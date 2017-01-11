5 Reasons Synergy Pharmaceuticals Should Strike A Distribution Deal With Valeant

During the next 18 months Synergy's Plecanatide is going to hit the market. How should they approach the launch in order to benefit investors the most?

As we have already covered before, Synergy's pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) prospects are better than ever. The company is transitioning out of the speculative play into a potentially rapidly growing GI powerhouse and for that reason we are bullish and just recommended a trade to make up to 9.8% on the next 40 days.

Many bears have argued that sooner rather than later a dilutive stock offering is going to be issued as the launch costs overwhelm Synergy. With $110 million in cash and cash equivalents we think that's a possibility, but not a necessity. We believe striking a partnership with Valeant (NYSE:VRX) is a much better option. This isn't just a recommendation for both companies´management as we believe they are already in talks with each other, but rather a continuation of our bullish thesis for both companies.

The source of our speculation comes from CafePharma. A service similar to LinkedIn for workers of the pharmaceutical industry. This site allows them to start anonymous message threads. Before you discard this source as unreliable, spend some time on the site. Sometimes workers discuss internal policies, air discontentment about managers, talk about layoffs, salaries, work opportunities, etc in an anonymous way. The anonymous characteristics makes it very compelling. Nobody ever knows who leaked what or who is who. No paper trail, no sign in to the site, etc. Not even the site knows who posted what except for their IP address. Sure, you need to take everything you read with a grain of salt, but if there's some truth to the rumors it would seem team members of Valeant have been interviewing at Synergy.

We believe a partnership between both companies will be a bullish development and we will give investors 5 reasons to support them. We will abstain from making concrete estimates for Plecanatide as we would be speculating beyond what management has already told us. The success, ultimately will depend on execution.

Cash Preservation

We believe Synergy's shares given Plecanatide's potential are severely undervalued. If Xifaxan, a GI product sold by Salix Pharmaceuticals, a division of Valeant is any indication, the potential for sales after several indications could be in the billions of dollars. But in order to achieve that they need to be very smart over the next couple of months. We believe Synergy's efforts should be better focused on creating new analogs for Plecanatide and investing on research and development rather than trying to build a GI salesforce.

On January 27th Plecanatide is set to be approved by the FDA for CIC and approximately another 12 months will pass by before it's approved for IBS-C. If Synergy decides to go alone, building a significant salesforce for one single indication will be a waste of money and create a drag on profitability. A small 300 men salseforce at $120,000 base plus sign in bonuses will create a $45 million dollar expense. This is a waste of money to promote just 1 product plus it wouldn't be big enough compared to other pharmaceutical companies that have in excess of 1,500 representatives to cover a portfolio of drugs.

Combine that with administrative expenses, the NDA filing for IBS-C, research and development and a secondary offering might ensue at a very unfavorable price. On the 3rd quarter the company posted a $38 million loss. At that rate plus the buildup in its salesforce and the company will run out of cash within a year. We believe an additional 30 million shares would be sold for $8 a piece for a total of $240 million.

If they decide to start with a small salesforce of 300, initial sales will disappoint, shares will go lower and then the drug peak sales potential will be significantly reduced making any future takeover premiums lower.

With Valeant, there's no conflict of interest

Salix has a total of 10 drugs for treating GI disorders but none of them compete with Synergy's drugs expected to soon hit the market. Actually Xifaxan, which is used to treat traveler's diarrhea, hepatic encephalopathy and IBS-D has already achieved a blockbuster status for 2016. (Sales of over 1 billion dollars). IBS (Irritable Bowel Syndrome) manifests itself in 3 different forms: With Diarrhea (IBS-D), with constipation (IBS-C) and a mix of both/Mixed (IBS-M).

Synergy's Plecatanide for IBS-C is the perfect compliment to cross sell with physicians. It would become a one stop shop for physicians and Plecanatide could easily build up on the success of Xifaxan. Physicians already love and trust Xifaxan. They would trust Plecanatide a whole lot more if it was sold as a sister product to Xifaxan and by the same company. Think about what Brent Saunders said when they launched Viberzi, the compliment to Linzess.

