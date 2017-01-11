SUPERVALU's (SVU) CEO Mark Gross on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SUPERVALU Inc. (NYSE:SVU)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

January 11, 2017 10:00 ET

Executives

Steve Bloomquist - Investor Relations

Mark Gross - President and Chief Executive Officer

Bruce Besanko - Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Chuck Cerankosky - Northcoast Research

Mike Otway - Wolfe Research

Stephen Tanal - Goldman Sachs

Vincent Sinisi - Morgan Stanley

Bill Reuter - Bank of America/Merrill Lynch

Ajay Jain - Pivotal Research

Operator

At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the SUPERVALU’s Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. Mr. Steve Bloomquist, you may begin your conference.

Steve Bloomquist

Thank you and good morning everyone. I want to welcome you to SUPERVALU’s third quarter fiscal 2017 earnings conference call. Joining me today are Mark Gross, President and Chief Executive Officer and Bruce Besanko, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. Following prepared remarks, we will open up the call for your questions, so that we can accommodate as many people as possible. I would ask that you limit yourself to one question with one follow-up.

The information presented and discussed today includes forward-looking statements, which are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The risks and uncertainties related to such statements are detailed in our most recent 10-K filing and our interim 10-Q filings. In addition, certain information presented and discussed today constitutes non-GAAP financial measures. Information required to be disclosed about these measures is included in our earnings release and 8-K issued earlier today. A replay of today’s call will be available on our corporate website at www.supervalu.com.

With that, let me now turn the call over to Mark.

Mark Gross

Thanks, Steve and welcome everyone to our third quarter conference call. Today’s call represents the first for us as the new SUPERVALU following the announcement on December 5 of the closing of the sale of our Save-A-Lot business. With the sale, we have also begun to provide professional services to Save-A-Lot. This was a significant transaction to complete and we have great leaders and employees who worked diligently on getting this transaction done. I am very pleased with the outcome and how the transition to serve a Save-A-Lot as one of our largest professional services customers has proceeded today. Bruce will cover third quarter results and the accounting implications of the Save-A-Lot sale shortly, including the fact that Save-A-Lot is no longer included in our results from continuing operations. With the sale of Save-A-Lot complete and a resulting stronger balance sheet, we are looking forward to more strategically investing in and focusing on our core business as a leading grocery wholesaler. I continued to be optimistic about the tremendous growth opportunities in front of us as we pursue the mission of feeding our communities, including our families, neighbors and friends.

As I have stated before, we are focused on retaining our existing wholesale customers doing more business with these customers and adding new customers. In the third quarter, our teams continue to do a good job of understanding and meeting the needs of our customers. Our heightened focus on retaining customers is a clear recognition that a critical part of growing our business is maintaining the existing base. And we are doing this by making sure our service levels remain high, continuing to innovate with our private brand offerings, which keep up with the ever evolving customer preferences. Performing services in a timely and professional manner day in and day out and keeping our customers interest at the forefront of our thinking.

We also strive to keep our customers’ trust and confidence by responding to their needs quickly and being solution oriented. We are continuing our work to create an even stronger sales-driven culture and we think the best place to do this is with the customers we already have. We have an amazing network of customers ranging from single store operators to multi-store chains that span broadly across the country. These customers, retailers who already do business with SUPERVALU are the logical place for us to drive new business by working with customers who have already chosen to give us their business and trust, we are in a terrific position to bring them even more value and help better position them to serve and meet the needs of their customers.

A few of these additional opportunities may come from assisting our existing customers with stronger merchandising that emphasizes our private brand program, which we believe is truly best-in-class or it maybe in updating their store planograms with more relevant end caps that substitute less differentiated DSD product with items that better reflect the needs or desires of their local shoppers or it could be capturing a full category that we had not previously supplied such as meat or produce. Earlier in the year, one of our larger wholesale customers awarded us their produce business, which we had not previously had leading to double-digit increases in wholesale produce sales in Q3 compared to last year. Our field teams are doing a nice job in this area and taking advantage of the better and more timely information provided by our new CRM, or customer relationship management tools to better service our customers.

I also continue to be pleased with our ability to attract new customers to SUPERVALU. This was on display again with our previous announcement that Americas Food Basket, or AFB for short, had selected us as grocery wholesaler. AFB is a regional cooperative serving approximately 50 neighborhood stores, primarily in New York and parts of New England. And we have already begun the transition of this customer into our distribution network. I am pleased with the volume that we have added or expect to add from the announced affiliations during my first 11 months on the job.

