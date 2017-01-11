Dun & Bradstreet - Buying More Growth With Avention, As The Growth Strategy Still Has To Prove Itself

A full valuation, somewhat constrained balance sheet and disappointing growth track record means that shares offer no immediate appeal, ever after lagging in recent weeks.

Investors react with caution as the pay-off still has to be seen, with growth rates being non-existing to dismal.

Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) announced the purchase of Avention, the third +$100 million deal since its 2014 growth strategy has been outlined. This bolt-on deal adds nearly 4% to pro-forma revenues, but as the deal is not profitable, it will be actually dilutive in the short term, while adding to the strategic goals of growing presence in growth markets, as well as boosting the overall growth profile.

While the deal looks solid from the strategic point of view, the results of the growth strategy still have to be seen. Given a full valuation and fairly leveraged balance sheet, as well as an uneven past track record, I see few compelling reasons to pick up shares at this point in time, certainly as reported growth rates are close to flat.

Buying Growth

DNB announced that it has acquired Avention, the company behind the OneSource solution, a technology platform which provides company, contact and market data.

DNB will pay $150 million in cash for the firm, implying that it is paying a 2.5 times sales multiple with revenues coming in at $60 million. It is somewhat disappointing that the deal is expected to have a neutral impact to adjusted operating profits this year. While the deal is anticipated to become accretive in 2018, this improvement has not been quantified.

DNB aims to fortify its position in what it calls the ¨sales acceleration¨ market. This segment, which focuses on delivering company and market information through software platforms, is seen as a major growth opportunity for the company.

DNB is already active in this market segment with Hoover´s, NetProspex and strategic alliances including with Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM). These existing businesses as well as Avention are responsible for revenues of $200 million a year, little over a tenth of the overall revenue base of DNB.

Finally Pursing Growth?

DNB has long been a stagnant company in terms of its sales, as the company lined out a growth strategy in 2014, focusing on the modernization of channels to better service the needs of its customers, while keeping an eye on the shareholders as well.

DNB still relies largely on North America which is responsible for roughly 80% of sales, providing key services such as risk management (compliance, credit) and sales information (used to improve efficiency of marketing departments). As a result, most of the growth has to come from the core, as the company actually shed some non-core operations overseas in 2016.

Key in this new strategy was the purchase of NetProspex and Credibility in 2015. The purchase of NetProspex, as announced in January 2015 looked pricey. DNB reported a purchase price of $125 million at the time but suggested that revenues would grow by only 1% as a result of the deal, implying a very steep sales multiple of 7-8 times. That seems a premium valuation despite the fact that sales of the company were growing by 20% per year at the time.

The $350 million acquisition of Credibilty, was announced in April of 2015. That deal looked a bit more appealing, adding $135 million in revenues accompanied by 20% EBITDA margins, for a 2.6 times sale multiple. On the other hand, Credibility was formed after a private equity company and entrepreneur Jeff Stibel bought most of these assets from DNB a few years before for a considerable lower amount. That deal certainly raised some eyebrows at the time.

While these deals are nice, investors in DNB had to rely on the return of profits to see any shareholder returns over the past decade, as growth has been virtually non-existing.

Actual sales are now seen around $1.7 billion, compared to a number of $1.5 billion in 2006. The 1.6% current dividend yield is not very compelling either, as investors relied on share buybacks to boost earnings per share. The company has bought back 40% of its outstanding share base over the past decade, being the prime driver behind earnings per share growth and the 50% cumulative share price returns seen over this period of time.

The Pro-Forma Business

Investors in DNB are still in doubts whether the new growth strategy is the way to go forward for DNB, as these bolt-on acquisitions are relatively costly. Worse, it seems that tangible results from recent dealmaking still have to materialize.

In November of 2016, DNB announced its third quarter results which revealed flat organic revenue growth, despite the 2015 acquisitions which were designed to boost the growth profile. The only good news was that adjusted deferred revenues were up by 3%, driven by the transition towards subscription based payment models.

Based on the third quarter results and latest acquisition, pro-forma revenues are seen around $1.75 billion. The number seems a bit optimistic as DNB divested the Benelux and Latin American operations in August of 2016. That $200 million deal resulted in a $89 million loss and will impact ongoing revenues by $33 million a year. The good news is that most of the proceeds from that $200 million deal still have to be received, offsetting the purchase price of Avention.

Third quarter adjusted earnings came in at $1.79 per share, down five cents compared to the year before, with adjusted earnings coming in at $4.34 per share in the first nine months of the year. Note that the business is seasonal, as the fourth quarter is typically the strongest. Assuming that last year´s fourth quarter adjusted earnings number of $2.87 per share can be repeated, adjusted earnings could come in at $7.20 per share in 2016.

Note that these numbers exclude somewhat recurring and amortization charges, as GAAP earnings are probably 10-20% lower than the reported adjusted earnings numbers.

The company ended the third quarter with $1.28 billion in debt. As most of the proceeds from the Benelux and Latin America divestiture deal still have to be received, they can largely pay for the acquisition of Avention, resulting in a flattish leverage level going forwards.

Using a GAAP earnings number of $6 per share on a normalized level going forwards, earnings come at in $220 million with 37 million shares outstanding. Adding back $50 million in interest expenses, $70 million in D&A and a 25% tax rate, EBITDA is seen around $400 million, implying that the balance sheet is fairly leveraged at roughly 3 times. I note that leverage ratio´s might be slightly lower, if adjusted EBITDA metrics are being used.

Final Thoughts

With shares of DNB trading at $122 per share, or at 20 times my estimated normalized GAAP earnings for 2016, I see little appeal at these levels. This comes on the back of disappointing organic growth, substantial leverage position and modest 1.6% dividend yield.

While shares of DNB rose sharply from levels below $100 in early 2016, towards a high of $140 in the past summer, they have now fallen back towards the $120 marks as organic growth achievements are disappointing. While the latest deal makes sense from a strategic point of view, it is not adding to earnings yet. The good news for investors is that the 2.5 times sales multiple looks reasonable, as DNB trades at 3.2 times sales, although it is very profitable of course.

The trouble is that while shareholder returns (in the form of buybacks) worked fine in the past when the stock was trading at lower multiples, and the company was able to maintain sales that way, times are changing. DNB has to transform itself for the future and is making bolt-on deals to do so, yet the valuation is full given the lack of results, a fully ¨used¨ balance sheet and uneven past track record in terms of growth.

