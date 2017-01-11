Heading For The Exit On This Muni CEF

If you fall into the latter category, PCQ is a fund to sell now.

Some people may see Muni CEFs as an opportunity, others may see them as a danger.

I realize many readers will usually buy closed end funds for a long time hold, but even long term holders must occasionally seek out better opportunities. Only 6 months ago, Municipal bond CEFs were a must own for the tax-free income they provided. Now they are practically toxic if you believe popular opinion.

The truth usually lies in the middle, and it is important to have a balanced view. If you want out, for whatever reason, pick your spot carefully as you could waste several years of yield capitulating at the lows.

I'm saying all this as some Muni CEFs have recovered from the sharp drop in Q4 2017 and are offering holders a second chance at timing an exit.

One such fund is PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ), which has now recovered 11% from the November lows and is trading at a 52 week high premium.

The Fund

PCQ's distribution of 5.69% is at the higher end of state Muni CEF yields, but of course it uses leverage to do this. 38.5% leverage to be exact. More information can be found on the fund's website.

The maturity breakdown is perhaps one of the most important things to consider in a rising rate environment, and as you can see below, most of the fund's holdings mature in the next ten years.

source: CEF connect

This is a shorter duration than many other funds, and together with the relatively high yield, may be one of the reasons why it has recovered sooner than others. That said, if interest rates continue to rise, Munis are bound to sell off and PCQ will not escape.

Another reason for the rebound in price is an increase in the fund's premium. PCQ has always traded at a decent premium to NAV, but this has widened recently, and is now becoming statistically unusual.

source: author's software

Over the last 200 days, the fund most often trades in the 10.4%-11.7% range, and the recent 16.8% premium seems overdone.

This theory can be tested through our software. The NAV of PCQ closely follows the benchmark in Municipal bonds, the iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Click to enlarge

Most Muni CEFs have this relation, and you can see PCQ's correlation is very strong at 0.95, with 0.99 over 150 days. The biggest difference in most of the Muni CEFs is beta, which varies, but is compensated for in my models. When people tell me one fund is better because of duration, I usually know they are just the same thing with different betas.

As PCQ's NAV is behaving normally, we can conclude any deviation between PCQ's price and MUB is not normal. This is the case now:

Click to enlarge

The 40 day correlation has really broken down with a figure of 0.54. We can therefore conclude that PCQ has deviated from its normal relation to MUB and to its NAV. From a statistical viewpoint it is mispriced.

Possible dividend cut?

A lot of muni CEFs are cutting distributions and the ones trading at such high premiums are the ones that will suffer the most from a distribution cut. You have to have very strong fundamental basis to hold this one, because statistics and simple logic make this one look as one of the riskiest holdings in the sector.

Conclusions

I don't know what will happen in the Muni space in 2017. I do know there was a brief panic and some holders may want to switch to higher yielding CEFs.

There will be opportunities to do this, as PCQ demonstrates. It has rallied 11% from the lows, and the current widening of the premium may account up to 5% of this. Holders have second chance to make a timely exit if they wish to do so.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in PCQ over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.