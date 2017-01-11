Tesla's Apple Hire Means Trouble

But why now and why for that position? Two executives departed from the same position.

As always, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is a fountain of ongoing developments. Yesterday, after the market closed, we had yet another. That was the hiring of Apple executive Chris Lattner. As is typical with Tesla, this was presented as a positive development. Media sources, relying on the Tesla press release, parroted the line.

However, this positivity does not survive closer inspection. All that's needed is to see what Chris Lattner was hired to do. He was hired to head Tesla's Autopilot software development. Naturally, Tesla's Autopilot software development already had a head executive. And, if we were to believe the ongoing story, Autopilot was a huge runaway success and a large Tesla advantage over others. So why change a winning team?

Perhaps bulls would quickly rationalize it as Tesla shuffling its resources internally. Alas, Tesla does say that there's a departing executive. But, as with all things Tesla, you need to look closer:

As Chris joins Tesla, we would like to give a special thanks to Jinnah Hosein, SpaceX's Vice President of Software, who has been serving a dual role as the interim Vice President of Tesla Autopilot Software and will now be heading back to SpaceX full-time. We would like to thank Jinnah for the efforts needed to achieve excellence in both roles, David Nister, our Vice President of Autopilot Vision, and the team for their exceptional work in advancing Autopilot.

What's that "interim" doing there? Many might have skipped that small word. You see, Jinnah Hosein was the Autopilot boss just temporarily. Up until recently, the actual Autopilot director was someone else that's not referred to in the press release. He was Sterling Anderson.

Source: Linkedin

So, believing Chris Lattner coming in is this large positive in an ongoing success story already strains disbelief. After all, what internal moves depict is basically chaos, with the Autopilot director being substituted (with no press release) for an interim director, and then the interim director being substituted by the Apple hire.

Why Is This Chaos Happening Now?

We can substantiate why the chaos is happening right now. Back in October 2016, Tesla hastily deployed the second iteration of its Autopilot hardware. An iteration which, according to Tesla, would be capable of "full autonomy" in an unknown date into the future. However, "hastily" is still the right word. While this hardware iteration was hailed as the first coming of the self-driving Jesus, a Tesla agnostic or atheist might notice that AP2 (Autopilot 2) actually missed all of Autopilot 1's functionality.

That is, for someone getting a Tesla car from October 2016 onwards, the car's driver assistance features were massively less capable than those in previous Tesla cars. At the same time, the price to unlock those features was actually increased to $5,000 from $2,500-$3,000. Naturally, Tesla couldn't keep delivering less-capable cars without some kind of promise. So the promise was made (and still stands in Tesla's website today) that AP2 would soon be much better than AP1 ever was:

Click to enlarge

Source:TeslaMotors.com order page, red emphasis is mine

Thing is, December came and went, and still these features were not delivered. Instead, Tesla made a limited 1,000-car release near New Year's eve. A release, mind you, which still falls far short of AP1. For instance, here's a list of features it doesn't yet include from AP1 (never mind the enhanced features which are supposed to come with AP2):

Auto windshield wipers

Auto high beam dimming

Blind spot detection

Auto emergency braking

Side collision avoidance

Lane departure warning

Auto lane change

Lane keeping at all speeds

Autopark

Summon

Keep in mind that these features are missing even from the limited 1000-car deployment. Even if the current AP2 is deployed to all cars, these features will still be missing. It's not hard to guess what happened inside Tesla given this. There was lots of screaming, and first Sterling Anderson got fired or quit, then Jinnah Hosein got the job on an interim basis, and now Jinnah Hosein got replaced.

Under any circumstance, this hire and this dynamic means Autopilot is late, real late. Even minor features like auto wipers missing can only mean that. It is thus clear that Tesla will continue to sell less-spec'd cars for many months into the future.

Accounting Implications

It is common to see people referring to Tesla's Autopilot as possibly having two levels:

The autopilot driver-assistance features, now called Enhanced Autopilot even though it trails AP1. This is a $5,000 feature.

And the coming full autonomy. This costs $3,000 right now.

This is basically wrong. There is yet another autopilot level which people don't usually refer to. I am talking about basic safety features, of which automatic emergency braking is the biggest example, but which also include blind spot warnings and lane departure warnings. These features are supposed to be included with every car, even if the customer doesn't pay for any Autopilot options.

Now, when Tesla sells a car, it isn't just selling a single product. It's instead selling a basket of goods and services. Already, Tesla recognizes in its accounting that when it delivers a Tesla. Beyond the car, it's delivering a basket of:

Service plans, where applicable.

