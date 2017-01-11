Biotech Forum Daily Digest: Keytruda Continues To Power Merck; Revisiting Invitae

I cover all the other notable news, events and analyst ratings from across the sector, as well as looking again at genetic testing firm Invitae, in light of recent news.

Keytruda continues to rack up wins, helping the prospects of Merck. Egalet's primary compound is approved, but with a caveat the market did not take well.

Biotech continues to be a strong performer so far in 2017. The main biotech indices added another three quarters of a percent gain in trading on Tuesday. The sector has already recouped just over a quarter of its ~20% loss in 2016 so far in the new year.

Biotech is being helped by a solid start in M&A deals early in the year. This activity could be boosted further if tax reform emerges in 2017 that makes it more attractive to "repatriate" the hundreds of billions dollars large cap biotech and pharma concerns have stranded in their overseas operations. The ongoing J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference in San Francisco has also boosted sentiment on the sector this week.

Merck's (NYSE:MRK) emerging blockbuster, Keytruda, continues to make progress. Yesterday Merck announced the FDA has accepted to review its supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) seeking approval for the use of Keytruda (pembrolizumab) plus chemo (pemetrexed plus carboplatin) for the first-line treatment of metastatic/advanced non-squamous non-small-cell lung cancer, regardless of PD-L1 expression and with no EGFR or ALK genomic tumor aberrations. It was the first time the company has submitted an application for Keytruda that combined it with another treatment. The PDUFA date for the application is May 10th.

Merck also disclosed this morning that it is expanding its existing immuno-oncology collaboration with Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) with the initiation of a new study to assess the combination of LARTRUVO (olaratumab) and Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in treatment-experienced patients with advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma.

After two large M&A deals on Monday, we have a small acquisition this morning. Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) will acquire Derma Sciences (NASDAQ:DERM) for $7 per share in cash, ~$2 above its current trading level. Integra will also purchase all the outstanding shares of Derma preferred stock for an amount equal to its liquidation preference per share. The transaction should close by the end of the quarter. The deal values Derma at approximately $250 million and will be slightly dilutive to Integra's earnings in the coming year.

Speaking of M&A activity, Eli Lilly's CEO states at an interview at the JP Morgan Healthcare conference in San Francisco yesterday that the company will use "its repatriated cash, if the Trump administration follows through on its plan to make it financially feasible to do so, will be used to fund research and development activities and potential M&A deals, in particular acquiring late-stage pipeline candidates. It adds that it is not looking to do a mega-merger but is exploring partnerships for cell-signals in oncology and diabetes drugs."

This confirms two things to me. First, if we do get tax reform that allows the hundreds of billions in overseas cash pharma & biotech giants have stranded in their overseas operations; part of those funds will find their way to the M&A space. Sector, oncology will continue to be a focus area of that activity. ARIAD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARIA) was acquired at a ~75% premium and for $5.2 billion this Monday by Takeda it might be recalled.

RBC Capital reiterates its Buy rating on Novadaq (NASDAQ:NVDQ) this morning but lowers its price target to $13 from $16 previously. Novadaq reported numbers after the bell on Tuesday that were shy of expectations. It also lowered revenue guidance for 2017 to $98 million to $102 million. The consensus prior to that was approximately $110 million. The stock is down more than 15% in early trading today.

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates their Buy rating and $21 price target on Egalet (NASDAQ:EGLT). That stock dropped just over 20% in trading Tuesday. After the bell on Monday, the FDA approved its lead product candidate ARYMO ER but only granted the desire "abuse deterrent" label to the IV version and not the oral or intranasal delivery methods.

This is the latest in a series of head-scratching decisions from the FDA, in my opinion. ARYMO ER's Ad Comm panel had overwhelmingly voted in August for not only approval of the pain management compound but also for the abuse deterrent label. As I noted yesterday in comments and Real Money Pro is reaction to this decision "Egalet down 20% in trading today as although ARYMO ER did get approved, it only got the desired "abuse deterrent" labeling on the IV delivery method despite overwhelming Ad-Comm recommendation for both. Still think drug sees solid growth and added some shares at $6.61 this morning. Latest in several odd decisions by FDA which is as about hard to decipher as FIFA as when it was awarding World Cup locations to the likes of Russia and Qatar."

I do think the decline yesterday to this news was overdone, and the stock will recover over time.

Robert W Baird is positive on Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) and reissued its Buy rating and $102 price target on the name yesterday. Cowen & Co. also reiterated its Buy rating with a $82 price target Tuesday. Sarepta reported initial quarterly sales of its just approved DMD drug Exondys 51 of $5.4 million. It also reported 250 afflicted individuals are working through the insurance reimbursement process. A number that had Adam Feuerstein encouraged along with the analysts at Cowen and Baird. The stock rose just over 20% on Tuesday.

In today's Spotlight feature we revisit genetic testing firm Invitae (NYSE:NVTA), which is up nicely since we did a "deep dive" on this name near the very end of 2016.

The company had two important announcements last week and it is time to give a quick update on the investment view on Invitae given those events as I have gotten quite a few questions on this "off the radar" small cap concern with explosive revenue growth in the past few days.

Last Friday, Invitae announced initial four quarter and FY2016 results. These showed a 200% year-over-year growth in billable test volume. For 2016, Invitae met its volume guidance of 50,000-70,000 billable tests. The company also announced the it had added multiple regional payers in the last quarter. This brought the "total lives" covered to more than 175 million up approximately 10% on the quarter and this should bode well for continued stellar growth from this "off the radar" small cap concern.

The same day the company disclosed that it had acquired privately owned AltaVoice (formerly PatientCrossroads) for $5 million in stock with $10 million in additional stock based on agreed milestones. AltaVoice is a privately owned, patient-centered data company with a global platform for collecting, curating, coordinating, and delivering safeguarded data from patients and clinicians. The company also stated it had initiated an agreement with BioMarin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BMRN) to help connect patients to care, which marginally moves the needle as far as boosting genetic tests.

The acquisition of AltaVoice should boost sales in the near term. As importantly, this will substantially boost the amount of data Invitae is gathering. As stated in the original analysis, a possible future data analytic service is a possibility the market is assigning no value to but one I expect Invitae to develop and roll out over time.

The news of late last week just makes me more encouraged about Invitae's future as 2017 unfolds. This puts in me in the same company as the renown healthcare investors, the Baker Bros. which have continued to increase their stake in this firm. Interestingly the stock has moved up even as Ilumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) announced a plan to roll out a new DNA sequencer that can go single cell genetic analysis this week. i personally continue to think the genetic testing realm will continue to see explosive growth over the next half-decade and there is room for many providers to prosper.

