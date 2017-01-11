Watching The Economic Cauldron As It Boils

Economic proposals and possibilities are bubbling away like stew in a pot—and the U.S. is spellbound watching and waiting.

The Federal Reserve certainly has its critics, yet remains “whom to call” when economic fortune-telling is needed.

In uncertain times, people want to know “what comes next”—maybe now more than ever.

Human beings like certainty: we want to know what comes next. Perhaps this is especially true when changes of the magnitude that America faces are unfolding. When events get superheated, we want to know how and when they will come to a boil.

The problem with watching a boiling pot ― or, rather, the ginormous cauldron that is the American economy ― is that everything is important and deserves attention, no matter how taxing and unsettling it is to "take it all in" simultaneously.

We are looking for "omens" regarding the future of our economy on President Trump's watch. And, when we want such predictions, we look to Federal Reserve officials to provide them. Never mind that the Fed is hated and feared by large portions of the public and the Congress.

Recently we were treated to the news that the Federal Reserve's December minutes cited the danger of inflation if Trump's proposals to stimulate growth are enacted. However, didn't we know this all along? Didn't Trump promise to double the pace of America's economic growth? Wouldn't the amount spent have to be staggering to aspire to that?

No wonder the Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest rates in 2017. This, too, is an object of rapt attention, and Fed officials willing to talk about it are veritable media stars. CNBC, for example, has reported on a parade of Fed officials making predictions about the years ahead.

Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans told his "Closing Bell" interviewer that he expects two interest rate hikes this year, but could conceive of the need for three. San Francisco's Fed President John Williams, on the other hand, told CNBC that proposed fiscal stimulus spending might not fire as much economic growth as hoped.

"More fiscal stimulus, I think, will have a modest effect on economic growth over the next couple of years," Williams told "Power Lunch."

Hmmm: so we might actually stimulate inflation more effectively than we do growth? Yes, if you subscribe to the idea of "unintended consequences." Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said some new policies could aid growth ― but that others might slow it down.

Banging the drum for slashed business regulations is all very fine, too. The irony lies in that pesky problem of "banks too big to fail," a matter which America never quite figured out in the bad old days of the late-2000s recession. Minneapolis Fed President Neil Kashkari recently said that some banking regulations could actually tighten in order to prevent future bailouts.

And then there was Fed Governor Jerome Powell telling economists that stimulus spending, in conjunction with an easing of regulations, might signal a welcome shift from over-dependence on the Federal Reserve - allowing the business community to take more of a lead on economy-shaping policies. Maybe the Fed shouldn't be the ultimate authority after all.

So what does this all add up to? Goldman Sachs had something to say on the subject: it projected the 10-year Treasury yield to hit 3 percent rather than 2.75 percent, according to Reuters. The yield on the benchmark 10-year T-note was recently 2.349 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was 2.942 percent.

Meanwhile, the ADP employment report showed that private employers added over 150,000 jobs in December (vs. 170,000 forecast), while jobless claims were lower (235,000) than expected (260,000). Workers' wages have risen recently, fueling a general belief that the labor market is tightening.

However, we still do not know what comes next.

Speculations abound. Great things are possible but, until concrete policy proposals are enacted and the economy responds, it is all speculation. Will the economy ramp up the way Trump envisions? Will stimulus spending hit the mark, fall short, or kickstart inflation instead? Can America spend big and dramatically cut taxes at the same time? What about that thing we used to worry about called the Federal Deficit?

Stay tuned, because 2017 is going to be a very interesting year.

With infrastructure spending expected to rise sharply under President Trump, the former Home Depot subsidiary HD Supply Holdings (HDS) looks promising. Why? It is a well-positioned distributor of products (pipes, smart meters, power solutions, etc.) critical to infrastructure rebuilding. At $41.99 on 1/10/17, could a share price over $50 in a few months be in the cards?

If biotech is your thing, take a close look at Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl. Inc. (VRX), whose shares are testing above their 50-day moving average after a months-long downtrend. Phase 3 study results for its psoriasis treatment IDP-118 brighten the picture.