Supercharger access.

Internet connectivity.

Ongoing software updates.

So, when a car is sold, Tesla doesn't recognize the entirety of the revenue received for it. Instead, it has to defer an amount for each of those deferred-delivery services. For instance, here's Tesla's quantification of how much it deferred in revenue during Q3, for those:

As of September 30, 2016, we had deferred $57.5 million, $84.7 million, $52.7 million, and $8.0 million related to the purchase of vehicle maintenance and service plans, access to our Supercharger network, internet connectivity, and future software updates, respectively.

That was before Tesla started delivering incomplete Autopilot-bearing vehicles. Since Tesla is now selling a car that doesn't have some of the basic promised safety features, or the enhanced autopilot or full autonomy features for which it charges, Tesla ought to have to defer the revenues it received for those as-yet-not-delivered features. These would be:

A part of the base price of the vehicle for not-yet-delivered safety features.

The options charged for the not-yet-delivered enhanced Autopilot features.

And the options charged for the not-yet-delivered Full Autonomy features.

Of course, Tesla can have lots of leeway on how it values the not-yet-delivered safety features. It can also decide that it somehow partially delivered Enhanced Autopilot. However, the amounts can still be significant. If we consider Enhanced Autopilot alone, here's how several levels of adoption would impact revenue deferrals:

The per-share impact is on EPS. Tesla will be bearing the (increased hardware) costs even as it defers the revenues, so these deferred revenues hit EPS directly. As I said, the estimates above are for Enhanced Autopilot alone. The basic safety features ought to have an additional impact and they're present on every car (100% take rate).

As an aside, it's curious that Tesla would charge less for "full autonomy" than for "enhanced autopilot". The implication seems clear:

Tesla implicitly does not expect to deliver.

Tesla wants to put a lower valuation on the resulting liability once it does not deliver, even while gaining the goodwill from "full autonomy coming ahead of everybody else."

"Not expecting to deliver" gains even more relevance if you take into account that for someone leasing a car, not delivering those features in 2 or 3 years means "not delivering at all."

It Doesn't Stop Here

The impact from not delivering Autopilot doesn't stop at its accounting implications. Autopilot is a huge selling point for the car.

Now, Tesla cannot demo AP2 because it doesn't have AP2 working. So, what has Tesla been doing? It has been demo'ing AP1 to customers who can only buy AP2 cars. Some of the customers might be aware that what they're being demo'ed isn't what they're actually buying. Some others might bite on the promise that it's coming "next week" (something which Elon seems to re-iterate/tweet every other week). Many will simply think that they're being demo'ed something which they'll be buying next.

Either way, AP2 seems to be delayed for months (before it hits AP1-level functionality). Given this, increasingly it will be apparent that still using AP1 cars in demos is a bait and switch. Again, as with Countergate, this is straining Tesla's goodwill as a brand. The most valuable asset Tesla has is being risked recklessly.

It is under these circumstances that replacing the Autopilot VP/Director needs to be seen, and not under the sunny rays of "Tesla just got a massive Apple hire!!!"

Indeed, if anything one could also question how wise it would be to hire an executive stepped on building languages and compilers to lead a project which will increasingly rely on the very different paradigm of machine learning. It would be a bit like hiring an executive from the procedural world to lead a team exclusively focused on object-oriented programming (arguably, the machine learning paradigm is even farther apart). However, the only reason I wouldn't give much weight to this is simply the fact that he'll be there to lead a team, not to program or be a technical guru.

Conclusion

The hiring of Chris Lattner is the recognition that Tesla has a problem with Autopilot 2. The timing, and the fact that two, not one, Tesla executives departed makes that a certainty.

Ongoing Autopilot 2 problems can easily have both an earnings impact (due to needed revenue deferrals) and, if sustained, a demand impact. After all, we're not just talking about people waiting for lane keeping or full autonomy features. We're talking about people buying premium vehicles without emergency braking in this day and age. Or without automatic wipers. Indeed, if emergency braking was already mandatory, those vehicles wouldn't even be legal to sell.

I expect Tesla to eventually solve its ongoing Autopilot 2 troubles. But it boggles the mind to see the media not noticing the obvious chaos that this hire represents.

On a final note, this is just one more example of significant executive departures at Tesla. An ever-changing team, along with the environment which promotes such attrition, is unlikely to be a winner long term.

