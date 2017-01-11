InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 1/10/17: Och-Ziff Capital Management, Accelerate Diagnostics, Advent Claymore Convertible Securities & Income Fund

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/10/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.

Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Accelerate Diag (NASDAQ:AXDX);

Och Ziff Capital Mgt Group (NYSE:OZM);

AC Convertible & Inc (NYSE:AVK), and;

AC Convertible & Inc (NYSE:AGC).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX);

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT), and;

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Wizard World (OTCQB:WIZD);

Vector (NYSE:VGR);

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT);

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI);

Cooper Standard (NYSE:CPS);

CME (NASDAQ:CME);

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), and;

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK);

Epr Properties (NYSE:EPR), and;

Datawatch (NASDAQ:DWCH).

Insider Purchases

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :

B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans

Type Dollar Value 1 Gores Sponsor BO Hostess Brands TWNK S $41,092,353 2 Volpi Michelangelo DIR Pure Storage PSTG S $16,247,410 3 Silver Point Cap BO Cooper Standard CPS S $8,082,022 4 Lebow Bennett S DIR Vector VGR AS $2,247,000 5 Silvers Gregory K CEO,DIR Epr Properties EPR AS $1,443,200 6 Grondahl Marc DIR Planet Fitness PLNT AS $1,055,286 7 Tomas Jose D VP,HR Anthem ANTM AS $928,980 8 Smith Craig R DIR Owens & Minor OMI S $905,488 9 Pietrowicz John W CFO CME CME AS $875,775 10 Maxwell \(Mauritius$4 Pte BO Amyris AMRS S $870,066 Click to enlarge

InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :

S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.