Following the work we did this past fall, in 16 pilot stores with The Fresh Market, we are now ready to begin the broader transition of all stores the week of February 26. We are excited to serve this customer who truly has the unique niche in the industry. When the transition is complete, SUPERVALU will become The Fresh Market’s primary product supplier in 178 stores. The Fresh Market is a great example of a win-win solution where we can bring our assets and solutions to a customer, which saves them substantial dollars while making a fair return for our shareholders. But we are not resting on our laurels as the team and I continue to meet with prospective customers and emphasize the benefits that we can offer. These benefits include our strong logistics network, our truly differentiated private brand portfolio, including the free from Wild Harvest brand and our unique service offerings, which I believe can both reduce our customers’ costs and provide better reporting to help them operate their businesses more effectively. We continue to work on our affiliation pipeline and I remain optimistic about our ability to show continued growth in wholesale as we head into fiscal ‘18.

Moving to our retail business, we, not unlike others in the food industry, continue to be challenged by an environment that includes competitive openings, deflation and lower levels of SNAP benefits. Our identical store sales this quarter were negative 5.7%, only slightly better than our second quarter as customer counts declined by 3.8% and average basket fell by 1.9%. Deflation ran in the low single-digits and we continue to feel the impact of new store openings against approximately two-thirds of our retail stores. We know we cannot change either deflation or competition, but we are working to offset their overall impact with several initiatives. We continue to evolve our efforts around customer segmentation and have seen stronger sales and unit movement from both low and high end segments compared to what we have referred to as mainstream. Our focus remains on how best to market and merchandise to different demographic groups and better understand what items are most appropriate for each of our stores.

Our e-commerce initiatives continue to build momentum as we were closing in on 1 million digital accounts and we have set a goal of doubling this number again in fiscal ‘18 to 2 million accounts. These customers have downloaded over 12 million digital coupons providing them with savings of over $8 million. In addition, our home delivery network continues to expand across our banners, stores in 4 of the 5 banners now offer home delivery and the fifth is scheduled to go live in February. About that same time, our first click-and-collect locations will launch at Cub here in the Twin Cities market in offering currently available at our Hornbacher’s banner. Our e-comm basket sizes are, on average, twice as large as conventional baskets, so I am happy we will be rolling out the click-and-collect option here in the Twin Cities.

We have also made several organizational changes to better align our merchandise planning for several of our retail banners with that of our wholesale operations. We believe this change will create greater efficiencies across our operations. Similar changes have recently been made across the marketing function which will create a more holistic approach toward media production, planning and buying. In conjunction with our wholesale team, we are also reviewing a number of approaches toward working capital in inventory management that we believe will create further operational efficiencies and optimize promotional dollars available to the company.

We continued to invest in new stores and remodels across our banners. Open-to-date ID sales for stores remodeled in the past 52 weeks are approximately 200 basis points stronger than our overall average. And we continue to prudently invest in store upgrades to remain competitive. Cub also opened its 81st store last month with its fourth store in the City of Blaine, Minnesota. The smaller footprint store includes many features that reflect what today’s customers want, a broader assortment of organic produce, an extensive deli department with grab-and-go meals, a full service meat and seafood counter, and a pharmacy.

With that, let me turn the call over to Bruce. Bruce?

Bruce Besanko

Thank you, Mark and good morning everyone. As outlined in this morning’s press release, for the 12-week third quarter fiscal ‘17, we reported a net loss from continuing operations of $11 million, which included the $24 million non-cash after-tax pension settlement charge, a $9 million non-cash after-tax goodwill impairment charge, and a $1 million non-cash after-tax store closure impairment charge partially offset by $9 million of deferred tax benefits related to certain discrete tax items. Excluding these items, net earnings from continuing operations were $14 million and earnings per diluted share from continuing operations were $0.05. As additional commentary to Mark’s earlier remarks, Save-A-Lot’s results for the third quarter and all prior time periods are now being reported in discontinued operations, or disc ops for short. As such, the sales, operating earnings, net earnings and adjusted EBITDA being reported for continuing operations no longer include the contribution from Save-A-Lot.

Third quarter pro forma adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations is outlined in tables 5 and 6 of our release, which against excludes Save-A-Lot, was $114 million compared to $132 million in last year’s third quarter. Note, these amounts include a net $7 million pro forma adjustment to reflect revenue that would have been received under the Save-A-Lot services agreement had the sale of Save-A-Lot occurred earlier as well as a small amount of wholesale distribution of Save-A-Lot that was previously eliminated. We are including this adjustment due to the fact that cost to support the services agreement are already included in the results of our continuing operations and we will continue to reference this adjustment through the end of fiscal ‘18.

Consolidated net sales in the quarter, again excluding Save-A-Lot, were $3.0 billion, a decrease of $42 million or approximately 1.4% compared to last year’s third quarter. We were pleased that sales in our wholesale segment were higher this quarter than they were last year as we have now cycled most of the volume loss in fiscal 2016 and begun to ship several new customers, including Marsh.

