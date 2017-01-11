Bitcoin Volatility Off The Hook - It's All About China

Volatility has been the name of the game across all asset classes for months and the cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has been perhaps the most volatile asset of all. Uncertainty about the future political and economic path of the United States, Europe and China has contributed to the high degree of variance in asset prices.

Bitcoin is the newest and one of the most interesting assets. While the trend of globalism over recent years has seen increasing rejection from voters, Bitcoin is a quasi-pan-global currency. I have written several articles about the cryptocurrency as its introduction has intrigued me. The blockchain technology that belies the asset has amazing applications for accounting, back office and operations for all assets as it creates a chain of ownership. The Commodities Futures Trading Commission considers Bitcoin a commodity but it is much more and at the same time, much less than that. In the past, gold had been the most likely candidate to serve as flight capital for those looking to shield their wealth from governmental influence but in countries with onerous capital controls like China, Russia and India, Bitcoin has taken some market share from the yellow metal.

Meanwhile, in a sign of the increasing influence of Bitcoin, the asset rose to an all-time high at the beginning of 2017.

All-time highs in the cryptocurrency

At the beginning of 2016, Bitcoin was trading around $430. By the start of 2017, the price had almost tripled.

Click to enlarge As the chart of Bitcoin shows, the price of the cryptocurrency rallied to highs of $1129.87 on January 4. The prior all-time high for Bitcoin was at $979.35 in November 2013. On January 11, it was trading below the $800 level.

Bitcoin corrected quickly from its highs on January 4, in fact on that same day the price of the esoteric currency or commodity, depending on what one decides to call the asset, absolutely tanked.

A huge volatility day and a bearish key reversal

On January 4, the day that Bitcoin rallied to its all-time pinnacle of value, the market simply ran out of buying at prices over $1125. Bitcoin fell below $900 on January 4 before recovering to over the $900 level in the days that followed. The price action, from a technician's point of view, was a bearish key reversal trading pattern on the daily chart. On January 11, a Chinese announcement that the government will conduct investigations on Bitcoin exchanges caused the price to plunge. Given the speculative nature of the cryptocurrency market, time will tell if the high established on January 4 will stand for a long time or the selloff is a temporary event on the way to more lofty levels. The problem with technical analysis for the price of Bitcoin is that there is just not enough historical data as trading in the asset only dates back to 2010 and Bitcoin is in the process of writing its history right now.

The surge in Bitcoin presents a problem for one closed government in the world as it has turned out to be one of the best methods of transferring funds out of a nation under that government's monetary radar, to some extent. Bitcoin has massive drawbacks as it is stored in a computer wallet and could be subject to hacking. Additionally, the failure of the Mount Gox cryptocurrency exchange was an example of how fraud could creep into the market and destroy the value and even the existence of the asset in a heartbeat. The aspect of Bitcoin that attracts so many people around the world could turn out to be its downfall. The lack of regulation to protect the public from bad behavior is a significant downside for a market that has gained in popularity around the globe. While the CFTC has designated Bitcoin as a commodity, they have no jurisdiction nor do they have the resources or ability to regulate an asset that is the equivalent of a financial drone flying below all detectable radar. The CFTC's interest in Bitcoin is likely based on the application of blockchain technology to all markets because Bitcoin itself was built by programmers to be almost impossible to regulate. After all, regulation would destroy the whole point of the asset.

China holds the key to Bitcoin

Bitcoin is perfectly suited for those who wish to transfer wealth from a closed economy to an open one. In nations like China, India and Russia, Bitcoin is a God-send for anyone with some money. The most populous nation in the world, China has become ground zero for Bitcoin trading. About 95% of Bitcoin trading emanates from the Asian nation. The recent devaluation of the yuan likely led to a rise in the value of the cryptocurrency. However, China tightened its grip on the currency to stop the outflow and shorting of yuan and Bitcoin rose sharply on January 4 only to turn around and tank. While the yuan rallied by 1%, Bitcoin moved 20% lower from the highs. The yuan is a currency while Bitcoin is an asset that has yet to find its true identity which could be a function of its liquidity.

Additionally, the Chinese are notorious speculators. The relationship between the yuan and Bitcoin likely attracted lots of speculative buying in the asset as the government devalued the yuan to stimulate economic growth. After all, Bitcoin rallied from $400 to over $1100 over the past year. On December 21, the price of Bitcoin was still below $800 and it rallied by over 40% in just 15 days. Now it is back below $800, at least at the time I wrote this piece.

Like a game of musical chairs, the music suddenly stopped in Bitcoin on January 4 at the highs as speculators scrambled for an exit and sold their long positions into a hole.

It is a very small market

The number of Bitcoin is constant and the market cap of the markets is a function of price. Unlike paper currency governments cannot create more Bitcoin or decrease the amount in circulation. At $796.37 Bitcoin has a total market cap of $12.82 billion and while it is a burgeoning market with liquidity at times, the total size is not on par with any major world currency. However, it is a new asset and the recent move signaled that liquidity still needs to mature in the market before it can move to the next level as a mainstream asset.

Bitcoin will continue to thrive so long as certain governments around the world refuse to allow the free flow of funds outside of their borders. Flight capital has traditionally been in the form of assets like gold or diamonds. However, diamonds are not fungible and $10 million worth of gold at $1180 per ounce weighs over 260 pounds. $10 million worth of bitcoin weighs nothing as it can exist in a secure computer wallet, albeit with a level of risk. That risk could be worth it for those living in countries where the fear of confiscation outweighs the risk of hacking or some other form of meltdown in the cryptocurrency.

Meanwhile, the nefarious potentials for Bitcoin in the world of arms and drug dealing and other criminal pursuits are reasons why governments will continue to find the asset problematic. The irony of Bitcoin is that the reason it exists could be the reason that leads to eventual failure. However, time will tell and the volatility we saw at the start of 2017 will only serve to draw more speculative players to the market. After all, Bitcoin is now action central in markets.

Expect big volatility

I expect that the volatility in Bitcoin on January 4 and January 11 is only the beginning for the cryptocurrency in 2017 and beyond. Bitcoin is the perfect answer for the governmental structures and political ideologies in China, Russia and India as well as other closed nations around the world. To those with assets, Bitcoin has turned out to be worth this risk to transfer wealth to other regions of the world. While Bitcoin was appreciating, those transferring wealth got the best of both worlds, more value while transporting nest eggs away from the shores of monetary oppression. The risks may rise but the demand will not. Many of those looking to move assets across borders would pay handsomely for that ability. Therefore, even if they lose on the Bitcoin transaction, those who have the most vested interests in the market will wind up winners as they achieve their goal.

For now Bitcoin is all about China and I do not expect that to change anytime soon. I reckon we will see more episodes of wild volatility and speculative fever over the months and years to come. However, it is likely that the Chinese government will do everything in their power to limit or discontinue the availability of Bitcoin as its utility runs counter to the government's wishes and dictates. Look for the governmental interest in Bitcoin to rise to new highs in 2017 as the price moves all over the map.

