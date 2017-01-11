This PIMCO CEF Has Become Overpriced - Sell It While You Can

PIMCO has been one of the most successful fixed income fund sponsors in recent years, there is no question about it. And investors have taken notice of the company's success. So much so that PIMCO has become an object of admiration and aspiration. And, not surprisingly, PIMCO's funds have seen a significant surge in demand, mostly because of market perception of superior management. But I believe that the demand for some of these funds has become so high that they have moved into overpriced territory. In this article, I want to show you an example to illustrate what I mean.

I am going to talk about PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (PYN). As the name suggests the fund is invested in municipal bonds, mainly issued in the state of New York, although there are some holdings from Illinois state institutions. You can find more information about the fund's holdings in its latest SEC filing here. The holdings reveal nothing special and one wouldn't expect to see anything special. After all this is just another municipal bond fund. Why is PYN so sought after then? The main reason, I believe, is the fund's recent performance. Just take a look at the table below.

5-year performance is quite spectacular at close to 9%. Couple that with a very low expense ratio (0.40%) and you got yourself a sweet deal. Of all the funds invested in New York state municipal bonds, PYN is behind only two other funds in terms of 5-year performance, both of them run by PIMCO again.

When I look at the 10-year performance, however, my stomach drops. Less than 2% return. How can this be possible? Well, if you see how the fund faired in 2008, you would understand why. More than 40% decline in value. In fact the other two PIMCO funds that I mentioned, both of whom have better performance than PYN over the last 5 years, also do not look that spectacular on a 10-year basis. This certainly raises a red flag with me. I certainly do not want to hold on to a fund that does well when the market is doing well and then it loses almost half of its value in a recession.

On the other hand, every security could be a good buy at the right price. So, let's talk about PYN's market price. In the chart below you can see how the fund's price has moved in relation to its NAV.

For most of the time over the last 200 days PYN has traded above its NAV. I would assume that the main reason for that is PYN's superior performance as compared to other CEFs invested in municipal bonds issued by the state of New York. When the muni market took a hit late last year, however, PYN started trading very close to its NAV and for a brief moment even moved below NAV. Now that we have seen some recovery in munis, PYN's price has shot up again and is trading at levels not seen since before the decline in 2016. That I find simply astonishing. To put it in perspective, just take a look at the distribution of premiums/discounts to NAV of PYN in the chart below.

Over the last 200 days only in 0.5% of the time the premium to NAV has been so large. While the average premium is around 12.5%, the current one is above 20%. Given this significant departure of price with respect to NAV, I think PYN has moved into overvalued territory. Even if you buy the story of superior management skills and demand that the fund should be trading at a premium, I think you would agree that 20% is becoming a little excessive. I have also compared PYN to its benchmark - iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB). The story is similar.

While the correlation between PYN and MUB has been quite strong historically, the relationship between the two has broken off somewhat over the last days. That could largely be attributed to PYN's significant price appreciation.

So, all in all, I am quite convinced that PYN is overpriced both when compared to its NAV and when compared to its benchmark MUB. There is an opportunity here for a pair trade - one that involves shorting PYN and going long MUB. In doing so I am betting on the gap between the two securities closing and returning to historical levels. If you are a current holder of PYN, I would strongly suggest unloading your position at the current levels and moving to a different security with exposure to New York munis. Which one you would probably ask? Well, why not BlackRock New York Municipal Bond (BQH). I understand that the comparison between PNY and BQH is not perfect in terms of fund's specifics, but in one occasion you would be buying a security at a premium of more than 20% and in the other you would be buying at a discount of around 10%. What about returns, you would ask. Although BFY's returns are slightly lower over the 5-year horizon, over the last 10 years it has significantly outperformed PYN. If you are still not convinced about BQH, however, you can find plenty more funds with exposure to New York munis and you would probably find them at more reasonable prices than PYN.

Conclusion

PIMCO has been one of the most successful fixed income fund sponsors in the past decade and you should rightfully think that its portfolio managers are doing a great job at managing the fund's assets. That doesn't mean, however, that the PIMCO's funds are always a good buy. There is such thing as too expensive.

A good example of that is PYN. The fund is currently trading at a historically large premium to its NAV and that creates an opportunity for a pair trade with MUB. For those not interested into trading, but who want to have exposure to the New York municipal bonds, I would suggest steering away from PYN and looking into other securities that are trading at more reasonable levels such as BQH.

Disclosure: I am/we are short PYN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.