Moving down the P&L, consolidated gross profit was 13.6% of net sales, down approximately 70 basis points to last year partly driven by lower TSA fees. Within wholesale where gross profit rate declined approximately 50 basis points compared to last year, several of our DCs were at less than full staffing levels in the quarter, which led to higher levels of overtime pay. In addition, lower base margins in the temporary of third-party freight providers impacted gross profit in the quarter. In retail, gross profit rate was up largely due to higher vendor funding. Retail shrink also improved relative to last year’s third quarter.

Consolidated SG&A expense, excluding the pension settlement and store closure charges I mentioned earlier, was 11.6% of net sales for the third quarter compared to 11.9% in last year’s third quarter, excluding the $3 million of severance and impairment charges. Wholesale SG&A expense as a percentage of sales was 20 basis points lower than last year. Retail’s SG&A rate increased by approximately 200 basis points reflecting sales de-leveraging and the impact of the 22 new Food Lion source we purchased re-branded to our Shop ‘n Save format and operated for the full quarter. Corporate expenses in the quarter, excluding the pension settlement charge I mentioned earlier, declined $21 million driven largely by lower pension expense. Net interest expense in the third quarter was $40 million compared to $45 million last year. The decrease in interest expense was primarily driven by lower outstanding debt balances.

Finally, our tax provision for continuing operations was a $27 million benefit this quarter compared to a $6 million expense in last year’s third quarter. As a rate based on pre-tax earnings or loss, this year’s benefit was approximately 72% of the reported pre-tax loss while last year’s expense was approximately 28% of pre-tax earnings. The third quarter of both this year and last year included discrete items that impacted the effective tax rate. The impact of these discrete items is accentuated with the removal of Save-A-Lot from continuing operations and the resulting lower earnings base.

Moving from our consolidated P&L to the segment results, wholesale operating earnings were $52 million compared to $60 million in last year’s third quarter prior to a $6 million impairment charge. As a percentage of sales, this year’s operating earnings were 2.7% of sales compared to last year’s 3.2% of sales with the decline in rate largely driven by the temporary challenges related to staffing our DCs, lower base margins and the use of higher cost third-party freight providers.

For our retail segment, excluding the $16 million in impairment and store closure cost and charges, operating earnings were $2 million or 0.2% of sales compared to operating earnings of $22 million last year or 2.1% of sales, excluding the $1 million store closure charge. Driving the variance was the negative 5.7% identical store sales and the de-leveraging impact that, that had on expenses as well as initial startup costs from new and newly acquired stores. Finally, corporate operating income, excluding the $41 million pension settlement charge, was $4 million compared to an operating loss of $7 million last year when excluding $2 million in severance charges. The increase in corporate operating earnings was primarily driven by lower pension expense and employee-related costs.

Moving to the balance sheet, we have reclassified the current and long-term assets and liabilities associated with Save-A-Lot into separate lines noted as discontinued operations. This same treatment appears in the statement of cash flows. At the end of the quarter, our outstanding debt, including capital lease obligations totaled $2.55 billion, a net increase of approximately $160 million in the quarter reflecting an increase in ABL borrowings due to the seasonal working capital build, which is typical in our third quarter. From a liquidity perspective, we ended the quarter with approximately $260 million of ABL borrowing, leaving $675 million of available capacity under this facility. You will note that our current debt was approximately $1.09 billion at quarter end. This was due to the fact that we had a required term loan prepayment and ABL pay-down related to the Save-A-Lot sale, which I will touch on next.

Two days after the quarter ended, we closed on the sale of Save-A-Lot, which generated approximately $1.3 billion of cash proceeds after customary closing adjustments. As previously outlined in the company’s 8-K filed on December 9, in addition to transaction fees and expenses, we have used these proceeds as follows. On the day of closing, we paid down our term loan by $750 million as required and paid off the $260 million ABL balance. Shortly thereafter, we made a $25 million contribution toward our single-employer pension plan. We then made a second payment against our term loan for approximately $82 million as was required within 10 days of closing on the sale of Save-A-Lot, which brought our net secured leverage ratio down to the required 1.5x.

Lastly, our current estimate is that we will use approximately $60 million to pay certain taxes triggered by this transaction in the first quarter of fiscal ‘18. As a result of the Save-A-Lot sale, we have reduced outstanding debt by approximately $1.1 billion and with the gain that will be booked in Q4, our balance sheet shareholders’ equity is expected to be positive at year end. The remaining proceeds of approximately $180 million are being held as cash on the balance sheet until such time as we decided on its further use. We historically have allocated cash flow toward reinvesting in the business, debt reduction and contributions to our pension plan, all of which we believe we are addressing in an appropriate manner on an ongoing basis as well as with the cash proceeds from the sale of Save-A-Lot.

Turning to cash flow, year-to-date cash generated from continuing operations was $147 million through the end of the third quarter, including the typical working capital investment related to holiday inventory build which we would expect will generate cash in the fourth quarter. Of this amount, approximately $140 million has been reinvested into the business over the same period.

