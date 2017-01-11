The Bitcoin Battle Has Just Begun!

The Bitcoin battle with Chinese authorities has begun! Bitcoin investors were warned about the unsustainable rally in the price of the world's premier cryptocurrency, with the first wave of Bitcoin rout (NYSEARCA:OTCQX:GBTC) unleashing in front of their eyes. The good news is that Bitcoin's speedy correction can allow for some quick profit taking on the short Bitcoin position, letting the market trying to find some short-term support, and even re-attempt to go towards the highs again. Still, the systemic risks and challenges for the investment role that the cryptocurrency's ecosystem aspires to play are growing by the day. These challenges have mostly to do with the extreme concentration of trading and mining activity inside the borders of China, making these two pillars, i.e. pricing and mining, of Bitcoin global adoption process increasingly fragile. Despite the insignificant capitalization of Bitcoin with respect to the sheer size of Chinese foreign exchange reserves, the local authorities responsible for defending the yuan (NYSEARCA:CYB) are doing their due diligence on local cryptocurrency exchanges and the financial conduits used. In case an escalation of capital flight out of China coincides with a second leg of Bitcoin exponential bidding, the probabilities of a rain on Chinese exchanges will skyrocket. In such a case, barring any liquidity considerations, Bitcoin will get hit hard on a reputational basis alone. Thus, Bitcoin seems to be trapped between a rock and a hard place, with regulatory risk on the one side and the excessive bidding from Chinese traders which are looking for a way out of their country mess on the other.

Short-term Supports and Technical Considerations

Bitcoin witnessed a burst in volatility after approaching the peak of a prolonged upward cycle. This allows the market to correct its exuberance by moving towards short-term support levels, and allow for profit taking on the short positions opened near the cycle's peak.

This big upward cycle of Bitcoin, the second in its history after the 2013 all-time high swing, which occurred during the last fourteen months, was deployed in two legs. The first leg took place between October 2015 and August 2016 raising Bitcoin's price to about $500 starting from a base level of approximately $200. The second and steeper leg was unveiled from October 2016 until early January 2017, reflecting a China premium for Bitcoin's capability to escape capital controls. This up leg pushed the price of Bitcoin at $1.140 corresponding to 8.896 yuan. In yuan terms, Bitcoin made a new all-time record, since the yuan has been significantly devalued against the US dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP) in the last three years, since the previous all-time high BTCUSD price. Taken into consideration that 99% of global Bitcoin trading activity takes place against the yuan, i.e. is driven by Chinese investors, the Bitcoin essentially made a new global record.

Source: tradingview.com

This China premium becomes evident if we take a close look at the correlation between BTCCNY, the price of Bitcoin in yuan terms, and the gap between the on-shore and the off-shore yuan to US dollar exchange rate. During the big intervention by the PBOC in early January to stem the fall in the yuan, the discount that the off-shore price of the yuan had over its on-shore counterpart reversed into the biggest premium in history. In other words, the typically cheaper off-shore yuan in relation to its official Chinese price, reflecting increased international pressures on it, turned on its head. PBOC increased overnight interest rates in such a level to make the yuan attractive again. It was exactly this move which brought the burst of the Bitcoin's upward cycle. As soon as the newly formed premium between the off-shore yuan and its on-shore counterpart, began to shrink again towards its typical discount, BTCCNY stabilized. Such is the strong link between mainstream foreign exchange markets and Bitcoin's price that virtually all BTCCNY volatility stems from the developments around the off-shore to -on-shore yuan relationships.

Source: tradingview.com

Given all this burst in volatility and the exponential rise and fall of Bitcoin against all currencies, what are its short-term prospects? The China premium up leg of Bitcoin is correcting towards its principal upward trendline (trendline B), which is a decent support area. This potential support rests around $800, which should be used as the target level for the unwinding of the short trade initiated on January 5, the day the market peaked. If BTCUSD tries to test this support level then short sellers can reap a pretty juicy quick profit of 20% in a few days.

Source: tradingview.com

Should this upward trendline broken to the downside, BTCUSD will be headed towards its next support area signified by its medium-term upward trendline (trendline A) which marks out Bitcoin's first up leg. This medium-term support area currently hovers around $650 - $680. However, chances are that in reaction to an escalating capital flight out of China in the weeks to come, BTCUSD and BTCCNY will potentially try to re-approach and test this year's market highs. This means that the following days and weeks will most certainly be extremely volatile for Bitcoin, and will offer lots of chances for swing trades in both directions.

China's New Experiments

Putting technical perspectives aside, Bitcoin faces some potentially damaging events all of which originate in China. Some of them, such as the risk of the Chinese raising their great firewall and forcing a hard forking of Bitcoin globally, seem quite remote for the time being, but others might be more likely to happen soon. Among the latter, the risk of Chinese monetary authorities raiding on local cryptocurrency exchanges, by imposing new strict regulations, could result in a new wave of volatility in the yuan to Bitcoin exchange rate and by reflection to the rest of the Bitcoin FX crosses. Despite the fact that Bitcoin's current capitalization at $16 billion corresponds to a mere 0.5% of total foreign exchange reserves, rendering no real threat for China's foreign exchange market, nevertheless it constitutes a case study for policy experimentation.

This, in fact, is the single greatest near-term risk for Bitcoin investors. SAFE, responsible for the conduct of foreign exchange policy in China, has reportedly begun its diligence on local cryptocurrency exchanges in order to assess the financial conduits through which domestic money can escape the country. The relatively insignificant absolute value of Bitcoin's market capitalization and the corresponding tiny penetration rate to the general Chinese population, offers a fertile ground for policy experimentation. Chinese authorities can test several ways of banning access to Bitcoin's conduits without causing general stress in Chinese savers, and this is their chance to do so. In this light, the current still systemically insignificant size of the global Bitcoin's market offers the perfect timing for policy actions and experimentations. Intervention now rather than later seems to be on the table of the Chinese internal policy debates at the PBOC, not for the systemic risk Bitcoin carries but for the benefits of having the opportunity to test policy initiatives in practice with allegedly limited impact.

Having said this, in the likely event that USDCNY eventually brakes the 7 level to the upside, signaling another round of heavy yuan selling, Bitcoin will most certainly try to re-test its all-time highs and attract the authorities interest again. This will increase the probabilities of a Chinese regulatory shock for the Bitcoin community which if materialized, given the almost 100% concentration of trading activity within Chinese borders, will bring havoc among Bitcoin traders globally. In such a case, the prospect of breaking to the downside even the long-term upward trendline support levels of $650-$680 would become a painful reality. Still, for this possibility to come close enough to materialization pressures on the yuan must first escalate substantially and the Bitcoin market must react in a bullish fashion for again, offering another opportunity for Bitcoin short selling.

Overall, it seems that current still valid uptrend of Bitcoin has not priced in correctly the possibility of a near-term regulatory prohibition by the Chinese authorities, for a clear reason. Bitcoin investors think that their favorite currency is too insignificant in value and penetration levels to be put under the radar of Chinese authorities. However, this is a wrong premise since the tactical reason to intervene on the Bitcoin network is not one of a systemic threat to the Chinese currency but one of delving deeper into the secrets and conduits through which Bitcoin transactions work in practice. Bitcoin traders can reap their quick profits after shorting the cryptocurrency at one of its most volatile and unsustainable price levels, and can watch out how the battle between the PBOC and Bitcoin trading community goes. The opportunities for further trading profits from major swings in Bitcoin's price will not stop here. Stay tuned for more action!

