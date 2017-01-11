Buying Opportunity For Activision Blizzard

After the release of its most recent quarterly results, Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) quickly lost about 18% of its market value despite beating EPS expectations and reporting in-line revenue. Total EPS came in at $0.49 for the quarter, outperforming expectations by $0.07 while revenue grew 51% yoy to $1.57 bln. On top of that, management raised its outlook for the full fiscal year. It now expects EPS for the full-year to reach $1.92 on top of revenue of $6.45 bln. Q4 revenues are expected to come in at $1.86 bln with Q4 EPS of $0.40.

While a raise in guidance always sounds good, in this case, it caused investors to stay away from the stock. Because despite having raised its guidance, the Street still expected more. The consensus for full year revenue, for example, was $0.11 bln higher than the updated guidance with EPS consensus being $0.06 higher than the guidance. The Q4 revenue guidance was $0.59 bln lower than expected with Q4 EPS guidance being $0.39 lower than the consensus.

Considering Activision's strong share price performance in 2016, such a sell-off after a lower than expected guidance seems justified. But I do not expect shares to drop much lower than their current value. Despite this short-term uncertainty, Activision's long-term growth story is still very much intact. We also must not forget that management tends to give conservative guidance.

Activision Blizzard

Activision's results are reported in four segments:

Activision Publishing - leading developer and publisher of software products and content.

Blizzard Entertainment - leader in online PC gaming.

King Digital Entertainment Limited - leading interactive mobile entertainment.

Other - Major League Gaming (eSports), Studios and Distribution.

Concerns about Call of Duty

Activision is mostly known for the Activision Publishing and Blizzard Entertainment segments. In these segments, you will find the results of all of the major games on consoles and PC. Just a few of the huge franchises Activision owns are Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Destiny, which combined accounted in the previous fiscal year for 71% of the consolidated net revenue. Recently, investors started to worry about the prospects of the Call of Duty franchise after many years of considerable growth, which could also be a part of the reason Activision's shares have experienced some downward pressure lately.

I would not worry too much about the future success of the Call of Duty franchise. Not because I believe that it will continue to see strong revenue growth going forward, but simply because Activision does not need strong growth in this franchise to see strong growth in the Activision Publishing and Blizzard Entertainment segments or as a company. Activision has plenty of other strong franchises that would be able to offset a decline in sales from the Call of Duty franchise.

Just think about the success Destiny and Overwatch had. Overwatch alone had 20 million registered player four months after launch. Keep in mind that those releases were the first time gamers got in touch with those brands. Activision will definitely try to get the most out of sequels. At the same time, these relatively new brands show that Activision has what it takes to create new brands that attract a lot of gamers and thus creating new sources of revenue.

eSports as a marketing tool

Although I am confident that Activision will offset any problems a less popular Call of Duty franchise might bring, there is something else that I am particularly excited about other than the ability to create fun games for the consumer which is also a big reason I am so excited about this stock.

eSports is the new growth market within the gaming industry. Just so you understand the prospects of eSports a bit, Deloitte had this to say about it on its website:

"Revenues for e-Sports are predicted to grow 25 percent in 2016, which is better than most mature sports, but not especially impressive for a new entertainment market. However, some believe eSports is approaching an upward inflection point: one American analyst predicts that eSports in the US alone will leap from $85 million in 2014 to $1.2 billion in 2018: a 94 percent compounded growth rate, which is triple the projected 2016 growth over 2015."

You can read their full report here.

I believe that this market could be huge for companies in the industry that invest early and big enough. It will be a big marketing tool for the companies that acknowledge its potential. Organizing eSports events and investing enough in it to make it work will cause consumers to be a lot more excited about new games coming out and stick longer to already existing games, thus also buying more of the downloadable content for said games.

Management sees the opportunities

The great thing about Activision is that management sees the opportunities this new market presents, which was brought up in the most recent earnings call:

"It's estimated that as many as 225 million people are now watching organized gaming competitions. Competition between videogame players is becoming as thrilling to watch as traditional professional sports. With the launch of professional global leagues, we believe games spectating will grow significantly as an opportunity for us and for our players. The increased popularity of spectator gaming will enable us to celebrate and reward our players and recognize their accomplishments. Professional gamers will eventually be as celebrated, honored and recognized as professional athletes. Professional gamers will be the role models and goodwill ambassadors of the digital generation and we believe great new business opportunities are emerging throughout the esports ecosystem which we helped pioneer more than a decade ago with games like StarCraft."

And:

"Our esports report and premium content recorded about 50 million video views on Facebook, growing 67% quarter-over-quarter and reached a record 11 million users in a single day."

Management does not just see these opportunities but acts on them as well. Overwatch, for example, was specifically designed to be the definitive competitive game and is therefore perfect for eSports. I believe that Activision will do more and more in the future to develop games that are designed to be perfect for eSports. The effect this will have on future earnings should not be taken lightly.

Risks

Obviously, Activision is not the only company that sees the potential eSports has. Since it is a new market, we will see a lot of competitiveness. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), for example, has been investing heavily in this new market and is currently the streaming and eSports platform leader. It has bought the streaming leader Twitch back in 2014 which then bought GoodGame and Curse. So what I am basically trying to say is that the opportunities of this market are big, but there will be competitors that will try to take away the shine of Activision's eSports section.

This might be the cause, but I am still very confident that Activision will be able to pull it off. There is room for a lot of competitors in the market. And Activision currently stands out alongside Amazon as the market leader because they saw the opportunity eSports presents at the right time. I believe Amazon and Activision will both stay market leaders, but Activision will benefit more from considering its current business model.

You can read more about Activision's and Amazon's current positions and prospects within the eSports market here.

Valuation

Activision currently trades at a P/E of 32, which may seem very high but actually is not that much higher than the industry average of 31. Besides, the forward P/E currently stands at 18 implying that there is a lot of upside. Besides a somewhat high P/E ratio, the P/S ratio is high as well, standing at 4.8 vs. an industry average of 4.2. Besides high valuation in terms of some multiples, Activision does have higher than average margins, which I think will only improve in the future. Its net margin currently stands at 14.6 vs. an industry average of 13.7, with an operating margin of 20.8 vs. an industry average of 15.1.

Another thing worth pointing out is that EPS has been decent the past few years, but far from great. While EPS grew from $0.93 in 2011 to $1.21 in 2015, during this same period, the company saw its shares outstanding decline drastically. It had 1.148 bln weighted average shares outstanding in 2011, which then declined to 728 mln in 2015. When looking at total net income, we can see that this even declined during that period from $1.085 bln to just $892 mln. This might also be a reason for concern among investors.

Despite the weak share price performance since the latest quarterly results, analysts too still expect strong growth in the future. I believe that a large portion of future earnings growth will be driven by using eSports as a marketing tool, which will only cause margins to surge if it can be successful. Although the relatively high valuation and mediocre earnings performance of the past few years might mean that there is still some downside on the short term, the long term looks much better.

Conclusion

While there are plenty of other reasons to be very excited about Activision's future, I wanted to point out that eSports is the amazing marketing tool for Activision that will make sure its games will become more successful in the future. The pressure the stock is currently experiencing is just short term. Activision has been too successful in the past creating amazing franchises that it is highly unlikely that they cannot improve their results drastically with such an amazing new marketing tool for their loved products and services.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ATVI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.