Looking to the balance of the year, our expectation for full year capital spending, excluding Save-A-Lot, is in the range of $220 million to $240 million. I mentioned earlier, the $41 million non-cash charge we took in the quarter related to lump-sum settlement offer made to certain former employees who participated in our company-sponsored pension plan, we were pleased with the results as approximately 35% of employees who are offered the one-time payment voluntarily chose to accept that. This settlement produced roughly $7 million in present value savings to the pension plan related to future PBGC premium and other administrative costs paid from the planned assets based on the smaller number of planned participants. This project triggered a re-measurement of the plan’s assets and liabilities at the end of the third quarter and the funded status has improved by approximately $150 million compared to the end of last fiscal year. This was primarily due to lump-sum settlement results, favorable return on plan assets and a favorable change to the mortality table assumption.

Finally, as we look at last quarter of the fiscal year and our full year outlook for fiscal 2017 on the continuing operations basis, again, excluding Save-A-Lot, we now expect fiscal 2017 pro forma adjusted EBITDA to be up to 11% below the $557 million of fiscal 2016 pro forma adjusted EBITDA that was outlined in our December 9 8-K filing. Several factors contribute to our updated full year outlook with the largest coming from our retail segment. Within retail, our expectation for full year sales is now approximately $70 million below the sales forecast tied to my outlook comments on the last call. The general softness across the industry continues to impact our stores more than anticipated as do the competitive impact specific to the markets in which we operate. We have also experienced higher than anticipated startup costs related to new and newly acquired stores. In our wholesale business, we also expect adjusted EBITDA to be slightly lower due to operational performance in our DCs this quarter namely the higher staffing and freight costs as well as the deflationary environment not abating somewhat as we had anticipated.

With that, let me turn the call back to Mark.

Mark Gross

Thanks, Bruce. Following the sale of Save-A-Lot, we are moving forward with a stronger balance sheet that provides us flexibility we didn’t have when I joined the company. In my first 11 months leading SUPERVALU, we have had very good success generating new business in our core wholesale segment and I look forward to continuing this trajectory over the next year. We are addressing the challenges in our retail business. While we continue to focus on being the leading distributor of consumable products to retailers, including our own retail banners in the United States. Our teams are energized and working on a number of initiatives that I believe will begin to positively impact the business very soon.

Let’s now open the call to your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Chuck Cerankosky from Northcoast Research.

Chuck Cerankosky

Good morning, everyone. Bruce, could you give us a sense of what Save-A-Lot’s operating profit was in the quarter to provide sort of an add-back number to the $0.05, because there is some – the headlines out there are comparing the $0.05 to the year ago number. And I don’t think there is a clear understanding of the fact that Save-A-Lot is out of this year’s $0.05?

Bruce Besanko

Yes, Chuck. What I can tell you certainly last year’s EPS contribution from Save-A-Lot was about $0.08. I don’t really want to go into its performance. It’s really – it’s now in discontinued operation. I really don’t want to comment on its performance.

Chuck Cerankosky

So, $0.08 a year ago, was it fair to say it was slightly less than that in the most recent quarter?

Bruce Besanko

Again, I would prefer not to comment on it. It’s not part of our ongoing operation anymore, so it’s probably best for me not to comment.

Chuck Cerankosky

Good. You now have the 22 Food Lion stores you have re-branded those to Save-A-Lot you said, is there an intention to sell those?

Bruce Besanko

Yes. And just – you have mentioned they were re-branded to Save-A-Lot, they are re-branded to Shop 'n Save – one of our banners. And yes, our intent is they are – right now, they are operating within the retail segment. We are going continue to operate them in the retail segment here as we move into the – as we are in the fourth quarter. Our intent over time is to, as Mark had said on a prior call, our intent is to convert those at some point into a wholesale customer.

Chuck Cerankosky

Is there any – are there discussions going on now with potential buyers?

Mark Gross

Well, what I would say is that we have had in the past dialogue with certain customers in regards to the stores. And I would expect that those will come over time continue.

Chuck Cerankosky

Can you talk about The Fresh Market, the Marsh business and these 22 stores in terms of what they might contribute to fiscal 2018 sales and earnings?

Bruce Besanko

Well, I will let Mark the more robust comments, because this is all really terrific news in terms of the new customer growth that Mark and the wholesale team have been able to bring on. I would say that I think all of the Marsh stores are now in the performance. We have a few stores from Fresh Market that are now contributing and those will, I think in F ‘18 be more robust. But Mark, I don’t know if you want to make some comments on those businesses?

Mark Gross

Yes, no, good morning, Chuck and we appreciate your first comments of it is difficult and there is a lot of moving pieces here of comparing this quarter’s results with last year and Save-A-Lot being in last year’s numbers. On the second piece, yes, so we have got – all of the Marsh business is – all of the stores are now being supplied. There is, as we continue to work with Marsh, we would hope, a), they could both grow their sales and b), there are probably additional opportunities for us to do more with them. As on The Fresh Market, as I mentioned, we had started that picture for this fiscal year was we were going to run a number of pilot stores and it had not been fully determined what would be the start date for all of that business. The great news in our work with The Fresh Market is that we will be transitioning over as the primary supplier on all of their stores and that will begin the very end of February, February 28, probably run 8 to 10 weeks after that, and we will have all that business in. So that’s an exciting piece for the wholesale business.

