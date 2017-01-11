Valuation Dashboard: Financials And Real Estate - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries in each sector of the GICS classification. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages in each industry, and gives a list of 10 stocks. I update every month 8 lists like this one covering all sectors (some sectors are grouped). The 8 lists together have returned about 25% in 2016. If you want to stay informed of updates, click "Follow" at the top of this page. My Marketplace Subscribers have an early access to the stock lists before they are published in free-access articles.

Executive summary

Mortgage REITs and Consumer Finance look undervalued relative to their own historical averages. The former is also above its baseline in return on equity (ROE). Retail REITs and Real Estate Management are attractive in Price/Earnings and ROE, but other factors don't look so good. Other groups are less appealing. Diversified Banking is the most overpriced for the 3 valuation ratios observed here.

Since last month:

P/E has improved in Real Estate Services and deteriorated elsewhere.

P/S has deteriorated in all financial industries.

P/FCF is stable in Investment Banks/Brokers, Real Estate Services and deteriorated elsewhere.

ROE has improved in Investment Banks/Brokers and deteriorated in Consumer Finance.

The Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) has underperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) by 1.5% in 1 month, whereas the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE) has outperformed it by 0.5%.

The 5 top momentum stocks on this period in the S&P financial and real estate sectors are: Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR), Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX), Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA), Realty Income Corp. (NYSE:O), Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR). PGR has hit an all-time high this week.

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factor for Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. The 10 companies with the highest Return on Equity are kept in the final selection.

This strategy rebalanced monthly has an annualized return about 10.1% in a 17-year simulation. The sector ETF XLF has an annualized return of only 2.24% on the same period. Past performance is not a guarantee of future result. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

AFL AFLAC Inc INSURANCE AMG Affiliated Managers Group Inc. CAPMARKET AMP Ameriprise Financial Inc CAPMARKET FITB Fifth Third Bancorp BANKCOMM HMST HomeStreet Inc BANKSNL MHLD Maiden Holdings Ltd INSURANCE NAVI Navient Corp CONSUMERFIN UIHC United Insurance Holdings Corp INSURANCE WRLD World Acceptance Corp CONSUMERFIN INN Summit Hotel Properties Inc REIT Click to enlarge

Detail of Valuation and Quality indicators in Financials and Real Estate on 1/10/2017

I take 4 aggregate industry factors provided by portfolio123: Price/Earnings (P/E), Price to sales (P/S), Price to free cash flow (P/FCF), Return on Equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 4 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average ("Avg") between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above ("D-xxx").

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S P/FCF Avg D- P/FCF ROE Avg D-ROE Diversified Banks 18.79 15.24 -23.29% 3.6 2.06 -74.76% 24.27 13.44 -80.58% 8.45 8.89 -0.44 Thrifts & Mortgage Fin.* 21.16 20.66 -2.42% 3.27 2.03 -61.08% 24.04 14.75 -62.98% 6.44 5.02 1.42 Consumer Finance* 12.47 13.15 5.17% 1.48 1.47 -0.68% 6.43 8.22 21.78% 9 11.83 -2.83 Investment Banks & Brokers* 20.98 18.07 -16.10% 3.8 3.06 -24.18% 16.23 19.62 17.28% 6.69 7.89 -1.2 Insurance 16.23 13.7 -18.47% 1.4 1.07 -30.84% 13.28 8.99 -47.72% 8.45 8.71 -0.26 Mortgage REITs** 13.67 17.01 19.64% 4.05 4.13 1.94% 32.04 48.8 34.34% 7.4 4.72 2.68 Retail REITs** 33.11 35.51 6.76% 6.28 4.56 -37.72% 46.41 38.64 -20.11% 6.33 4.04 2.29 Real Estate Services** 28.72 31.19 7.92% 5.13 3.06 -67.65% 20.99 25.55 17.85% 3.51 -1.33 4.84 Click to enlarge

* Averages since 2003 - ** Averages since 2006 - *** Outliers

The following charts give an idea of the current status of 3 valuation factors (P/E, P/S, P/FCF) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios lower is better, for ROE higher is better. On the charts below higher is always better.

Price/Earnings relative to historical average:

Price/Sales relative to historical average:

Price/Free Cash Flow relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLF and XLRE with SPY in 1 month.

Click to enlarge

