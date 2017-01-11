Why The 'Great Rotation' Story Is 'Fake News'

If it sounds too simplistic to be true, it probably is.

On theme that's been floated for years now is the idea of a "great rotation" from bonds to stocks.

I'm big on trends and themes.

So big in fact, that more than a few regular readers are probably tired of hearing about it.

What I find particularly amusing (if slightly disheartening) is that investors are always willing to consider and discuss market dynamics that are simple, straightforward, and predictive. That is, your average market watcher loves concepts that are i) easy to grasp and ii) suggestive of a clear trading strategy.

That's understandable. "Just give me the short version and point me in the right direction." So basically, we're talking about the macro equivalent of a hot stock "tip" you might get from a friend or a relative or a neighbor or a local broker.

What people tend to forget is that you can't get something for nothing. If the thesis seems excessively simple and the investment implications of that thesis are equally straightforward, then you should probably ask yourself why everyone hasn't already piled in.

If there's a real arbitrage opportunity out there (e.g. if there's an honest to goodness gap between the price of a stock and its intrinsic value or if say, there's an ad hoc central bank meeting coming up tomorrow that's almost certain to affect the trajectory of a particular currency) the chances of you being the first one to hear about it are basically zero. Trust me, if you were in a position to get that kind of information before everyone else, you'd know it.

I bring this up because analysts and money managers are currently debating the merits of the idea that thanks to Donald Trump, we're about to witness the long-awaited "great rotation" from bonds to stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY). The "great rotation" is a theme that's become somewhat ubiquitous as the great bond bull market grows increasingly long in the tooth. Here's FT (my highlights):

Long predicted by some analysts, expectations of a pronounced rotation out of low-yielding bonds and defensive share sectors into areas of the equity market that prosper from faster economic growth have been heightened by the prospect of the so-called "Trumpflation" trade. In the two months following Trump's election win, $41.5bn was pulled out of bond funds, the largest redemptions since the taper tantrum of 2013, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch. In the same period, the bank said in a recent note, almost $70bn flowed into US equity funds, as expectations of higher growth and inflation hurt bond prices. Jim Tierney, chief investment officer of AllianceBernstein's US concentrated growth fund, says a rotation from bonds into equities has been "long overdue for two or three years". "I think if we get into an economic environment or scenario where investors have an expectation of low to no returns for a prolonged period of time, the vast majority of investors will find a way to get out of that asset class," he says.

Basically, the thesis is that instead of sitting around and watching the market value of their bond portfolios collapse, investors will instead move en masse to equities.

I'm sorry, but that thesis lacks nuance. It's not as though everyone that's put money into bonds was just chasing the rally. There are mandatory allocation considerations at play and any number of other confounding factors to consider. As I've said before, there's a certain elegance in simplicity, but the "great rotation" hypothesis is a bit too simplistic. Citi agrees. "We do not (and never have) subscribed to the rotation theory," the bank said, in a note out earlier this week.

In a testament to my assessment, Goldman is out deriding the great rotation theory as "fake news". The bank backs up that contention by referencing, among other factors, the allocation issue I mentioned above. Here are some key excerpts (my highlights):

Asset migration will not occur for two key reasons. First, funds must be sourced from one area before they can be re-invested in another. However, regulatory and policy restrictions limit the ability of many categories of investors to allocate assets away from bonds. Second, several investor categories have debt allocations that are currently at the lowest level in 30 years. Debt holdings of these investors may decline further, but a more likely outcome is that bond holdings and allocations remain unchanged and debt as a share of the portfolio falls only to the extent equities appreciate. Our credit strategists estimate that during 2H 2016 the market value of the Barclays US Aggregate Bond Index fell by $900 billion or 5% to $19 trillion from $20 trillion as interest rates rose by 94 bp to 2.4%. Despite the plunge in debt values since mid-year, we believe asset migration away from bonds and into equities will be limited because many debt owners have restrictions on portfolio allocations. For example, the Fed owns $4.2 trillion of Treasury and agency debt, but no municipal or corporate bonds. No rotation will occur in the US central bank portfolio because it is not permitted to own equities. Similarly, insurance companies own $3.2 trillion of corporate bonds, roughly 70% of its debt portfolio, but risk-based capital guidelines impose a high cost to own equities and effectively deter any significant asset re-allocation out of bonds.

The first point there should be self-evident. Some investors simply cannot participate in any rotation ("great" or not) due to statutory guidelines.

The second point isn't obvious if you don't follow the trends, but once you see the visuals it's pretty clear that investors who have some leeway to move out of bonds probably won't and to the extent they do, you won't notice it in equity prices. Have a look:

Click to enlarge

(Charts: Goldman)

"Despite the potential for significant value destruction in bond holdings, we expect asset rotation will be limited, Goldman concludes, adding that "pension fund allocation to debt is close to the lowest level of the past 30 years, [while] debt holdings by mutual funds accounts for 30% of total mutual fund assets, in line with the 5-year, 10-year, and 25-year averages". You could argue that the chart in the right pane above seems to suggest that mutual funds could still bring their allocation down, but as Goldman puts it, "the pace and magnitude of any rotation will likely be limited."

So it's not so much that rising rates won't continue to drive down the market value of bond holdings (they will), it's just that given the structure of the market (i.e. the combination of allocation requirements and historically low levels of debt holdings among investor categories who could theoretically shift money around), no "great rotation" is in the cards.

The takeaway: don't go betting the house on the great "tip" you got about a seismic shift in asset allocations. Money will move around as it always does, but trading any "rotations" won't be as simple as buying stocks today and waiting for the big money to pile into equities mid-year.

As Goldman puts it, reports of a "great rotation" are the financial market equivalent of "fake news."

