Foot Locker Is Still Undervalued

One of the strong performers in the retail sector that I currently really like is Foot Locker (NYSE:FL). For the past few years this company has seen nothing but improving results. Over the past five years Foot Locker has seen its revenue grow from $5.623 bln to $7.660 bln with net income more than doubling. Over this period EPS grew from just $1.81 to $4.68, meaning that margins improved tremendously as well. While gross margin only saw minor growth, net margin grew 3.32% compared to the 4.94% of five years ago. Part of the reason I like Foot Locker as a stock is that you get to profit from the success of all the major brands in the business like Nike (NYSE:NKE) and Adidas for example.

Third quarter results

This uptrend in results seems to be continuing considering third quarter's results. In this quarter total revenue once again saw strong growth with total revenue improving 5.1% yoy, landing the total number on $1.886 bln. EPS was realized at $1.17, beating estimates and growing $0.60 yoy. Non-GAAP EPS came in at $1.13, growing from $1.00 last year in the same period.

On top of that Foot Locker saw its comparable-store sales increase by 4.7%. While this is not as much as last year's 8.7% comparable-stores gain, it is still a very strong performance considering difficulties other companies in the same industry are experiencing. This comparable-store sales growth was primarily driven by sales in the US. Foot Locker Europe was pressured by declines in traffic and produced a small decline but management is currently investing in this market and expects sales to improve in the future.

Management also stated that it expects these improving results to continue the next quarter:

"Before I turn the call over to Dick, let me reiterate that for the fourth quarter we continue to expect a mid-single-digit comparable sales gain, slight improvements in both gross margin and SG&A and a double-digit EPS. As a result, we're on track to achieve the annual guidance we gave you at the beginning of 2016 - a mid-single-digit comparable sales increase and a double-digit gain in EPS."

While the company's cash position decreased by $13 mln yoy, it was actually FCF positive. The decrease in cash was the result of cash being returned to the shareholders. Management spent $37 mln on dividends to shareholders and used $76 mln to repurchase 1.15 mln shares in the third quarter.

E-commerce

One of the things retailers are currently focusing on is e-commerce. More and more consumers stay at home more often when they want to buy something. It is way easier to just get behind your computer, go through a few websites until you see something you like, and then buy it rather than having to go outside and travel to multiple stores. So e-commerce is the future for retailers, but of course we will not see stores disappear altogether.

Foot Locker sees the potential of e-commerce and the necessity to make it work just like other retailers do. The segment in which Foot Locker reports its e-commerce results is the Direct-to-Customer segment. The other segment is Athletic Stores. Because it is so important to make the Direct-to-Customer work, it is good to see even stronger growth numbers here. Last quarter the segment saw a 8.9% gain in sales. As a result it now makes up 12.8% of total sales, compared to 12.4% a year ago.

Risks

A risk which you will always have is of course the risk that consumer sentiment will deteriorate and therefore sales throughout the industry will decline. This discussion has been going on for a while now. Especially in the US people are concerned about what Donald Trump as a president might bring. It is always uncertain what he may say next and what the consequences might be for the American economy and even specific industries and companies. There is also the problem of the dollar that just seems to keep gaining momentum. This again is a problem for the whole industry. Every exporting company already feels the pressure this causes, although Foot Locker has been performing quite well under these circumstances. With more and more analysts now expecting the dollar to approach parity with the euro, we will have to see just how much this will affect Foot Locker and others in the industry.

Valuation

The reason that Foot Locker really stands out in my opinion is the growth rate compared to the valuation. Although Foot Locker has seen tremendous growth in the past, which is expected to continue in the future, Foot Locker's shares have a lower valuation than its peers. The P/E ratio for example currently stands at 15.3, with the forward P/E at 13.45, meaning that analysts still expect strong growth. When we compare this ratio to the industry average, we see a big difference. It turns out that Foot Locker's P/E ratio is currently 6.1 under the industry average. This would imply that there would be over 30% upside left with current earnings.

This is not the only metric that implies that the stock is currently undervalued. The P/B, P/S and P/CF are all lower than the industry average. Foot Locker's P/B is 3.6 vs an average of 5.1, P/S is 1.3 vs an average of 1.9 and the P/CF is 12.3 vs an average of 19.7. What might justify such a discount is a troubled balance sheet, but there is nothing to worry about. Its cash position alone could cover well over 80% of short + long term liabilities.

Conclusion

So the company has been seeing its results improve over the past few years, with the most recent quarter showing strong results plus a promising outlook. There's also nothing crazy to be found on the balance sheet. Therefore I believe that it will be simply a matter of time before Foot Locker will be valuated like its peers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.