Chuck Cerankosky

And something I didn’t quite catch, Bruce that you mentioned earlier, you’ve paid a second amount to reduce the term loan. Could you repeat that dollar amount, please?

Bruce Besanko

Yes, I think it was – it’s either $82 million or $83 million. That second payment to the term loan was required payment to get our secured ratio down to 1.5x. Yes and it was $82 million.

Chuck Cerankosky

Alright, thank you.

Bruce Besanko

Yes, and it was $82 million.

Mark Gross

Okay. Thanks, Chuck.

Operator

Your next question is from Scott Mushkin from Wolfe Research.

Mike Otway

Hey, good morning everyone. This is actually Mike Otway in for Scott. Thank you for taking the questions. First kind of wanted to delve into the retail business for a little bit. To what extent, are you guys willing to kind of give up more EBIT if you could gain some traffic stabilization? And I guess do you think you need to – what are the things that you think you need to do, do you need to lower everyday shelf price more, do you need to change your promotional stance a little bit? You talked about spending some more money on the stores and the 200 basis point comp lift over the last year. Do you need to spend more money on the stores? I guess, with comps running at kind of this rate and traffic running down almost 4% can create a lot of challenges for the organization. And ultimately, for the wholesale segment over time with retail being a large customer. So I guess, what do you guys think that you need to do, to do more and would you be willing to like I said sacrifice more on the profit side to stabilize the traffic?

Mark Gross

Yes, well, probably thanks, Mike. Probably Bruce and I both chat a little on this. The picture is the long-term viability of all of the assets that we manage. And when you have a declining sales performance as we see in retail, it’s moving each of those levers and not relying on any one of them. So one piece is yes, it’s looking at the right pricing in both everyday and promotional. The second is the offering that you have and we have talked about segmentation and improving and better matching up and matching the customer where they are. And then finally, it’s also in that long-term investment, right, part of that competitive landscape are other grocers that we compete with have invested in their store base and we too need to invest in our store base and that’s both in new boxes, in growing communities and in improving the boxes we have. One of the exciting pieces here, particularly in Minneapolis has been in the improvement of our capital structure and sort of hanging out this sign that we are open to grow Cub is the number of interesting opportunities being presented to us by developers of new opportunities. So, I think it’s all of those pieces. Bruce, what would you add to that?

Bruce Besanko

I would add just a couple of more points. One, first of all, we too are – when we look at the performance of our retail business and from an ID perspective, we are obviously unhappy with that performance and we are doing all that we think are the right moves in order to move the needle and get those sales moving positively. And Mark’s talked about both from a pricing perspective, a capital investment we are investing in labor and so on. So, I think we are doing the right things to bring customers in. We did improve our traffic count in the five banners this quarter relative to the prior quarter. And the prior quarter was down even more than the 3.8% that Mark talked about. We improved about 120 basis points on traffic. So, we are heartened by that. It’s obviously not anywhere near enough it’s still down 3.8%. So, we are going to continue.

Mark Gross

What I would lean into in terms of these retail banners is we have an unprecedented amount of new competition among our five banners. We are between two-thirds and 70% of all of our stores have been competitively impacted, which has a significant impact on our IDs. We obviously look at our IDs in a number of ways. One of which is how our stores are competing when they are not being competitively impacted and I can tell you that they are significantly better from a trend perspective. I might also add that in the third quarter, we had a holiday. We had the Thanksgiving holiday embedded in our results. We have also recently just passed the holiday selling seasons in December. And in the third quarter with respect to the Thanksgiving holiday, we did see a trend shift off of what we reported in terms of our ID. So, we were heartened by the fact that at least over the holiday seasons that there was a significant friendship. We were not positive, but we were – it was a very significant trend favorable shift in the holiday selling season.

Bruce Besanko

Mike, overall, in conclusion on this piece, every single lever of every aspect of that operation is worthy of examination and improvement. I think that goes always, but certainly, when we are having this experience in the retail banners, I mean we have walked through all of those pieces. I would also add to you on the labor side, so much of that shopping experience is who we interact with in the stores. And Bruce and I have also renewed a focus on the training and what we are doing in support of our associates, the pace of those associates and also their hours. It’s that matching up of when your best employees are in the store versus your heaviest customer accounts and making sure that there is an alignment of those two. So I would tell you, it’s every part of that operation, has a focus on it right now.

Mike Otway

I appreciate the answers from both of you. Thank you. And then quickly, Bruce, the $7 million pro forma adjustment that happened this quarter, how should we think about the size of the TSA fee that you get from the new services agreement with Save-A-Lot and is that going to flow through the corporate segment?

