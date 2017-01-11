Should You Own Celgene In 2017? Part 3

Pomalyst based triplet combination therapies have also continued to witness solid demand. Pomalyst is being explored in various other combination regimens to further boost its sales potential.

Pomalyst continues to witness rise in market share and duration of therapy in third-line plus multiple myeloma segments across the world.

The previous two articles of this series were all about Revlimid and the manner in which the drug has been making great strides in the oncology space. This article will focus on Pomalyst, Celgene's (NASDAQ:CELG) leading third-line plus multiple myeloma drug.

Pomalyst continues to witness strong uptake in multiple myeloma segment

On February 08, 2013, U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA approved Pomalyst as a treatment option for advanced multiple myeloma patients who witnessed disease progression after being treated with atleast two other cancer therapies, involving Revlimid and Velcade. The approval also highlighted the blackbox warning on Pomalyst's label which prevents it from being used by pregnant women. Since the drug carries embryo-fetal risk, it is available only through Pomalyst Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy or REMS Program.

High efficacy and manageable safety profile has made Pomalyst a leading third-line plus multiple myeloma drug in majority of launched markets. In 3Q16, a favorable change to Pomalyst's label allowing use of the drug in patients with any level of renal impairment, is expected to further expand use of the drug in this difficult-to-treat patient population.

While Johnson & Johnson's Daratumumab has posed some competition to Pomalyst in fourth-line multiple myeloma segment, the overall demand for the drug has been on rise. This is due to increasing use of Pomalyst-based triplet regimens by patients suffering with relapsed-refractory multiple myeloma, a key growth driver for the drug's market share.

In 3Q16, National Comprehensive Cancer Network or NCCN updated its guidelines and added three Pomalyst-based triplet regimens for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients. The drug is also shifting in earlier lines of therapy due to increasing use of Revlimid combination therapy as first-line multiple myeloma treatment. So as patients start witnessing disease progression after using Revlimid-based combination regimens, physicians have been putting them on Pomalyst-based triplet regimens.

And if Revlimid-daratumumab - dexamethasone regimen is approved by FDA for relapsed-refractory multiple myeloma patients, Celgene believes that physicians will also start prescribing this therapy as first-line treatment option. This will further boost demand for Pomalyst-based treatment regimens in second-line multiple myeloma segment.

These developments have been instrumental in increasing overall duration of therapy with Pomalyst. Currently, it is close to around 10 months in USA and will continue to grow as more Revlimid and Pomalyst-based combination regimens are approved by the FDA.

Click to enlargeDespite the success, Celgene has continued to study Pomalyst in combination with other agents in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma segment

In a bid to further strengthen Pomalyst's label and extend its market reach, Celgene has continued to research Pomalyst as a backbone therapy in other innovation combination regimens for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients. The drug is being evaluated with Pembrolizumab, Daratumumab, carfilzomib, and MOR-22 in multiple clinical trials.

On October 07, 2016, Genmab, Janssen Biotech's licensing partner announced that under standard review, FDA has set the prescription drug user fee act (or PDUFA) date to decide on combination therapy of Pomalyst, Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) Daratumumab, and Dexamethasone for relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma indication to be June 17, 2017.

Celgene is expected to complete enrollment of patients in another Phase 3 trial, OPTIMISIMM, which will evaluate Pomalyst with Velcade in second or late lines of multiple myeloma, by 1H2017.

Click to enlargeAnd now Celgene is making foray in targeted therapies with the help of myeloma genome project

Celgene has been trying to decode the drivers of multiple myeloma, at molecular, chromosomal, and gene expression level through the myeloma genome project. This will not only help the company using existing therapies in an optimal fashion but may also lead to development of new targeted therapies.

In the diagram, we see the various factors that are instrumental in driving tumor cell growth in multiple myeloma. It also shows how Celgene is progressively developing novel therapies to improve their effectiveness in multiple myeloma patients.

To further its research programs, Celgene has entered into collaboration agreements with multiple small and big pharmaceutical companies such as AstraZeneca, MedImmune, bluebirdbio, and ENGMAB. These are focused deals and have played a pivotal role in accelerating the pace of new drug development at Celgene.

So is Celgene only focused on hematologic oncology segment?

Nope, not at all. The company has also been active on the solid tumor front with its oncology drug Abraxane. And then Celgene is also making waves in inflammation and immunology segment with its leading psoriasis drug, Otezla. Finally, we have investigational drugs such as Ozanimod and GED-0301, focusing on underserved therapeutic areas. These topics will be covered in the next article of this series.

