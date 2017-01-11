Hop Onto This Dragon Stock Before Others Wake It Up From Its Slumber

The value of Hong Leong Asia's stake in China Yuchai has surpassed its own market capitalization by 20%. In 2010, that stake was only 23% of its market capitalization.

Hong Leong Asia (OTCMKTS:HLALF), listed on the Singapore Exchange with ticker symbol H22, is the parent company of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD), in which it owns a 39% stake. The share price movement of Hong Leong Asia used to be closely correlated to that of China Yuchai, but the association broke apart in mid-2010 when the business prospects of China Yuchai contrasted with that of the parent company, which was bogged down by woes at its other business segments.

From being valued at just 23% of the market capitalization of Hong Leong Asia in mid-April 2010, the value of that 39% stake in China Yuchai has now even exceeded (120%) the entire market capitalization of Hong Leong Asia. In 2016, while the share price of China Yuchai has increased more than 50%, the share price of Hong Leong Asia actually declined 7%. With the steep plunges in the past years over and the share price largely flat-lined in 2016, I see deep value in the share of Hong Leong Asia and I will elaborate why in the subsequent sections.

Company Background

Hong Leong Asia describes itself as "a major diversified industrial conglomerate in China, Singapore, and Malaysia", with over 80 per cent of its market outside its headquarter in Singapore. The core businesses of Hong Leong Asia are as follows:

Manufacture and distribution of Home Appliances - Refrigeration and freezers, washers, kitchen appliances and other major home appliances;

Manufacture and distribution of Diesel Engines;

Integrated Building Materials manufacturer and supplier;

Manufacture of Industrial Packaging products;

R&D, manufacture of Air-conditioning Systems and distribution of Lifestyle Consumer Appliances.

The main business units of the Hong Leong Asia are the Diesel Engines Unit - China Yuchai , the Consumer Products Unit - Henan Xinfei (now marketed as "Frestec"), and the Building Materials Unit - BMU. The other business units in the company are the Industrial Packaging Unit - Rex and the Air-conditioning Systems Unit - Airwell. As the majority of the business units namely Yuchai, Xinfei and Airwell, operate in China (more than 80% of total revenue), the continual slowdown of the economic growth in China coupled with increasing competition has adversely affected both the revenue and the profitability. Particularly for the consumer products unit, its small scale has severely impacted its competitiveness given aggressive larger players like Haier (OTCPK:HRELF), Midea, Feilong Electric, and Hefei Meiling.

The company claimed that according to Brand Finance's 2015 annual study, Hong Leong Asia was ranked 18 on the Top 100 Singapore Brands index with a brand value of US$620 million, a substantial increase from the previous year at US$521 million. While the brand value could have been reduced since the assessment in 2015, the current market capitalization at US$181 million is a far cry from the US$620 million brand value achieved in 2015 and we need to determine if the large discrepancy is justified.

(Source: Data from Annual Reports, chart from ALT Perspective)

(Source: Data from Annual Reports, chart from ALT Perspective)

Consumer Products Division

Frestec (Xinfei) is the consumer appliance arm of Hong Leong Asia. Frestec offers a range of major consumer appliances which include fridges, freezers, wine chillers, coolers, air-conditioners and washing machines to its consumers in China. In the heydays from the early 1990s to early 2000s, Xinfei Co. was listed as one of the 500 biggest industrial enterprises in China. It was also listed as the top 200 Light Industrial Enterprises in China and most impressively, the top 10 enterprises in the Electric Appliances Industry in China. In 1995, the State Commission of the Economy and Trade and the State Bureau of Statistics ranked Xinfei as 17th of Top 500 Industrial Enterprises. In the national refrigerator category, Xinfei leaped to the pole position. Unfortunately, other domestic manufacturers such as Haier, Midea, Feilong Electric, and Hefei Meiling rapidly encroached into the field of Xinfei and soon toppled it as the top player. Revenue in 2015 has dropped to just 38% of that in 2010. Coupled with falling sales, rising labor costs (as has been happening in China in the past decade) and higher marketing fees to reduce the shrinking market share ate into profits.

(Source: Corporate brochure)

(Source: Frestec.com)

Diesel Engines Division

China Yuchai International Limited, a subsidiary of Hong Leong Asia, is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and operates primarily through subsidiary Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited, one of the largest diesel engine manufacturers in China. Guangxi Yuchai produces and provides a comprehensive range of products covering light-duty, medium-duty to heavy-duty diesel engines, engine parts and components, diesel-powered generators, industrial engines, marine engines and natural gas engines. Guangxi Yuchai was the first to launch diesel engines that were compliant with the National IV emission standards which were implemented nationwide in China on July 1, 2013. It has also already produced engines compliant with the newer National V emission standards. In 2016, the transition to Tier 3 emission standards in the off-road segment resulted in a reduction in the sale of agriculture engines. Although bus sales decreased, the overall on-road segment performed slightly better than the previous year, in line with the general trend in the country. According to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (excluding sales of gasoline-powered and electric vehicles), in 3Q 2016, there was a 13.1% decline in bus sales while there was a 15.4% increase in truck sales. Yuchai's marine sales were better than in 2015.

