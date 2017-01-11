Staffing 360 Solutions' (STAF) Executive Chairman Brendan Flood on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

January 11, 2016 9:00 ET

Executives

Darren Minton – Executive Vice President

Brendan Flood – Executive Chairman of the Board

Matthew Briand – President, Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director

David Faiman – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Jeremy [Blum] – Private Investor

William Gregozeski – Greenridge Global

Darren Minton

Thank you to everyone who has joined us today for Staffing 360’s fiscal 2nd quarter 2017 earnings conference call. I’m joined here today by Brendan Flood, Staffing 360’s Executive Chairman; Matt Briand, President and Chief Executive Officer; as well as David Faiman, our Chief Financial Officer.

Now, with that I’d like to turn the call over to Staffing 360’s Executive Chairman Brendan Flood.

Brendan Flood

As usual on these calls I will make a few opening remarks. I will then hand the call over to Matt Briand for some extra color on the performance of our operations and to David Faiman to add some detail on the financial statements. At that point, I will discuss progress on our strategic aims before opening the call to Q&A.

The second quarter of fiscal 2017 had continued to build upon the performance of the previous several quarters and another solid performance has been delivered. This has been a great start to the fiscal year to us having now delivered $95 million of revenue in the first six months, we are on a $190 million annualized revenue run rate. We have announced another quarter of double digit revenue growth, improvements on nearly all metrics year-over-year, and adjusted EBITDA of $1.4 million which has resulted in driving a trailing 12 months adjusted EBITDA total of $5.4 million, a major achievement and a new high point.

You will hear how our operational performance has continued to make strides and how our business margins have continued to grow. You will also hear how our balance sheet has continued to strengthen which has been a constant feature of our discussions on these calls over the past 12 months. We continue to commend each and every one of our employees for the positive improvements that they deliver on a daily basis.

With each quarter that we put under our belt, our strategy of building an international staffing firm with revenues in excess of $300 million has been strengthened and importantly, is being validated. We now find ourselves nearly two-thirds of the way of reaching this goal. At this point I will hand the call over to Matt Briand, our President and CEO for an update on our operational performance.

Matthew Briand

Before Dave dives into the financials, I will provide some of the highlights of our operations as we continue to grow and implement our acquisition strategy. First and foremost, we are reporting another period of double digit growth this fiscal quarter with revenue increasing by 14% year-over-year. The first two quarters of the fiscal year are typically our seasonally strongest periods since they are towards the end of the calendar year when temporary staffing sees some of its highest demands and this quarter is in the same range at $47 million in overall revenue.

Part of this is fueled by the acquisition of the JM Group during Q2 last year which ended November 30, 2015. As you may recall the JM Group has been one of the U.K.’s leading recruitment firms for over three decades with a strong IT focus. Although we are undergoing a high growth acquisition strategy with six companies acquired since inception, this growth is not only due to the bump we see from each company we see that joins the team. Underlying this growth, we are seeing 7% organic growth from our business units in both the U.S. and the U.K.

We are broadening our sales offering into our existing market of North Carolina where we announced our most recent new office two quarters ago. Although the region has been historically focused on light industrial business, we have just launched initiatives to branch out into more professional services in the Charlotte market and we are seeing excellent progress so far on higher margin contracts.

This is combined with efforts to maximize efficiencies including the proactive campaign we first discussed last quarter where we have worked over the past few years to reduce our workers’ compensation claims that has translated into over $500,000 of insurance cost savings per year starting this year. This is a major win as we continue to streamline expenses and increase economies of scale.

Lastly, we are pleased to announce that Richard Pickard has been appointed the new CEO of our Longbridge business in London. Richard has over 25 years of experience and as the former director of financial services at Oliver James Associates, we are looking forward to seeing new growth from our operations in the United Kingdom.

In summary, we have achieved $47 million of quarterly revenue, we have announced another quarter with double digit growth year-over-year including 7% organic growth underlying those numbers, and our employees have done a fantastic job growing the business and realizing efficiencies and we look forward to some of our new initiatives. I will hand the call over to David Faiman, our chief financial officer for some of the financials.

David Faiman

Staffing 360 had another great quarter. Our revenue for the fiscal 2nd quarter of $47.1 million was 14% higher than the prior year quarter of $41.4 million. Of that growth 7.2% was derived organically, 7.5% from the acquisition of the JM Group, partially offset by 0.7% from foreign currency translation, naming from the weakening of the Pound Sterling.

