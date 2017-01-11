Dividend Champion Portfolio - January Update

The High Yield Dividend Champion Portfolio is a publicly tracked stock portfolio on Scott's Investments. Its goal is to capture quality high-yield stocks with a history of raising dividends.
The screening process for this portfolio starts with the "Dividend Champions" as compiled by DRIP Investing. The list is comprised of stocks that have increased their dividend payout for at least 25 consecutive years. Stocks are then ranked on yield, P/E and 3-year dividend growth rate but payout ratio is no longer a factor.
Stocks are sold on the re-balance date (generally around the 5th of the month) when they drop out of the top 15 (to limit turnover) and are replaced with the next highest rated stock.
The top 25 stocks are below and displayed in order of their overall ranking (figures are from the end of December):
|Name
|Symbol
|Yield
|P/E
|3-yr
|Target Corp.
|TGT
|3.32
|13.25
|13.66
|VF Corp.
|VFC
|3.15
|18.52
|18.69
|AT&T Inc.
|T
|4.61
|18.10
|2.17
|T. Rowe Price Group
|TROW
|2.87
|16.95
|12.43
|Old Republic International
|ORI
|3.95
|13.01
|1.37
|Consolidated Edison
|ED
|3.64
|18.19
|2.90
|Altria Group Inc.
|MO
|3.61
|25.42
|8.59
|Helmerich & Payne Inc.
|HP
|3.62
|999.00
|28.76
|Computer Services Inc.
|OTCQX:CSVI
|2.82
|19.27
|20.89
|Eagle Financial Services
|OTCQX:EFSI
|3.42
|15.42
|2.57
|Kimberly-Clark Corp.
|KMB
|3.22
|20.75
|6.21
|Coca-Cola Company
|KO
|3.38
|25.13
|7.72
|Emerson Electric
|EMR
|3.44
|22.66
|4.70
|Universal Corp.
|UVV
|3.39
|18.97
|1.96
|National Retail Properties
|NNN
|4.12
|40.55
|3.62
|Wal-Mart Stores Inc.
|WMT
|2.89
|14.99
|3.26
|PepsiCo Inc.
|PEP
|2.88
|22.95
|9.11
|Vectren Corp.
|VVC
|3.22
|20.86
|4.37
|Archer Daniels Midland
|ADM
|2.63
|17.29
|16.45
|Exxon Mobil Corp.
|XOM
|3.32
|42.18
|6.60
|Mercury General Corp.
|MCY
|4.14
|27.12
|0.41
|Johnson & Johnson
|JNJ
|2.78
|20.18
|6.74
|McDonald's Corp.
|MCD
|3.09
|22.75
|4.98
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|EV
|2.67
|19.75
|9.45
|Procter & Gamble Co.
|PG
|3.19
|23.82
|4.12
There is no turnover in the portfolio this month.
The current portfolio is below:
|Position
|Average Purchase Price
|Initial Purchase Date
|Percentage Gain/Loss Excluding Dividends
|VFC
|57.39
|12/7/2016
|-7.23%
|ED
|70.41
|12/7/2016
|3.17%
|ORI
|16.22
|4/4/2014
|17.08%
|KO
|41.29
|12/7/2016
|-0.61%
|TGT
|68.65
|6/3/2016
|4.05%
|MO
|58.14
|1/7/2016
|16.48%
|TROW
|71.35
|7/5/2016
|2.99%
|HP
|80.9
|10/6/2014
|-2.55%
|UVV
|56.96
|10/6/2016
|15.70%
|T
|38.13
|3/7/2016
|7.03%
The portfolio equity curve is below:
Disclosure: None
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.