The Business of America is Business.

-President Calvin Coolidge

We are nine days out. Nine days of "air" remains and then, lift-off. It is a very exciting time, I believe, and not well understood by most investors. I do not think that most people comprehend how "radical" the departure will be.

The "Business of America," the biggest business on Earth, is about to be taken over and run by businessmen, practical people, people who have succeeded in real life. Mr. Trump has thrown in a few Generals for good measure, but the bulk of his Cabinet and staff are business people.

This is 180 degrees from the previous Administration and I just don't think that many people in the financial markets realize the extent of the turn we are about to make. Bye-Bye academics, professional politicians, snowflakes and the ruling elite. All gone, wiped off the table by the American election and, just nine more days that we have to put up with their tenure.

One of the worst calls, made by any number of people lately, is that we are headed for much higher yields. This bet presumes that the new people in office do not understand the meaning of debt, do not understand that any infrastructure/military build-out comes at a cost and that there must be off-setting cuts in government spending to pay for them.

I believe this is a bad bet. I think the people making this call do not yet get it that the new people in power know how business gets done and that they can actually read a balance sheet and not just guess at what it says. I am of the opinion that the new Administration is going to put America's house in order. That is my bet.

How do you like them apples?

The Financial Times asks an interesting question. Is it going to be America first or America alone? The answer is simple enough. Being first always means being alone. That is just the way of it when leading.

I have a paperweight on my desk that may help clear things up for you. It says, "If you are not the lead dog the view never changes." Well, here we go with Mr. Trump and our collective view of the landscape is nine days away from startling revelations, in my opinion.

Besides the cuts in government spending, that I think are coming soon, I expect one of the biggest changes will be in energy. America, in my estimation, is going to re-define the world both politically and economically.

OPEC's jig is up!

I cannot emphasize this enough. I cannot make this point strongly enough. Here is the ticket as Mr. Trump takes all kinds of measures to ramp up our oil and gas production and stops the importing of energy and begins a major strategy to export energy and receive the tax revenues which will buoy the balance sheet of the United States in a meaningful manner.

This one industry, just this one, has all of the power and opportunity to "Make America Great Again" and turn the green eyes blue. I think the "Debt Clock" slows and then, if Mr. Trump is successful in this endeavor, may turn the other way.

Chew on that, Cowboy.

Europe eroding with its Socialist policies, Japan monetizing everything in sight, China with exploding debt issues and the only man standing straight may be the United States. The "Big Surprise" of 2017 may well be that American bond yields head lower with revenues up and expenses down and payments made to Americans and not foreign governments that oppose our way of life.

Man, I am in the minority here but, having been here many times before, I can take the heat.

Let us not waste our time in idle discourse! Let us do something, while we have the chance!

-Samuel Beckett, Waiting for Godot

You see, the Doomsayers are characterized by a "lack of faith." They are always, in fact, lacking faith. Politically left, right or center makes no difference in my equation. Just look at the people coming into positions of authority. They are some of the best and brightest minds that can be found in America and my bet is on their skill-set and not their shortcomings.

These people are not academics dreaming of ivy walls. These people have walked the walk and they know how to get things done. My view, I am proud to say, is a "faith based initiative."

So there!

I find your lack of faith disturbing.

-Lord Vader