Gross profit grew 8.4% from $7.5 million to $8.1 million driven primarily by overall revenue growth, while gross margin contracted a bit from 18.1% to 17.2% mainly due to mix of business. Overall, operating expenses improved not only as a percentage of revenue but also in absolute dollars. Operating expenses of $8.2 million was a 10.6% and almost $1 million reduction from the comparable quarter of $9.1 million, which is 17.3% of revenue versus 22.1% of revenue in the prior year. Continued operating efficiencies and lower professional fees were contributing factors.

This performance translated into a loss from operations of only $69,000 which is a $1.6 million or almost 96% improvement from the prior year. Other expenses were almost unchanged at $1.3 million resulting in a net loss of $1.4 million a 55.1% improvement from the prior year net loss of $3.2 million.

Finally, adjusted EBITDA grew for the sixth quarter in a row by 10.1% to $1.4 million, an increased the company’s trailing 12 month adjusted EBITDA to $5.4 million which is 121% improvement over the comparative trailing 12-month period.

Turning now to the six months ended November 30, 2016, revenue of $94.9 million was 22.9% higher than the prior year of $77.2 million. Of that growth, 10.7% was derived organically, 12.9% from the acquisition of Lighthouse Placement Services and the JM Group, partially offset by 0.7% from foreign currency translation. Gross profit expanded 20.3% from $13.8 million to $16.6 million, driven primarily by overall revenue growth while gross margin contracted from 17.9% to 17.5% on the mix of business.

Overall operating expenses increased slightly from $16 million to $16.6 million, but improved as a percentage of revenue from 20.8% to 17.5%. Again, operating efficiencies due to lower professional fees were contributing factors resulting in operating leverage of 44% for the six-month period.

This performance translated into substantial improvement in our loss from operations which was only $23,000 for the six months compared with $2.2 million for the comparable six-month period in the prior year. Other expenses were almost unchanged at $2.6 million, resulting in a net loss of $2.7 million a 44.1% improvement from the prior year net loss of $4.9 million. For the six months, adjusted EBITDA was $3.2 million a 67% improvement over the prior year of $1.9 million.

Applying the trailing 12 month adjusted EBITDA results of $5.4 million, our leverage ratio defined as the net value of debt and other long term liabilities divided by the adjusted EBITDA, declined from 7.1 times to only 1.9 times. In addition, in January, we successfully amended convertible notes of $2.7 million to extend their maturity date to October 1, 2018.

This amendment significantly reduces the company’s debt service over the next 12 months and we are pleased that Hillair has that confidence in the company and its strategy. In addition to the extension of the maturity date the terms of the amendment provided Hillair with 600,000 shares of stock and increased the overall maturity value by $400,000, a conversion price of $3 and no interest payable until October 1, 2017 and then payable quarterly thereafter.

Finally, turning to cash flow, cash flow used by operating activities for the six months was $2 million reflecting the significant growth in revenue. Coupled with our net inflows from our accounts receivable revolving loan credit facilities, net cash flow was $800,000 during the period.

At this point I’ll hand the call back to Brendan before we open for Q&A.

Brendan Flood

As I’ve mentioned in each of the calls over the past year, one of the principle goals of the organization is to strengthen the balance sheet to allow us to deliver on our M&A program. You’ve heard from Dave how we’ve improved our balance sheet and how, since the end of the quarter, we have successfully refinanced further short term debt of $2.5 million by moving the maturity date out 21 months to October 2018. That said, we still have some work to do in our balance sheet and will continue to drive additional initiatives to further strengthen it.

We have a strong pipeline of potential acquisitions and this pipeline gets more and more full as the weeks and months go by. At the moment, we have not completed and acquisition in 14 months and this has primarily been driven by our desire to integrate what we already have and to continue to program whilst strengthening our balance sheet. Our aim to get to $300 million in annualized revenues has not changed however.

On January 26th, we shall host our first annual shareholders meeting as a NASDAQ listed company. This meeting will be held in New York City and all of the details can be found on our website. For those of you who have not yet voted on the various matters covered in our proxy statement, I encourage you to do so as soon as possible to ensure that your vote counts. For those of you who can make the meeting in person, you will be made more than welcome.

In conclusion, we have continued our strong start to our fiscal year and we are looking to continue this trend in the coming quarters. At this point I would like to hand the call over to the Q&A session please.

(Operator Instructions) Your first call comes from Jeremy [Blum] – Private Investor.

Q - Jeremy [Blum]

All the acquisitions you’re talking about, you’ve got a lot of debt coming due, you’re scrambling and diluting to take care of this debt, you’ve got a weak balance sheet, I don’t understand why you’re still looking at acquisitions when your balance sheet is such an issue at this point.

