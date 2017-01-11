National Retail Properties: Yield Advantage, Low Volatility

National Retail Properties' (NYSE:NNN) preferred shares offer income investors a better deal than the common shares. They have a higher dividend yield, and carry much less downside. It makes sense to buy a small position of preferred stock for an income portfolio due to their attractive risk and return features.

Income investors don't always have to buy the common shares of a Real Estate Investment Trust. A lot of REITs, actually, have issued preferred stock which sometimes has a higher yield than the common shares. What's more, Real Estate Investment Trusts have had quite a good run in 2016, which has made a lot of them expensive. In the case of National Retail Properties, investors have to pay ~19x 2016e core funds from operations. This is not cheap by any means, so why not take a look at the preferred stock instead?

In this regard, National Retail Properties' 6.625% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NNN-PD) is worth a look. Probably the biggest reason to buy preferred stock is that they are much less risky than a REIT's common stock. National Retail Properties Series D preferred stock has proven to be much less volatile than the REIT's common shares. On the flip side, investors buying National Retail Properties' preferred shares are giving up any significant upside related to National Retail Properties' FFO growth.

Click to enlarge

Source: Tickertech

Buy The Preferred Stock For A Yield Advantage

REIT prices have appreciated a lot in 2016, though investors moved out of the REIT sector in the 2nd half of the year, fearing rising interest rates. Since higher interest rates are viewed as negative for Real Estate Investment Trusts, REIT valuations have come down ~10-20 percent. Regardless, REITs are not cheap at all just yet, and investors still have to pay ~19-20x this year's estimated FFO for top shelf commercial REITs.

A way out of that is to invest in the preferred stock layer. National Retail Properties Series D preferred stock pays investors $0.4141/share quarterly, or $1.66/share a year. As a result, an investment in the Series D preferred stock comes with a dividend yield of 6.56 percent, which is significantly more than what the REIT's common shares yield: They throw off only a 4.06 percent dividend yield. In other words, investors buying into the preferred stock gain a yield advantage of 250 basis points over the common stock. As a result, National Retail Properties' Series D preferred shares yield more than the common shares, and come with a higher degree of safety.

Your Takeaway

Putting some money into preferred stocks can make sense as they are often much less volatile than common stocks, and also can deal investors a yield advantage. That said, investing in preferred stocks like the Series D discussed here also comes with a couple of disadvantages. For one, there is no real upside related to the preferred shares. And two, preferred stock dividends are flat and will not grow over time. If you can deal with that, than buying National Retail Properties' preferred stock may be for you. Buy for income.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.