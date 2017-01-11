There's Always Room For A Good Advisor: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

Ian Bezek highlights the severe limitations of the economics profession (and one economist in particular).

In our discussion of advisors' survivability on Monday, we saw one opinion that professional money managers are finished, and another that human wisdom will emerge triumphant. I would not have sought to revive this topic on Wednesday but for an article on today's SA that nicely reconciles the two points of view - and it comes from no less an authority than the head of Canada's largest robo-advisor, Randy Cass, CFA.

In an article posted on the CFA Institute Contributors' page, author Lauren Foster quotes Cass thusly:

What digital advice has done [is it] has created an entirely new distribution process that takes that person performing that service out of the equation." But he had some good news: 'Advisors who add value are extremely safe.'"

Score one for robos; score another for advisors. Score one for advisor critics who hate middlemen. Score another for investors who want that value-add. Everyone's a winner!

I'm reminded of collegiate-era career discussions that I or my brothers had with our parents. If one of us questioned whether, say, the legal field was over-crowded, the answer from one of our parents was, "there's always room for a good lawyer." (And, indeed, one of my brothers is today an outstanding and upstanding attorney.) And if the conversation turned to more impractical professions, say, my brother who wanted to become a rock star, the very clever reply was "as long as you're an educated rock star." (And indeed that brother is a successful and educated professional who still enjoys playing music on the side; so that education came in handy.)

I believe the same is true of financial advisors. There's always room for a good one.