Brendan Flood

It’s a parallel pass and the first thing we want to do and part of the conversation we had with every potential acquisition target is that our primary aim is to correct our balance sheet and that we don’t want to bring someone into the family that potentially puts even greater risk in our balance sheet. That said, as a staffing company, $190 million sounds like a lot of money but it’s not that big. As soon as we have completed the work that we are doing in right sizing our balance sheet, we need to be ready to start acquiring companies again so long as we have sufficient finance in order to do it. But we need to get to $300 million because $300 million is a medium sized staffing company and then we need to rock on from there.

Your next question comes from William Gregozeski – Greenridge Global.

William Gregozeski

I have a couple questions. As far as the organic growth rate, now that there’s no acquisition comparables going forward as of today, what kind of organic growth rate do you guys see going forward?

Matthew Briand

As we indicated, our organic growth of the last quarter was 7% and while that’s a point or two higher than the industry average, we will continue to maintain that same level on a go-forward basis. I feel fairly confident with that as a minimum.

William Gregozeski

As far as the gross margins being down a bit year-over-year, what would be the reason for that?

David Faiman

It’s a combination of mix of revenue between light industrial business being a bit higher as a percentage of the overall revenue. While our margins are quite hefty for our light industrial business compared to the market, they are overall lower than the professional side of the business so the mix of revenue contributed to that. Perm versus contract work was relatively unchanged so that was not a factor and then our JM Group acquisition operates slightly lower to its U.S. counterparts in the industry in terms of gross margin and that acquisition, which we did in November of last year, we had a full quarter’s worth this year. Those were all the main driving factors.

Matthew Briand

If I could just add one piece to that. Again, as Dave mentioned, light industrial being kind of the larger segment of which we’re operating and the margins are traditionally lower as viewed to professional services, but one thing we’ve been able to do year-over-year is we did drive those margins up by about a half a point and the workers’ comp savings that we had referenced in the call earlier is going to again, impact those rates, the light industrial rates on a go-forward basis. So again, we should see some additional improvement in margin there as well.

While some of these other things, perm placement ticks up and professional services ticks up, we’re also putting a lot of focus to that segment of the business and we are driving that forward.

Brendan Flood

One final comment on that just to make it explicitly clear, we don’t have any business units that are seeing any declines in margins.

William Gregozeski

I’m on the other side of the last caller, I think you guys absolutely do need acquisitions. Do you still have the robust pipeline and are you seeing any change in valuational pulls?

Brendan Flood

We do have a robust pipeline. I think as with every economic cycle, the further we get away from the previous downturn the greater the valuation [inaudible] that sellers have in their head so we’re seeing a bit. But amazingly and different to the last recession of 2002, in 2004 everybody had forgotten that 2002 had ever happened. There is a greater degree of realism in the market now in terms of multiples so we’re not seeing a huge amount of appreciation but we’re seeing a little bit of it.

William Gregozeski

In regards to the Hillair amendment, are you going to have to take some kind of non-cash charge for the 600,000 shares that were converted at a lower price and then adding the $1.1 million of principle? Is there a non-cash charge you’re going to have to take on that?

David Faiman

There will likely be some type of non-cash charge. We’re still working through the accounting for it, whether it’s a modification of the old debt or sort of a replacement of the old debt with new debt. But either way there will be some, I don’t expect it to be this enormous number, but we’re still working through the math of that and that’ll happen in this quarter that we’re in right now.

William Gregozeski

What is the cash on hand and then the long term and short term debt at the end of the quarter?

David Faiman

The cash on hand at the end of the quarter is $1.2 million and our total long term debt the end of November is $7.7 million and the current portion is $3.7 million and that is adjusted for the Hillair amendment.

William Gregozeski

You’re $7.7 total?

David Faiman

Correct, $7.7 total long term debt with $3.7 is current.

(Operator Instructions) That marks the end of our question and answer session today. Does anyone on the team have any closing remarks?

Brendan Flood

As we continue to improve our balance sheet, exceed our operational milestones, and get closer to our stated aim of achieving a $300 million revenue run rate, we believe our full potential will begin to be realized. As a reminder, and I state this at the end of every one of these calls, as a management team we remain committed to growth in revenue, to growth in earnings, and to growth in shareholder value. Operator that is the end of our call. Thank you all again and have a very pleasant day.

Ladies and gentlemen this concludes today’s teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation and have a wonderful day.