In a typical fashion of Asian businesses, the diesel engine subsidiary of Hong Leong Asia is also involved in a non-related industry. According to the corporate website, it holds a 48.9% interest in the outstanding ordinary shares of HL Global Enterprises Limited, whose core businesses are hospitality operations and property development. HL Global Enterprises also owns Copthorne Hotel Cameron Highlands in Malaysia and Elite Residences, a service apartment building in Shanghai, PRC. Through its joint venture companies, it owns Copthorne Hotel Qingdao and manages Equatorial Hotel Shanghai. This hospitality operations and property development subsidiary have been performing poorly for years and the company, together with its joint venture partner, has listed the hotel in Qingdao for sale.

(Source: Corporate brochure)

Building Materials Division

Through the Building Materials division, Hong Leong Asia is one of the largest suppliers of essential building materials to the construction industry in Singapore. It sells all grades of ready mixed concrete and is the largest producer of precast concrete elements for public housing construction. It imports and distributes cement in Singapore and operates a granite quarry in Johor. Hong Leong Asia's subsidiary, Tasek Corporation is the 4th largest cement producer in Malaysia.

(Source: HLA website)

Industrial Packaging Division

The company's industrial packaging segment is contributed by Rex Industrial Packaging Group which manufactures and distributes a wide range of rigid plastic packaging products for the industrial and consumer markets. Rex packaging covers key markets such as personal care, household, food and beverage, lubricant and chemicals and has manufacturing operations in China and Malaysia. This unit has faced continuous erosion in revenue in the past few years mainly due to keen competition and weak demand from existing customers.

(Source: HLA website)

Air-con Systems & Lifestyle Appliances Division

This segment is the smallest of Hong Leong Asia and operates under Airwell Air-conditioning Technology (China) Co., Ltd. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of air-conditioning systems, offering central AC systems, multi-split, residential heat pump, floor heating, variable refrigerant flow systems, fan coil, air cooled and water cooled chillers and air handling units. Its products can be found in private households, large residential, commercial and industrial applications. The key markets are in Asia and Europe. Interestingly, this division was the only one out of the five segments that registered an increase in revenue in 2015. Airwell sold 31,957 units of air-conditioner in 2015 against 37,696 units of air-conditioner in 2014. However, revenue increased from S$21.5 million in 2014 to S$24.8 million in 2015 due to better sales mix with a higher selling price.

Business Outlook

Consumer Products Division

The company has blamed a myriad of factors for the continued decline in sales of its consumer products. Last year, the property market in China was in fact, bustling. Property sales by floor area in the first 10 months grew 26.8%, while real estate investment rose 6.6% in the same period, boosted by government stimulus policies which were implemented in early 2016. However, the situation reversed in November, with home sales having slowed sharply in November amidst government cooling measures, while new property investment growth was reduced significantly compared with the previous months. Economists expect the government to "ramp up infrastructure spending" to keep the growth going.

Despite the strong residential sales in 2016, the consumer washing machine industry didn't see a corresponding spillover effect (see graph below). Furthermore, if the booming property market in 2016 didn't help Xinfei improve its sales, the anticipated slowdown in this year could make matter worse.

Diesel Engines Division

In 2016, Yuchai's sales of bus engines were adversely affected by the competition from increasing sales of electric powered vehicles. However, late last year, the Chinese government announced caps on subsidies and increased technical requirements for green energy vehicles starting from January 1, 2017, in the wake of a subsidy cheating scandal. In an investigation which lasted nine months, the Ministry of Finance identified five manufacturers of electric vehicles which allegedly scammed the government of about $150 million in subsidies. The probe into 90 key green energy vehicle makers covering 401,000 vehicles was concluded in September last year. The tightened rules would ensure demand for buses flow back to non-EV manufacturers. Already, on December 22, 2016, China Yuchai announced that it had delivered a total of 303 hybrid engines

to Inner-Mongolia Tian'an Public Transportation Group and Lanzhou Mass Transit Company. All of those engines were compliant with the National V emission standards.

Building Materials Division

According to projections by the Building and Construction Authority of Singapore, the construction demand in Singapore would be higher in 2017 due to an anticipated increase in public sector construction demand from about S$15.8 billion last year to between S$20.0

billion and $24.0 billion this year. The public sector is expected to contribute about 70% of the total construction demand, boosted by an increase in demand for most building types and civil engineering works. Correspondingly, the Building Materials division is likely to benefit from this tailwind.

(Source: Building and Construction Authority Singapore)

Other Divisions

Given that the rest of the business segments constitute less than 3% of the total company revenue, it is not meaningful to spend much time and effort into analyzing the outlook.

