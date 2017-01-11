Gold Resource Announced Acquisition Of Additional Mining Claims For Its Isabella Pearl Project

I personally opted to take some profit off the table yesterday in case of a gold price retreat soon. I still have a significant position at around $4.

The newly acquired mining claims brings the total number of mining claims at the project to 494, covering approximately 9,000 acres.

Image: Old Isabella gold - Oldwesthistorystore

Gold Resource (NYSEMKT:GORO) mines in Mexico and projects in Nevada.

This article is an update to my preceding article on Gold Resource published on August 15, 2016, about the purchase of 100% interest in the Isabella Pearl high-grade gold potential open pit heap leach project located in Nevada.

On January 9, 2017, GORO announced the following:

Acquisition of additional exploration mining claims, which consolidate the mineralized trend of its Isabella Pearl gold development project in Mineral County, Nevada. The claims were acquired from Nevada Select Royalty Inc.

("Nevada Select"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ely Gold and Minerals Inc. (TSX-V: ELY, OTC: ELYGF).

Courtesy: Ely Gold (please look southwest around Mina Gold. Isabella Pearl mine project is about 14 miles west of Mina Gold)

Furthermore, the company added:

The Company acquired 100% of 153 mining claims from Nevada Select for US$460,000, which included shares of restricted common stock valued at $300,000, and cash of $100,000, plus a one-time advanced royalty cash payment of $60,000. Nevada Select retained a net smelter return royalty (NYSE:NSR) of 2.5% on the claims. The Company has the right to buy down 0.5% of the NSR on the claims for US$500,000. The newly acquired mining claims brings the total number of mining claims at the project to 494, covering approximately 9,000 acres and which consolidate and eliminates many mine claim gaps along Isabella Pearl's mineralized trend. The claims extend exploration potential to the northwest along a geologic trend with mineralized outcrops and historic mine workings.

A little history:

As a reminder, on August 15, 2015, Gold Resource announced the following:

...the purchase of 100% interest in the Isabella Pearl high-grade gold potential open pit heap leach project located in Nevada, U.S.A. from a private party (the "Vendor"). The project contains third party Proven and Probable Reserves of 191,400 gold ounces at an average grade of 2.18 grams gold per tonne (g/t) and is in advanced stages of engineering and production permitting. Gold Resource Corporation is a gold and silver producer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico and exploration and now development properties in Nevada, USA. The Company has returned $108 million to shareholders in monthly dividends since commercial production commenced July 1, 2010, and offers shareholders the option to convert their cash dividends into physical gold and silver and take delivery. Isabella Pearl acquisition highlights include:

Undeveloped high-grade deposit averaging 2.18 grams gold per tonne

Proven and Probable Reserves of 191,400 gold ounces

Near term open pit heap leach gold production potential

Excellent metallurgical recoveries

Low project capital expenditure estimates

Potential to more than double Company's annual gold production profile

Advanced stage mine engineering and project design

Advanced stage mine production permitting

Mining friendly jurisdiction, Nevada, U.S.A.

100% interest

No bank or broker transaction fees

The 58 Isabella Pearl claims along with 25 additional claims have a 3% net smelter return royalty , with the balance of the claims having a 1% NSR.

The purchase is comprised of $100k in cash and 2 million shares of Gold Resource Corporation's restricted common stock.

Courtesy gold Resource.

Conclusion:

The Nevada property is an exciting development for Gold Resource and may be a serious potential gold production increase.

A little bit about this new project.

The Isabella Pearl Project has a P1 + P2 reserve of 191.4 K Oz of Gold with starting LOM at 3 to 4 years.

Management targets near term production with estimated production ranges the first two years at 20,000 and 30,000 gold ounces year one ramping up to 30,000 to 40,000 gold ounces year two. Total initial mine life based solely on current reserves is three to four years, depending on production ramp up. Upside potential exists through additional adjacent exploration claims along a prospective mineralized trend secured in the transaction. The Company eyes first gold production at the earliest point in time. Significant mine permitting has been completed by the Vendor, which includes an Environmental Assessment draft, a Pre-Feasibility study, a Plan of Operations and a Water Pollution Control Permit. Water rights have been secured with points of diversion located adjacent to historic producing water wells. The Company's preliminary capital expenditures to bring Isabella Pearl into production, based on modifications to existing mine plans and engineering, are estimated between US$25-30 million.

I have to agree with M. Jason Reid here:

I believe the Isabella Pearl acquisition cost of just 3.7% dilution to be exceptional for a high-grade gold open pit heap leach project with proven and probable reserves and in the advanced permitting stage located in a mining friendly jurisdiction,

The only question remaining is a detailed schedule of the construction, and definitive completion of this project. I hope it will be presented very soon to shareholders.

The synergies are evident between the three GORO projects in the region, "the Isabella Pearl, Mina Gold and Gold Mesa properties, which are all located approximately 20 miles apart or less." Especially with these new 153 claims acquired.

If the company can successfully shift from "one mine" business model based on one location to a "multi-locations production" model, then it is possible that the stock price may appreciate significantly. However, it is too early to assume such potential and it is prudent to wait until a clear schedule has been put out for the shareholders.

The movement is still clearly down for the stock (blue line) and the stock should be accumulated on any weakness along this line. GORO can be traded as a proxy for gold and a quick look at gold versus GORO is very telling.

The recent positive gold price momentum has lifted the stock to the high range of the natural channel, which may change soon with a new positive channel, if the gold price keeps increasing above $1,200/Oz.

I am quite skeptical about that, assuming that the FED will probably raise interest several times in 2017. I see $1,200/Oz as a clear resistance.

I personally opted to take some profit off the table yesterday in case of a gold price retreat soon. I still have a significant position at around $4.

