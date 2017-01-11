Gilead: Is 2 Better Than 1?

I first became seriously acquainted with Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in May 2015, when a fellow Seeking Alpha contributor recommended the stock as his 'best pick' in the healthcare industry. Fortunately, my due diligence led me to pass, as I was concerned about growth assumptions and impending competition. Prudence saved me about 30% in downside (excluding dividends).

Given the sector rotation(s) over the last two months, I thought GILD was worth another look as the valuation, on a pure multiple basis, is certainly much more attractive. On a trailing basis, GILD is trading for only 6.5x. Even with declining earnings forecasts, the Company is trading for 6.9x forward earnings estimates. GILD is trading for GM multiples!

While the Company boasts a growing HIV business, it is the Hepatitis C market that made GILD, and currently appears to be in the process of breaking the Company. It had been my understanding that the Hep C market was facing competitive and pricing pressures, but was generally a market with new penetration opportunities. However, in an interview on CNBC Tuesday, CEO John Milligan described the Company's Hep C franchise as basically having fixed a problem (diagnosed but uncured to cured) and now struggling to find new patients (to diagnosis and cure). In short, GILD (and its competitors) brilliantly solved a major health problem, but now that the problem is solved, volumes are in a terminal decline and pricing pressures are increasing.

Takeover Bait?

So we have a highly successful company that solved yesterday's problem. Unfortunately, GILD's enterprise value of $110+ billion is as large as many of the largest players in the industry (AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)- $134 billion, Allergan (NYSE:AGN)- $88 billion, Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)- $115 billion, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)- $303 billion, Merck (NYSE:MRK)- $180 billion, Novartis (NYSE:NVS)- $195 billion, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)- $233 billion and Sanofi (NYSE:SNY)- $117 billion). A gutsy buyout by PFE or JNJ could be accretive for the acquirer and win-win, but is highly doubtful. The rest of the industry is simply too small and/or conflicted to realistically acquire GILD.

M&A

The only way forward, as acknowledged by Mr. Milligan, is through M&A. The problem with M&A is its high level of risk (as an M&A professional, I concur). According to a 2015 Harvard study, between 70% and 90% of M&A acquisitions fail. Notwithstanding the Company's past success in M&A, I would argue in a highly competitive world, the ability for GILD to succeed (pay a fair price for a materially accretive acquisition) in M&A is far from assured. Further, since GILD's stock is so cheap, a deal would be expensive from a dilution perspective or leave the Company highly leveraged.

My Solution: Split the Company

The only solution I see that 1) provides value for shareholders 2) without incurring material risk is to split the Company in two. The Hep C franchise ('OldCo') can be separated from the rest of the Company (by spinning off the other parts of the Company).

Investors would receive a large, but declining cash flow. The multiple associated with this part of the Company would likely be higher than the current multiple because 1) there is decent certainty and predictability and 2) overheads from a cash cow could be minimized. The remainder of the Company, including the HIV franchise, pipeline products and R&D efforts would be spun-off into a 'New Co'. This Company could garner a multiple in the 12x-15x range as it would reflect a more traditional pharma company (albeit with a less diversified product mix). I suspect both OldCo (HepC) and NewCo would be attractive acquisition targets as they would represent an absorbable (not too large to acquire) company/product mix.

In researching this article, I note that in August, RBC Capital also suggested splitting GILD. The investment bank's analysis suggested a split Company would be worth +/- $100/share.

In the fall, the Company indicated synergies between the HIV and HEP C product lines make a synergy impractical. In my experience, I have never seen a management team positively respond to external calls for a corporate split. However, initial denials can turn into action, especially when a deep-pocketed activist investor creates enough "energy" to force "logic" to prevail.

Summary

While GILD is temping on a valuation basis, to me the best way to maximize shareholder value would be through a separation of the declining, but still highly profitable, Hep C franchise from everything else. Multiples from the HepC business would likely be higher than the existing multiple while the spin-off (everything else) company would likely garner materially higher multiples (12-15x). I would not be surprised if this "sum of the parts" would drive a 50% to 100% premium over the current $75 stock price. M&A is, on balance, value destroying, and GILD appears poised to 'force' deals which increases the odds of overpaying and failure.

As HEP C sales continue to decline, I expect an activist to step up and more formally call for the value-creating split-up of GILD. When this event comes to pass, I hope to take advantage of the value-creation a split GILD would create for shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AGN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.