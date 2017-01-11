Avangrid: Utility With A Renewable Power Kicker

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) is a fairly new utility company, having been formed in 2015 through the merger of UIL Holdings and Iberdrola USA. The company operates in two segments: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. The company expects earnings to grow at 8-10% per year, which will lead to dividend growth. *Much of the following information is taken from the November 2016 Investor Presentation to the Edison Electric Institute*

Avangrid Networks - 70% of EBITDA:

Avangrid Networks comprises 8 utilities in 4 states (NY, CT, MA, and ME) with a total rate base of $8.6 billion. Rate base is expected to grow at ~6% per year through at least 2020, when it will be ~$11.8 billion. For utilities changes in rate base should scale linearly with changes in earnings power - so earnings should be ~37% higher in 2020 vs. 2016. Guidance for 2016 gave a range of $1.52-1.58/share from Networks - so by 2020, earnings per share from Networks should be $2.08-2.16.

Avangrid Renewables - 30% of EBITDA:

Avangrid Renewables is the 2nd largest operator of wind power in the U.S. The company owns and operates 5.7 GW of Wind & Solar power facilities, another 810 MW of assets under construction, and aspirations to hit 7.1 GW by 2020. These assets typically have long-term (15-30 year) contracts with utilities and large corporations as the counterparty. While some existing assets are beyond their contract life, all new assets will have long-term contracts. There is also opportunity to re-contract older assets to add stability and predictability. EPS Guidance for Renewables in 2016 was $0.51-0.54. Assuming minimal operating costs for new projects and comparable power prices, EPS could be $0.67-0.71 by 2020.

Balance Sheet Strength is Protection from Unknown

AGR has a very strong balance sheet relative to other utilities. The company operates at 2.3x Debt/EBITDA. Most utilities are around 4.0x and many renewable power companies run in excess of 8.0x when including project leverage. This balance sheet capacity can be used to ensure tough times in equity markets do not affect growth plans. Companies operating on the razor's edge for leverage will not enjoy this continuity.

What is it all worth?

Total EPS could grow from $2.00 in 2016 to $2.73 in 2020 as broken down in the table below.

Earnings Per Share 2016 vs. 2020 2016 Midpoint 2020 Midpoint Networks 1.55 2.12 Renewables 0.53 0.69 Corporate -0.08 -0.08 TOTAL $2.00 $2.73 Click to enlarge

AGR closed at $39.07 on 1/10/2017 - which is a P/E of 19.5x. The P/E in 2020 shouldn't be the same as today given that much of the growth will be in the past. A low-growth utility like Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) trades at 16.3x P/E. If we assume AGR trades down to that same P/E, the value of the stock should be $44.50. Plus, holders will have received at least $6.91 of dividends over the next 4 years at today's $1.728/year rate. This means a total value of $51.41 for investing $39.07. That's a CAGR of 7.1%.

Conclusion

A highly defensible 7.1% CAGR with stable/growing income potential sounds like a great deal to me. The mix of regulated utilities and renewable power makes for reasonable growth and great predictability.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.