Why Oil Prices May Remain Under Pressure From Supply Side In The Near Future

Oil prices went down earlier this week as the rising U.S oil production counter- balanced the optimism that was surrounding the OPEC-non OPEC oil deal. Besides this, news of Iraq and Iran increasing their oil exports put further downward pressure on oil. However, oil prices increased by almost one percent on Wednesday, as there were reports that Saudi Arabia had reduced its oil supplies to Asia. The WTI (WTI) and Brent were trading at $51.29 and $54.21 respectively at the time of writing this article.

API reports its first crude oil inventory build- up in last 8 weeks

Investors must note that oil prices can increase in a sustained manner only if the global crude oil inventories are reduced in a substantial way. It must also be noted that the U.S crude oil inventories have consistently fallen during the last eight weeks. In fact, both API and EIA reported a massive crude oil inventory drawdown ( of around 7 million barrels per day) during last week. This week, API reported a crude oil inventory build-up of 1.5 million barrels per day. This build- up had put some downward pressure on oil prices, although it was close to the market estimate of around 0.9 million barrels build-up. It will be interesting to see what EIA reports on Wednesday, as it will definitely have an impact on oil prices on Thursday.

Oil discoveries may also increase in the coming time

Click to enlarge

According to a report published by Wood Mackenzie, global oil companies found only 3.7 million barrels of conventional crude oil in 2016. This was 14% less when compared to 2015 and was the lowest since the year 1952. "We'll probably see 2016 as the turning point, the low point. There will be a lag of at least a year, but we do think that investment will start to grow again and volumes will come back", said Andrew Latham of Wood Mackenzie. Although Latham predicts that oil companies could invest around $35 billion on exploration (when compared to $40 billion in 2016), these companies may reduce their net spending per well and therefore drill more wells in less cost. In fact, Wood Mackenzie predicts that the net spending per well for the 40 leading global exploration companies may fall from $86 billion in 2014 to around $40 billion. Investors must note that any increase in exploration activity will lead to additional discoveries which will increase the global crude oil supply in the long term.

Takeaway for investors

In my earlier articles, I have repeatedly stressed that oil prices (NYSEARCA:USO) will be affected by global crude oil inventories, OPEC oil deal and U.S oil production (in the near future). I have also stated that oil prices may move between $53-$58 in the first two quarters of 2017. Although Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have reduced their oil production for January , there are others OPEC members like Iran and Iraq that are putting downward pressure on oil prices. Even the global crude oil inventories are not reducing the way they should. And then, there is a case of rising U.S oil production and global exploration activities. All these factors reinstate my opinion that oil prices may remain under pressure from the supply side in the near future. Investors may take note of this.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.