Revenue and Profitability Projections

As described above, the Diesel engines and the Building Materials segments would be riding on tailwinds in 2017. Therefore, I am projecting an improvement in revenue and profits. Unfortunately for the Consumer Products segment, several headwinds such as rising labor costs, increasing selling price pressure and inventory backlog are going to result in continued weak performance at the Xinfei unit. Together with anticipated business environment for the other business segments, the total revenue for Hong Leong Asia in 2017 is forecast to be S$3.8 billion, 7% higher than the estimated 2016 revenue at S$3.56 billion. As a result of the improvement in revenue, Hong Leong Asia will return to profitability in 2017, from an expected loss in 2016.

(Source: Data from Annual Reports, table and projections by ALT Perspective)

High Potential for Buyout / Activist Actions

In 2016, local newspaper The Business Times reported 27 companies delisted from the Singapore Exchange, erasing off an estimated S$15.5 billion, or almost 2% of the total market value of listed companies on the exchange. In the same article, Felicity Chan, director of South-east Asia equity capital markets at Credit Suisse in Singapore was quoted as saying she expected "privatizations in sectors where valuations have come down and where the major shareholders see value well above the prevailing share price".

The major shareholder of Hong Leong Asia is Singapore conglomerate, Hong Leong Group. Through several entities, the wealthy Kwek family owns 64% of Hong Leong Asia. With the Federal Reserve on its path to hike interest rates, the family behind the Hong Leong Group might wish to raise funds now to lock in the relatively low interest rates currently and take Hong Leong Asia private. Once privatized, Hong Leong Group could then have more leeway to rationalize the businesses, without interference from minor shareholders.

Likewise, with the value of Hong Leong Asia's stake in China Yuchai having surpassed its own market capitalization by 20%, that deep value would eventually catch the attention of private equity groups or activist investors. Already, in the last quarter of 2016, activist investors, Quarz and Dektos, have targeted two Singapore-listed companies.

"We are on the cusp of change here. Singapore is probably one of the best-kept secrets, it's a very fertile ground for digging by activist investors."

- Lawrence Loh, Associate Professor at the National University of Singapore (Bloomberg article)

Earlier this month, McKinsey published an article highlighting the increasing number of public campaigns launched by hedge-fund activists against boards of listed companies. As the market capitalization of Hong Leong Asia declined precipitously from more than US$1 billion to below US$200 million currently, no investor has apparently been able to extract from the board of directors of the company as to the concrete plans or strategy they have in mind to stem the bleeding. In the Annual Report 2015, the Executive Chairman, Kwek Leng Beng, attributed the poor results to generic explanations - global economic uncertainties, the crashing of crude oil and commodity prices, devaluation of the Chinese yuan, volatility in the financial markets, the rising US dollar interest rates, and the slowdown in the growth of the China economy. When commenting on the outlook, the Chairman has been, in the past few press releases, repeating the statement that the company "will continue to monitor market movements closely and exercise cost discipline in all business areas". In the latest Annual Report, the Chairman added the possibility of organizational restructuring that might involve retrenchments. However, such exercises would not address the underlying business weakness and improve the topline. The company's ROI is only 0.7%, with ROAE at a negative 7.4%. An activist investor who can mobilize asset and pension-fund managers to challenge the board of directors would help to unlock the deep value hidden amongst the sprawling businesses of Hong Leong Asia. In a less threatening manner, activist investors could also collaborate with the directors, providing their experience and insights on feasible corporate strategies to bring the company back to health. Hong Leong Asia could, with the assistance of such investors who likely have an excellent network of interested financiers, explore divestment of non-core assets like properties or specific businesses outright.

In 2015 alone, activists made public demands of some 637 companies worldwide. In 2016, they'd already made demands of 625 companies by the end of October.

- David R. Beatty, adjunct professor and Conway chair of the Clarkson Centre for Business Ethics and Board Effectiveness at the Rotman School of Management and a senior adviser to McKinsey

Conclusion

With the net cash position of Hong Leong Asia at a very high 73% of the market capitalization, bolstered by a better 2017, sentiment towards the company would greatly turn positive soon, or upon confirmation of improvement post the next few quarterly results. Meanwhile, the founding family might take action to take the company private or activist investors might enter the picture and demand corporate actions to extract value out of the company. With the price already seemingly bottomed and hovering at multi-year lows, investors have little downside risks but plenty of upside potential to benefit from.

If the value of the 39% stake that Hong Leong Asia owns in China Yuchai returns to the reasonable fraction of Hong Leong Asia's market capitalization at around 80%, then the market capitalization of Hong Leong Asia would be around US$224 million, or an upside of 24% from current levels. If the improvement in the business of China Yuchai comes to fruition in 2017, resulting in the market capitalization of China Yuchai returning to that in the first half of 2015 (~US$325 million), then the value of that 39% stake at around 80% again would imply an upside in the share price of Hong Leong Asia at slightly above 220%. This is not unrealistic as the corresponding share price would still be less than one-third of the peak in 2010.

Variant

The share price of Hong Leong Asia has been in the doldrums for years. Despite the deep value in the company that is not reflected in the share price, it might still take time for activist investors or other big players to take action, given the relatively small attention the Singapore market has on the global financial market. Investors might need to be patient to see gains.