Bruce Besanko

Yes, for the moment, it’s going to flow through the corporate segment. We will evaluate at the end of the year whether or not that we have changed that in the new fiscal year, but this fiscal year, the fees will flow through the corporate segment. And just I want to give a couple of comments in regards to pro forma adjustment just so that people are clearer in regards to that. So historically, the company had these – we have corporate back office support costs, which in the past were allocated over to the Save-A-Lot segment. When we placed the Save-A-Lot segment into discontinued operations, we still have these corporate back-office support costs. They remain in the continuing operations. They didn’t travel over to discontinued operations. However, those costs were primarily associated – or those costs are primarily associated with providing the PSA services that Mark referenced back in December in the 8-K. So, they are – so the PSA fees were in continuing ops, so we run to the corporate segment. And so in order to provide clarity and comparability for our investors, we are referencing this pro forma adjustment which includes the PSA fees that are associated with that corporate back office set of costs. And so we will reference this pro forma adjustment really through all of fiscal ‘18 and then it will disappear as a necessity.

Mike Otway

Okay. And should – from a magnitude perspective, what happened this quarter – is that a run-rate that folks should expect?

Bruce Besanko

Yes.

Mike Otway

Going forward?

Bruce Besanko

Yes, it is.

Mike Otway

Okay, thank you. Appreciate it.

Mark Gross

Yes. You bet. You bet.

Operator

Your next question is from Stephen Tanal from Goldman Sachs.

Stephen Tanal

Hey, good morning guys. Thanks for taking the question. Just for a second focusing on wholesale, could you share kind of the dollar amount associated with the new contracts that came into the quarter?

Bruce Besanko

Well, we don’t provide that kind of detail typically, Stephen, in terms of our new business. If you are referencing sort of what’s either the sales or profitability of say, Americas Food Basket or Marsh or Fresh Market, that’s a level of detail that we have historically not provided.

Stephen Tanal

Got it, yes. I mean, ultimately, we are trying to think through that. Okay, I guess shifting gears to retail for a sec, can you comment on sort of which competitors you think are either doing a good job in your markets. You referenced sort of investing in the store base, it sounds like nice stores. And separately kind of which are maybe just opening more stores, obviously, a lot of discussion about that point?

Mark Gross

Yes. So, we have historically had in the Minneapolis and Twin Cities market, we have had a host of competitors, some of whom we actually supply, but I think the new – there is a number of new entrants into the Twin Cities. One is a smaller hard discount retailer, but they are opening stores here and then we have another larger competitor from the Midwest that’s recently opened stores and in fact, they opened I think it’s about 5 stores this past calendar year. They are expecting to open more in this current calendar year and probably beyond that and they are very good competitors. So, that would be an example of some competitors coming into the Twin Cities markets. There are additional competitors going into Farm Fresh, hard discount competitors have begun opening stores there. And then there is the usual suspects across all of the banners, in some cases, there is the national competitors like Safeway and Kroger and so on that continue to open stores.

Stephen Tanal

Got it. That’s really helpful. Just lastly, in closing, we can kind of back into it, but I wonder if you would just share kind of what the retail gross margin was up in the quarter?

Bruce Besanko

Yes, the retail gross margin was up, I call it between 10 and 20 basis points and that was attributable to both a combination of improvement in terms of our shrink rate which frankly is a shout out to the teams who have done a nice job in terms of engaging on that and Mark has done a nice job helping to lead that effort, then there is a little favorability from the vendor finding.

Stephen Tanal

Got it. Thanks so much, guys.

Bruce Besanko

You bet.

Operator

Your next question is from Vincent Sinisi from Morgan Stanley.

Vincent Sinisi

Hey, guys. Thanks very much for taking my question. Good morning. I wanted to ask first on the wholesale side of the business, if you could just kind of give us a bit of an update if any notable changes to call out either from a competitive standpoint? And also just kind of help post Save-A-Lot, your thoughts going forward, particularly on the wholesale side, how you are viewing any kind of potential M&A pipeline things of that nature?

Mark Gross

Yes, good morning Vincent. It’s Mark. Yes, on the wholesale competitive landscape that business has long been dominated by a couple of major players and then smaller specialty and that competitive landscape really hasn’t changed. All of those people are players and continue to seek business. I am sorry, the second part of your question was about M&A. Yes, on M&A, Vincent, we are open for business and looking for opportunities to grow our wholesale business in every form that it comes.

Vincent Sinisi

Okay, good to know. And then maybe just a fast follow-up just on some initial learnings from your CRM efforts and obviously more on the retail side of the business where you have put in some delivery, what does it seems like delivery is doing, is it strictly just additive any give and take there and also any kind of learnings from the CRM efforts overall that might be helpful for us to know? Thanks a lot.

