Why The Media Industry Should Take Apple Music's Original Content More Seriously

By not entering the space fully, it gives Apple time to continue weighing options, which gives it financial flexibility to team with companies like CBS which come with premium costs.

Apple Music isn’t seen as the same large threat an Apple proper service would be, but Apple slowly has been putting together the pieces and using Music as a test.

News came this week the “Karaoke” show would be vastly different than the talk-show segments on which they are based, which makes the program more important in the grand scheme.

The closest it has come is via its Apple Music brand where a few deals are already in the works including a long-form adaptation of James Corden’s popular “Carpool Karaoke” segments.

Apple has long been rumored to enter the streaming space with regards to content and programming but has yet to unveil a true Netflix-esque platform.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) investors have long been aware of the company's desire to enter into the streaming series space - whether it was through streaming original content or streaming established networks.

Yet what form this would take remains to be seen but shareholders are excited by the prospect. However, because of how long it's taken, the industry has begun to wonder what the hold-up is with the process and if it will ever happen.

What many, including myself, have begun to notice, though, is maybe we were looking at this the wrong way. It is becoming abundantly clear that while no formal system is in place, the pieces are there and investors (and potential investors) may need to take a closer look as there's already more to it than first thought.

Let's quick go back to last year when we learned that CBS (NYSE:CBS) had teamed with Apple for "Carpool Karaoke," the spin-off series based on the popular segment from James Corden's late-night talker. The arrangement was a milestone as it marked Apple Music's first official series, although "Karaoke" should be seen as a bigger deal for both the media industry and Apple. Yes, it goes without saying Apple is Apple and any area it wants to enter into will lead to increased interest, but the difference here is that the ripple effect may be greater than first realized.

The "Carpool Karaoke" series isn't what we thought it was. In fact, it's a completely new variation of the format. As revealed on Monday, the show will not be hosted by a single personality; instead, it will have multiple big name celebrity hosts and it will expand to "outside of the car" settings.

The addition of these features evolves the show and turns it more into a talk format. This won't just be a carbon-copy which runs the risk of overexposing itself. That was a concern many (including the show's producers) had been worried about prior.

This is also where more of the business and investment implications come into play.

Apple's essentially setting the table for itself while not having to rush into anything until it's ready and feels it has every detail ironed out. We've seen this countless times as Tim Cook has repeatedly stated streaming was "of intense interest to me and other people here." The problem is he's never done anything on a grand scale to show progress.

The "Karaoke" deal was supposed to alleviate some of those concerns, but the other issue that kept both investors and the industry from getting more excited is a question of would people really pay for what amounted to an extended viral video?

Yet now instead of being just an expanded version of the popular segment, it can play heavier into the music and the stories behind its creation. This puts it more squarely into the wheelhouse being carved by Apple Music.

Again, remember this is Apple Music and not Apple proper. That is a big distinction among the industry. Many don't see the Music sub-brand having the same name/brand recognition but what investors need to realize is by utilizing the Music label first, it allows Apple to test the waters and give them the option to not let potentially solid series (like this one) slip through its fingers.

That delay… that inability for Apple to get out of its own way has always been a concern. And I'm not saying that as a negative, the company is clearly successful, but Apple's perfectionist tendencies don't always make it appealing to potential partners.

Yet that's the other aspect that got seemingly lost in the initial announcement of the Corden project and now really comes to the forefront.

Maybe that delay is actually helping Apple, especially in places where it's hurting its rivals.

For example, Apple's partner on "Karaoke" is CBS, a network powerhouse that is essentially holding up the streaming bundle race single-handedly.

As I've written prior, the first streaming/skinny TV platform that allows users access to ALL of their local channels (at a decent price) is going to come out on top. CBS, which has its own streaming network, All Access, has no incentive to help those platforms with that goal - unless the price is right.

Many (including myself) would have assumed CBS would use All Access for this show to help further its original slate (which includes Big Brother OTT and Good Wife spin-off The Good Fight), but instead, the network teamed with Apple. CBS head Les Moonves explained the decision by saying "Apple offered us an extremely good deal" and noted it was yet another avenue for CBS content.

Apple is also probably one of the only companies that could have swung this type of arrangement as it (currently) doesn't have a stake in the skinny bundle battles and it has the money to pay CBS for the value it feels it brings to the table.

This makes Apple even more dangerous and is basically letting the company have it both ways. It still gets to dabble in streaming space while at the same time biding its time for what will be a big reveal (at some point).

It won't be long until more partners warm up the "Apple" way of business especially since the original "Karaoke" segments have proven to be a big online booster, and I suspect that won't change even with a new format and a subscription fee attached.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBS.

Business relationship disclosure: All opinions expressed are the authors and no compensation outside of Seeking Alpha is being received. While the author has a business relationship with a subsidiary of CBS, it is not related to any divisions discussed and the author is not a full-time employee.