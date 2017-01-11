Nvidia: The Bubble That Won't Pop

With so much potential in the market of self driving cars, it may be justified.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) isn't a stock I normally trade, but there's a lot of chatter surrounding it lately due mostly to the extreme price moves. I've heard prices are reaching bubble proportions, and like any opportunistic trader knows, bubbles create opportunities, not only when they pop, but also on the way up.

So first things first, is Nvidia in a bubble? According to Investopedia, "a bubble occurs when investors put so much demand on a stock that they drive the price beyond any accurate rational reflection of its actual worth, which should be determined by the performance of the underlying company."

This doesn't help us much. An "accurate rational reflection of its worth" is very hard to pin down. We could say Nvidia is very overvalued using traditional metrics such as price to book value and P/E ratio:

But we do not know if these are entirely relevant. Is this phase of the rally due to the last earnings or is it driven by Nvidia's first mover advantage in the potentially very lucrative autonomous vehicle technology? Investors have been late to respond to the growth potential in this market and are perhaps only now pricing it in. P/E ratios will likely fail in this scenario, as the likes of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) have illustrated. Analyzing the next earnings release will be little help either.

One thing all bubbles have in common is that sentiment drives price in the latter stages. When the herd all wants to own the same thing at the same time, the trajectory of the rise is parabolic. Prices rise too far too fast and no one wants to wait for a pull back to buy.

And let's not forget about the shorts - bubbles attract shorters all trying to catch the top. They are usually early, and generally squeezed out, which only adds fuel to the fire. This is usually quite evident on the chart and many boom and bust patterns look the same.

Note the percentage gains on the three stocks above are not equal. I am comparing the trajectory of the rise and the end result (pop!).

Nvidia certainly fits the template:

You could however fit Amazon, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) or many other stocks to the same pattern and the outcome would be completely different. Amazon is currently up around 2300% from the 2008 lows, which is actually more than Nvidia. Just because something goes up, and goes up fast, does not make it a bubble. They can't be defined technically.

In fact the only thing all bubbles have in common is they all pop and crash 80-90%. This means there is technically little to warn us before the crash is well underway. Really we don't know if the next pullback on Nvidia will be a normal pullback or the start of a 90% decline, but I'd guess the former. Nvidia's recent CES keynote was of course highlighting the positive, but it certainly doesn't look like a company on the edge of collapse.

It may be too early to say the likes of other parabolic stocks like Apple will never crash, but the way the stock has traded sideways for nearly two years shows stocks can avoid the typical boom and bust we associate with most multi baggers. One of the keys to this is the way the stock has pulled back and consolidated whenever it has got ahead of itself. The 61% drop in 2007-2008, and the 41% decline in 2012-2013 were healthy corrections in the trend. These periods flushed out weak hands and allowed institutional investors to re-accumulate. Of course the trend continued because of strong fundamentals, but there's nothing to say Nvidia can't do the same.

Short Term

In the short term, the daily chart shows an engulfing pattern. This is one of the best reversal patterns around and is formed when a stock gaps up and closes lower.

The cause of the reversal was a Citron research report, which I think gives Citron too much credit. The stock was so overbought any negative catalyst was bound to have an exaggerated effect.

Now a reversal is in place we have to judge the character of any decline. We know a correction is healthy, but when does it turn into something more worrying? Let's look in more detail at the logarithmic chart:

The blow off top and engulfing pattern signals this part of the trend (starting February '16) is most likely over. This will be confirmed by a break of the trend channel shown.

But just because one cycle of the trend is over doesn't mean another won't develop. There are many degrees to a trend sequence and larger channels from around the smaller ones. A chart of the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) shows this phenomenon quite well.

The break of the "parabolic" channel (in blue) in late 2014 only led to a consolidation which filled the larger channel (in red).

I expect a break of the Nvidia channel to cause a bit of panic, but a break and a Fibonacci retrace of 38.2% at this stage of the trend is normal and healthy. This would target $83.6 and would represent a 30% decline, equal to the last major pullback in early 2016.

I would expect Nvidia to consolidate above $80 and allow the 200-DMA to catch up with price. If $80 and the 200-DMA were to break, there may be cause for concern, but at the moment I wouldn't give this scenario high odds.

Trading Nvidia

Shorting at the current price of $106 with a stop at new highs risks $15. If you were to target $83 you have a potential $23 reward. I don't like that ratio, but would get interested if there is a 2:1 risk to reward above $110.

Of course you may target lower, but you are essentially betting on a crash scenario and massive problems ahead for the company.

If I were a long term holder I would sell a very small portion above $100 and keep holding.

Conclusions

Not every parabolic rise is a bubble. The defining trait of a bubble is the subsequent crash.

As a trader I wanted to find Nvidia in a bubble so I could short it when it popped. Instead I found a company with mind boggling potential and a chart that looks extended.

A pullback to $80-$83 looks probable, but betting on a crash seems a low probability trade. Long-term holders shouldn't panic on any decline.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.