Bruce Besanko

Yes, you bet. And so this is Bruce. So, let me hit on some of this stuff and then Mark maybe you can add a little more color in terms of particularly the digital and e-comm. So, I am going to take a step back, because I know there is a lot of questions on retail, this being one from you, Vince. So, look we have outlined the headlines, we are unhappy with our performance in retail. We are not sitting still, but we are making investments as appropriate balancing all the factors that you would want us to do. So from an investment perspective, we are investing in store employee training and Mark talked about, we are improving our out-of-stock position to drive sales, store segmentation that Mark brought out in the last quarter’s conference call that continues. So, we have segmented our stores to help drive greater levels of sales and that’s actually showing some ID improvement. When we compare sort of these segmented stores to non-segmented stores, there is a couple of 100 basis points of ID improvement, so that’s helpful. We have then stuffed our floors. From a merchandising perspective, we especially did that over the course of the holiday selling season. We think that, that’s having a positive effect. We are being very cautious though to be sure that we don’t dense it up so much that it becomes difficult for customers to navigate our stores. So, we don’t think we have done that, but we are – I think the densification from a merchandising is proving helpful. Mark mentioned the CapEx investment, so there is things like new small levels of capital investment and things like grab and go, deli cases and things like that, we are continuing to remodel our stores. In a couple of the banners, we have had and we will continue to grow our new units. So, all of that is I think the kind of things that we are using to move our needle with respect to IDs. Mark commented on e-commerce in his prepared comments, in digital, we have over 700 new – 700,000 new digital customers and then the investment in e-comm. So, all of that is I think the path forward here to focus on retail.

Vincent Sinisi

Great, thank you.

Mark Gross

I was just going to say on the other piece on your e-comm on delivery. Yes, it is always the difficulty when you add a service, are you taking sales that normally would happen inside your stores. And when you are the market leader as, for example, we are in Minneapolis it should be no surprise that you then become also the market leader in delivered goods. That said, we do believe that having a delivery option is additive to sales, particularly in locations where you have significant – summer and fall road construction that being able to have delivery options that get goods to your customers when they need it is crucial. It’s a continuing growth vehicle and we will have to see to what extent it really becomes an additional part versus of a regular shopping experience versus things that people rely on when their normal shopping pattern gets disrupted, but they then come back to normal.

Vincent Sinisi

Okay. So, maybe Mark just a fast follow-up to that, like any color you can give us in terms of the baskets that you are seeing for delivery, are they more kind of full baskets or do you think it’s just kind of more or less kind of filling things at this point and they are still doing certainly the majority in the stores?

Mark Gross

No, this is the need experience. They are robust baskets. They are twice the size of a regular basket.

Bruce Besanko

Yes, our experience so far with these e-commerce – our e-commerce customers is that they have – they buy more, they have bigger baskets and they shop more often. So, it’s a nice story here and we need to – we are working to roll this thing out rapidly. I think our intent is to have an e-commerce solution in each of our five banners by the end of this year and then the continued investment into our new fiscal year.

Mark Gross

It’s a lot of things. I mean, it’s just a little color. They are bigger, they are more frequent and they also skew higher on our private label assortment that it really goes to the loyalty of that shopper. So, it’s a piece that we need to continue to examine and work with.

Vincent Sinisi

Okay, great. Thank you, guys. Good luck.

Mark Gross

You bet. Thanks, Vincent.

Operator

Your next question is from Bill Reuter from Bank of America/Merrill Lynch.

Bill Reuter

Hi. When you guys were referring to the use of the remaining proceeds, you talked about investing in the business, you talked about the pension. You guys didn’t mention M&A, but then you continue to talk about when I asked that question later that this would continue to be a focus. I guess will you be looking to use those proceeds imminently to invest in terms of M&A?

Bruce Besanko

Well, let me start and then Mark can add anything you can wish. We are going to continue to have the same priorities on our use of cash that we have had for the last several quarters, which is invest in no particular order, where it’s invest in our business, pay-down debt and invest in our pension obligation. And so that remains – those priorities remain unchanged. We would expect to use any remaining proceeds from the Save-A-Lot transaction and frankly any of our ongoing liquidity would be used against those three priorities.

Mark Gross

So I would just add on to that, right, our job is to maximize shareholder value. So right now, we go through that list of things that Bruce just described, and that’s the use of proceeds. And if there becomes M&A opportunities that we think we can maximize shareholder value, then that then becomes that next use of proceeds. And we have a great platform though and now we have the balance sheet that we can take advantage of those M&A opportunities as they present themselves. Hopefully, that coordinates those two answers for you.

Bill Reuter

Okay, that’s helpful. And I know that inflationary periods can be helpful for a wholesale business, was deflation much of a drag in terms of the margins of your wholesale segment?

