InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 1/10/17: Och-Ziff Capital Management, Accelerate Diagnostics, Advent Claymore Convertible Securities & Income Fund

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.
Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history.
On Today's Tables:
Insider trades were rated Significant at:
- Accelerate Diag (NASDAQ:AXDX);
- Och Ziff Capital Mgt Group (NYSE:OZM);
- AC Convertible & Inc (NYSE:AVK), and;
- AC Convertible & Inc (NYSE:AGC).
Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:
Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:
- Wizard World (OTCQB:WIZD);
- Vector (NYSE:VGR);
- Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT);
- Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI);
- Cooper Standard (NYSE:CPS);
- CME (NASDAQ:CME);
- Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), and;
- Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS).
Insider Purchases
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|Trans
Type
|Dollar Value
|1
|Dell Michael S
|CEO,DIR
|Dell Technologies
|DVMT
|JB*
|$7,000,000
|2
|Schuler Jack W
|DIR,BO
|Accelerate Diag
|AXDX
|JB*
|$6,447,992
|3
|Braslyn
|BO
|Mirati Therapeutics
|MRTX
|B
|$3,258,472
|4
|Abrams Capital
|BO
|Och Ziff Capital Mgt Group
|OZM
|B
|$2,122,363
|5
|Boxer Capital
|BO
|Mirati Therapeutics
|MRTX
|B
|$1,602,513
|6
|Patience John
|DIR,BO
|Accelerate Diag
|AXDX
|JB*
|$1,001,300
|7
|Saba Capital Mgt
|BO
|AC Convertible & Inc
|AGC
|B
|$438,770
|8
|Saba Capital Mgt
|BO
|AC Convertible & Inc
|AVK
|B
|$233,887
|9
|G2 Investment Partners Mgt
|BO
|Datawatch
|DWCH
|B
|$131,096
|10
|Kessler Paul
|CB,DIR,BO
|Wizard World
|WIZD
|JB*
|$63,227
Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
Insider Sales
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|Trans
Type
|Dollar Value
|1
|Gores Sponsor
|BO
|Hostess Brands
|TWNK
|S
|$41,092,353
|2
|Volpi Michelangelo
|DIR
|Pure Storage
|PSTG
|S
|$16,247,410
|3
|Silver Point Cap
|BO
|Cooper Standard
|CPS
|S
|$8,082,022
|4
|Lebow Bennett S
|DIR
|Vector
|VGR
|AS
|$2,247,000
|5
|Silvers Gregory K
|CEO,DIR
|Epr Properties
|EPR
|AS
|$1,443,200
|6
|Grondahl Marc
|DIR
|Planet Fitness
|PLNT
|AS
|$1,055,286
|7
|Tomas Jose D
|VP,HR
|Anthem
|ANTM
|AS
|$928,980
|8
|Smith Craig R
|DIR
|Owens & Minor
|OMI
|S
|$905,488
|9
|Pietrowicz John W
|CFO
|CME
|CME
|AS
|$875,775
|10
|Maxwell \(Mauritius$4 Pte
|BO
|Amyris
|AMRS
|S
|$870,066
InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.