marine Harvest wasn't fully able to take advantage of this in the third quarter of the year, as the total amount of harvested salmon fell by 8% to 482,000 tonnes, in line with the expectations after algal-related issues in Chile.

Click to enlarge

Source: company presentation

Chile wasn't the only division with some issues as the Scottish harvest was also disappointing with a 16% reduction in terms of salmon tonnage. The lower harvest in Scotland was due to sea lice. This could be seen as problematic, but the company's CEO seems to be convinced this issue will be solved over the next few quarters. Q4 2016 and Q1 2017 might still be a bit weak (as salmon that was scheduled to be harvested in these quarters was already harvested in Q4) From the conference call:

Obviously, when you take out the fish at 3 kilo compared to 5 kilo, cost is up per kilo. So early August high mortality due to frequent life treatments reduced harvest volumes for Q4 2016 as a result of the Harvest in Q3 or the Harvest this quarter. And also just to guide on this, because when we take down or take out fish early now, we see that the contract share for the first half next year, and some of the fish that we have harvested out in the third quarter should have been harvested out in the first quarter and second quarter of 2017.[…] We do expect high costs also in Q4.

Fortunately the high salmon price is compensating for the lower volumes and the smaller fish, and the EBIT margin per kilo of salmon reached an all-time high, and this strengthened the company's confidence it will be able to manage the expected weakness.

Source: 4-traders.com

Marine Harvest will very likely also continue to try to diversify, because in FY 2015, in excess of 70% of its total revenue was derived from Europe and Russia (the latter counting for just 1% of the sales after a substantial demand decline due to the worsening economic situations, and the economic sanctions of the west). Even though Asia still is a major growth market, Marine Harvest's is still generating less than 10% of its revenue there.

The dividend should be completely tax-free, but for how long?

Despite the weak harvest volumes in Q3, Marine Harvest did declare a quarterly dividend of 2.30 NOK (which was approximately 27 cents), as the company has 'a solid financial position' and expects a 'strong forward market'.

The most important future of Marine Harvest's dividend is the fact the company is paying it as a capital repayment rather than a dividend (in fact, the term 'dividend' is somewhat misplaced). The rules of the tax-treatment of capital repayment can be different in other countries, but in Norway, Marine Harvest is able to use the 'other paid-in capital' part of the equity value, as you can see on the next image.

Click to enlarge

Source: financial statements

I'm unsure whether or not Marine Harvest would be allowed to repay the 'share capital' as tax-free distribution as well, but even if this would be the case, it wouldn't make a huge difference. Assuming the current amount of outstanding shares (450 million, without taking future dilution upon the conversion of its convertible debentures into account), a quarterly dividend of 2.30 NOK would cost the company approximately 4.1B NOK. As that's approximately 450M EUR, and as Marine Harvest has 'additional paid-in capital reserves' of 771M EUR as of at the end of September, I would expect the company's ability to pay the dividends as a repayment of capital to cease from the summer of 2018 on.

From then on, the dividend payments will very likely be subject to the normal dividend taxes and as of right now, the dividend withholding tax in Norway is 25%, but this percentage could be reduced if you're entitled to a tax reduction under a tax treatment treaty with Norway. You should consult your broker of fiscal expert to find out if you would be eligible for a lower Norwegian withholding tax.

Investment thesis

For now, Marine Harvest is an appealing company with a tax-free dividend yield of approximately 6%. However, keep in mind these dividends will very likely be taxed, starting in the second half of 2018, as Marine Harvest will probably no longer be able to pay them as a capital repayment. This means the dividend will from then on be subject to (double) taxation which might eat away up to half of the gross dividend.

Also keep in mind both convertible debentures issued by Marine Harvest are currently in the money, and the conversion price continues to decrease as the company declares more dividends. Should Marine Harvest stop paying a dividend when it can no longer use capital repayments, the conversion price of the EUR 375M bond will be approximately 8 EUR, whilst the 340M EUR bond will have an average conversion price of approximately 14 EUR/share. This means the total share count will increase by 70-80 million shares before the end of 2020. If the dividend will have to be spread over 15% more shares, the dividend per share will obviously decrease as well.

On the positive side, the gross and net debt will decrease when these convertible bonds are indeed being converted. But, from 2018 on, it might make more sense for Marine Harvest to consider buying back stock rather than paying a high dividend. That would A) limit the dividend-related cash outflow and B) act as a buffer against the increased share count later on.

If you believe in a continuously strong salmon market, Marine Harvest might be an excellent way to gain exposure. If you're looking for a continuous 6% after-tax divided yield, I'm not so sure Marine Harvest will meet your requirements from 2019 on.