Mark Gross

Yes. Well, so the first thing that deflation does, right, is it by definition is lowering your sales. And we are having that deflationary experience in both retail and wholesale. There are times depending upon product where you are buying it versus how we are selling it, you can potentially make money and that’s usually where inflation can be helpful to a wholesaler that you bought something and then are able to sell it, it’s got a longer lasting shelf life and you are able to sell it at a higher price. You are obviously in a deflationary investment don’t have that experience. We have been with all of the exciting initiatives we have in the wholesale business, we have been able to overcome deflation there far more easily than what we have been able to do on the retail side.

Bill Reuter

Okay. And then just lastly, when you were talking about the competitive environment and some of the challenges and you have specifically talked about the Minneapolis market. I didn’t hear about mass competitors, are you seeing any big impact from certain mass competitors that may have increased some of their focus on the grocery and consumable categories?

Bruce Besanko

We seemed to have a go against our five banners of sufficient set of mass competitors, but what I would tell you is that there has been some pricing effects in our markets against – from some of the one in particular one of the mass guys, so that I would call out.

Bill Reuter

So those stores may have been a little more challenged when you talked about the differences in performance among different stores?

Mark Gross

I am not sure I am following that question, but let me just say, I would say that in the case of a couple of our markets, there has been increasing pricing competition driven I think by some mass, what I would call, mass competitors. And then followed by – followed closely by some other more traditional guys and so that pricing effect in a couple of the banners is that is happening and so we are having to react to that.

Bill Reuter

Okay, that’s helpful. I will turn it over to others. Thank you.

Mark Gross

You bet.

Operator

And our last question comes from Ajay Jain from Pivotal Research.

Ajay Jain

Yes, hi. Thanks for getting me in. I just wanted to follow-up on an earlier question. I think in response to another question on gross margin, you mentioned that retail gross margins were still up slightly year-over-year. So, I just wanted to kind of reconcile that against your overall gross margin performance. I am just wondering on top of the staffing, the higher labor costs that you talked about, how much of the decline in overall gross margin was related to the lower TSA fees? To what extent you are dealing with a higher labor cost? And also how much was just a function of the general operating environment getting that and how much worse? Is there anyway you can break down the different components as it relates to gross margins?

Bruce Besanko

Yes. So, there was about $9 million of TSA impact in gross profit. So if you did the math, call that approximately 30 basis points, you had the offset I talked about in retail and then that would leave these costs that Mark mentioned, the higher employee cost in a couple – at a few of our distribution centers and the higher trucking costs that then make up the difference of that. And so in total, we had about a 70 basis point variation year-on-year in gross profit and those are the components.

Ajay Jain

Okay. And then as it relates to TSA, so it sounds like that was a net drag on profitability in the quarter. I mean typically that should be at least conceptually neutral to EBITDA, but it sounds like on an underlying basis, it was a drag on earnings, is that fair?

Bruce Besanko

Well, what you got to remember, Ajay is that we are always in the process of ensuring that with respect to the TSA that we are managing that effectively as the wind down takes place. And so there is these back-office costs that in some cases can vary slightly with that. And so, we are monitoring those costs along the way too.

Ajay Jain

Okay. And I got one final question as it relates to retail, I know in the past there have situations where SUPERVALU has acknowledged that retail business was negatively impacted by sort of company-specific issues. And in your prepared comments, you talked a lot about deflation and the competitive environment in general, but I am just wondering is there any company-specific issues that played a role like any kind of inefficient promotional activity, for example, that may have now contributed to the issues in retail, or would you say it’s more a function of the overall environment?

Mark Gross

Well, that’s a very fair question. We have weekly meetings. Mark has weekly meetings with all of our business owners. And in that meeting, we discussed exactly this topic. There is certainly an impact in these retail banners from all of the forces that we have talked about, the competitive impacts, deflation, generalized market contraction, lower food stamp benefits and so on. There is no question that, that’s an impact. That doesn’t mean that we don’t have our own issues and that the competitive marketplace isn’t shifting on us. So, we mentioned some competitors moving into the Twin Cities as an example. What we need to stay abreast in our stores in light of a new competitive set and so we have to up our game as those new competitors enter our market and we have a robust dialogue with all of our leadership teams as to whether or not we are accomplishing that activity. And so look we are not without fault. There is no question about that. We have lots of opportunity to improve. And so if, for any reason, any of this discussion today leaves you with a view that we don’t believe that we have our own issues to, inside our stores, to work on, that’s not the case. We believe we do. And we are providing I think more resources, so that the teams can effectively address those issues. I think we got the right focus. I think we have the right leadership team. And so I am hopeful that that will over time that given these resources that we are running these folks that they can – they will seek good benefit.

Ajay Jain

Okay, great. Thank you.

Steve Bloomquist

Thanks, everybody, for joining our call. We’ll conclude with that. If anybody has any follow-ups, I will be in my office later today. Thanks again.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude today’s conference call. Thank you for participating. At this time, you may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.