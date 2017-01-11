InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 1/10/17: Och-Ziff Capital Management, Accelerate Diagnostics, Advent Claymore Convertible Securities & Income Fund

by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/10/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.

Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Accelerate Diag (NASDAQ:AXDX);
  • Och Ziff Capital Mgt Group (NYSE:OZM);
  • AC Convertible & Inc (NYSE:AVK), and;
  • AC Convertible & Inc (NYSE:AGC).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX);
  • Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT), and;
  • Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Wizard World (OTCQB:WIZD);
  • Vector (NYSE:VGR);
  • Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT);
  • Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI);
  • Cooper Standard (NYSE:CPS);
  • CME (NASDAQ:CME);
  • Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), and;
  • Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK);
  • Epr Properties (NYSE:EPR), and;
  • Datawatch (NASDAQ:DWCH).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Dell Michael S CEO,DIR Dell Technologies DVMT JB* $7,000,000
2 Schuler Jack W DIR,BO Accelerate Diag AXDX JB* $6,447,992
3 Braslyn BO Mirati Therapeutics MRTX B $3,258,472
4 Abrams Capital BO Och Ziff Capital Mgt Group OZM B $2,122,363
5 Boxer Capital BO Mirati Therapeutics MRTX B $1,602,513
6 Patience John DIR,BO Accelerate Diag AXDX JB* $1,001,300
7 Saba Capital Mgt BO AC Convertible & Inc AGC B $438,770
8 Saba Capital Mgt BO AC Convertible & Inc AVK B $233,887
9 G2 Investment Partners Mgt BO Datawatch DWCH B $131,096
10 Kessler Paul CB,DIR,BO Wizard World WIZD JB* $63,227
Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Gores Sponsor BO Hostess Brands TWNK S $41,092,353
2 Volpi Michelangelo DIR Pure Storage PSTG S $16,247,410
3 Silver Point Cap BO Cooper Standard CPS S $8,082,022
4 Lebow Bennett S DIR Vector VGR AS $2,247,000
5 Silvers Gregory K CEO,DIR Epr Properties EPR AS $1,443,200
6 Grondahl Marc DIR Planet Fitness PLNT AS $1,055,286
7 Tomas Jose D VP,HR Anthem ANTM AS $928,980
8 Smith Craig R DIR Owens & Minor OMI S $905,488
9 Pietrowicz John W CFO CME CME AS $875,775
10 Maxwell \(Mauritius$4 Pte BO Amyris AMRS S $870,066
S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