"IBS should be thought about as a continuum with constipation on one end and diarrhea on the other. And because we're able to market two products to the same condition essentially, we're able to talk about it in a more complete way," he said on the call. "And I think it's a competitive advantage." - Brent Saunders

Valeant is significantly building up its Primary Care Salesforce

Valeant announced on November 29, that they were going to significantly increasing its sales force to focus on potential primary care prescribers for Xifaxan. According to Joe Papa, CEO of Valeant, 70% of IBS-D patients present symptoms to a primary case physicians. Due to the lack of a good salesforce, Valeant was missing on 90% of Xifaxan's potential.

Valeant produces earnings in excess of $4b before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, has more than 22,000 employees around the world and has almost $10b in revenue per year. If a firm this large is missing on 90% of one of its products potential, Synergy could be missing on 99% of its potential due to the lack of economies of scale.

Valeant is on desperate need to put its past behind

Valeant has been the poster child of bad pharmaceutical behavior. Due to some price increases, and the unfortunate event that one of its employees was defrauding Valeant through Philidor, many traders have even gone as far as calling Valeant a sewer, incorrigible, toxic and fraudulent. But truth is Valeant is none of them. After 15 months since allegations were made and just about every state attorney looking at their practices the best they have come up with is to find that Valeant was a victim rather than a perpetrator. But nevertheless the storm caused Valeant to miss its original revenue expectations by $3b.

Nothing will be better for Valeant to put its past behind than one deal with one of the most promising companies in the GI market. This will help pay for the significant expansion in their salesforce for IBS-D while at the same time helping Synergy's Plecatanide achieve its peak sales potential.

Though most big pharmaceutical companies would treat Synergy like a poor second class player, Valeant would put a red carpet to its feet. Though 50% to 50% partnerships are common in deals without upfront payments, we believe Valeant would provide up to a 65% to 35% split in order to secure a deal. The increase in sales for Plecatanide would more than make for the lost revenue split. Also selling and administrative expenses will be lower at Synergy and would help make the company look more profitable.

Synergy needs a strong partner

Linzess from Allergan and Ironwood's partnership already have a salesforce of 1,500 members promoting Allergan Linzess (the direct competitor of Plecanatide). The only way Synergy can get a strong foot in the market is through a partnership and that partner should be Valeant.

Valuation impact:

Think about the sales potential for illustration purposes:

For 2017

Synergy going alone sales: $180 million - $45 million additional Work Force cost = Gross revenue of $135 million

Partnering with Valeant: $300 million minus $105 million distribution fee = Gross revenue of $195 million

For 2018

*assuming an increase to 500 million in workforce and approval for IBS-C in early 2018

Going Alone: $325 million - $60 million= $265 Million

With Valeant: $540 - $189 = $351

With an expense run rate of $38 million per quarter or $152 million per year we can see that going alone would result in a loss for 17 million for the company in 2017. While it would result in an EBITDA profit of 43 million Partnering with Valeant. In 2018, an EBITDA profit of $113 million alone and $199 with Valeant. If we apply a a conservative 13x EV to EBITDA valuation look at the drastic results:

Market Cap Alone: $1.5b end of 2018 (25% upside)

Market Cap with Valeant: $2.6b end of 2018 (110% upside)

Summary

We are bullish on Synergy shares and we believe a partnership with Valeant will put a secondary offering off the table and will help unlock value immediately for current shareholders.

We are bullish on shares of Valeant too and we recently highlighted a trade with up to a 73% profit potential. We also recommend investors to get exposure to Allergan.

Risks to investment thesis

The risks associated with investing in these stocks are as follows:

Synergy:

On January 27, 2017 the FDA will decide whether to approve plecatanide for the use of CIC. Even though we are confident on the approval, a negative outcome for this event would send the shares tumbling down possibly all the way to the $4.50 area. It would also create a risk for a secondary offering at a highly unfavorable price.

Valeant:

Valeant is currently being investigated by multiple states about its ties with specialty pharma Philidor. We have estimated possible liabilities of up to $2 billion dollars. We believe these investigations to be the biggest drag on Valeant's valuation. Thanks to asset sales recently announced we believe settlements could be coming in the near future and shares to have an even bigger rally afterwards. But should liabilities exceed our initial estimates, we would then consider changing our stance on the stock.

