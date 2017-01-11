Why Retirees Should Mostly Avoid Cyclical Stocks

Cyclical stocks tend to markedly outperform the market as long as their up cycle lasts. The returns they offer during good times cannot be matched by most non-cyclical stocks. That's why many investors attempt to pinpoint the bottom of cyclical stocks and purchase them to position for exceptional returns. Nevertheless, due to some specific characteristic of cyclical stocks, retirees should mostly refrain from purchasing this type of stocks.

First of all, cyclical stocks are well known for the remarkably high volatility of their earnings due to the cyclicality of their business. Consequently, they cannot offer a reliable, growing dividend, which is required for most retirees. It is not accidental that extremely few cyclical stocks are included in the list of dividend aristocrats. To be sure, the list includes only 2 energy stocks, Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX), just a handful of materials stocks and a few industrial stocks while it does not include any airlines and auto manufacturers. As retirees need the earnings and dividends to be as consistent and reliable as possible, it is evident that most cyclical stocks do not meet this requirement.

Even worse, the downturn of cyclical stocks may last much longer than most retirees can tolerate. To be sure, the downturn of the off-shore drillers, such as Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) and Transocean (NYSE:RIG), started in 2014 and is expected by Goldman Sachs to last until 2020. As these stocks have eliminated their dividends and have incurred losses in the range 70%-90%, it is evident that they would lead most retirees to lose their sleep. Therefore, most retirees would be emotionally forced to sell their shares at a huge loss. This is certainly a recipe for disaster and definitely not a recipe for an amusing retirement.

Some investors may claim that they can succeed in pinpointing the bottom of the cycle and thus purchase their shares in the early stages of the up cycle. Unfortunately, this is much easier said than done. More specifically, unlike most other stocks, cyclical stocks seem extremely attractive near the top of their cycle, thus enticing investors to open a position. When a cyclical has grown for many years, is expanding its capacity at full pace and is trading at a single-digit P/E ratio, it certainly seems attractive. However, these conditions indicate that it is most likely near the top of its cycle. As a result, it is very easy for investors to be allured by the tempting characteristics and purchase the shares at the worst possible moment.

The opposite occurs near the bottom of the cycle. After many years of contraction, cyclical stocks usually trade at pronouncedly high P/E ratios, usually above 20, and thus seem totally unattractive. When this happens, it usually indicates that the stock is near its bottom. However, very few investors have the courage and the confidence to purchase a cyclical stock after many years of distress, at a remarkably high P/E ratio. All in all, it is really hard to determine the bottom of a cyclical stock and most investors are likely to pull the trigger at precisely the wrong moment. If they do, they are likely to incur excessive losses much faster than they can imagine. As mentioned above, off-shore drillers lost 70%-90% within just a couple of years.

One of the most important features of cyclical stocks is their balance sheet, which can indicate whether the stock will manage to survive during the downturn and emerge stronger when the business conditions improve. However, balance sheets of cyclical stocks tend to look strongest near the top of their cycle, as their earnings are high and hence the net debt is just a handful of times higher than the earnings. When the earnings plunge during a subsequent downturn, the net debt becomes much more burdensome.

To conclude, when investors invest in a cyclical stock, they should have the luxury of waiting for many years for a rebound to materialize. If they do not have this luxury, they should not invest even if they are absolutely confident on their thesis for a specific stock. As retirees do not have this luxury and need dividends that are as predictable as possible, it is evident that retirees should mostly refrain from purchasing these stocks. If they dare to pull the trigger, they are likely to be emotionally forced to sell at a loss during the first downturn, which can occur at any moment.

Of course, as mentioned above, there are a few cyclical stocks which have an exceptional performance record and have exhibited much less volatile results than most cyclical stocks. Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) and 3M (NYSE:MMM) are examples of cyclical stocks with exceptional records. Retirees can certainly consider purchasing a few of these stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.